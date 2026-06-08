Liberty Classical School

Hosted by

Liberty Classical School

About this event

Liberty Fundraiser Brunch

2640 R St

Lincoln, NE 68503, USA

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Adult Admission Ticket
$15

Ages 12+, comes with breakfast and 1 raffle ticket

Child Admission Ticket
$7

Ages 5-11, comes with breakfast and 1 raffle ticket

Family Admission Ticket
$50

Comes with breakfast for entire household and 4 raffle tickets

Young Child Admission
Free

Ages 4 and under, free breakfast, no raffle ticket

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

Do not need to be present to win, will need to email [email protected] with the items you want the raffle deposited in

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Do not need to be present to win, will need to email [email protected] with the items you want the raffle deposited in

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