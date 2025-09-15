Liberty Elementary PTO

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Liberty Elementary PTO
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Liberty Elementary PTO's Music Raffle 2025

One chance of winning
$3

1 ticket for a chance to win 2 reserved front row seats to your child's music program and a congratulatory flower the day of the performance.

Double the odds
$5

2 ticket for a chance to win 2 reserved front row seats to your child's music program and a congratulatory flower the day of the performance.

All In
$20

10 ticket for a chance to win 2 reserved front row seats to your child's music program and a congratulatory flower the day of the performance.

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