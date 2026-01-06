Liberty Hill Republican Women's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 20, 2027
Becoming a primary member of Liberty Hill Republican Women means that you are a part of a group of ladies who believe and promote Republican values and help get Republicans elected. As a voting member of the club, you can participate in decisions that directly impact the club's organization. All members are encouraged to join a committee. Committees are the life of the club; hospitality, campaign activities, community engagement, and helping to register voters are a valuable part of the community and help Republicans vote in elections.
Valid until February 20, 2027
As an annual Patriot member, you are a part of the foundation of the club's organization. Without our patriots, the club cannot move forward and step into all the critical activities needed to grow. Websites, print materials, event fees, all cost money. Most importantly a club's impact to promote Republican values in the community cannot be felt without our Patriots. Patriot memberships includes Primary and Associate member dues, and one event scheduled just for our Patriots. Patriot events could be an invitation to Christmas at the Governor's mansion, a visit to the Texas Supreme Court or a lovely dinner with a special guest. Whatever the board decides to create, it will be a unique opportunity to fellowship with other Patriots who believe in the purpose of Liberty Hill Republican Women. Club t-shirt included.
Valid until February 20, 2027
If you registered for a primary membership and want to be a patriot.
Valid until February 20, 2027
For men and women who want to become an associate member of Liberty Hill Republican Women. This means that you are a part of a group that believes and promotes Republican values and helps get Republicans elected. Associates are not voting members of the club, but your contributions are no less significant. Become an associate to stay engaged in the community, receive a newsletter, join the club in all the activities and contribute in everything that directly impacts the club's organization. All members are encouraged to attend all meetings but cannot vote in a committee or general meetings. Males CAN join as associate members of the club. So Ladies have your husbands join with you
Valid until February 20, 2027
If you registered for an associate membership and want to be a Patriot.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!