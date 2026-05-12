Liberty Church Stickers are available now!

We have a limited stock of 60 stickers, available for $5 each.

Put one on your car window, laptop, Bible, water bottle, phone case, cooler, tumbler, toolbox, school folder, journal, planner, church notebook, guitar case, iPad, tablet, car bumper, back windshield, locker, binder, or anywhere you want to represent Liberty.

Purchase yours online and pick it up at church.