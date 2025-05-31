Liberty Elementary PTO

Liberty Elementary PTO

Liberty Spirit Store

🎃 2025 Halloween Exclusive – Liberty Elementary - Adult item
🎃 2025 Halloween Exclusive – Liberty Elementary - Adult
$18

🎃 2025 Halloween Exclusive – Liberty Elementary Azle Spirit Shirt 👻

Limited Edition – Available for a Short Time Only!

Get into the spooky spirit with our 2025 Halloween Exclusive Liberty Hornets Tee!
Featuring a vibrant Halloween design with pumpkins, bats, ghosts, and our signature lightning bolt — this shirt is perfect for students, staff, and families to show their Hornet pride in Halloween style.

🧡 Shirt Color: Bright Pumpkin Orange
Design: “Hornets” Halloween theme with neon lightning bolt and festive graphics
🎒 Perfect For: Fall Fest, school events, or everyday spirit wear
👕 Available Sizes: Adult S–2XL
📅 Pre-Order Deadline: [10/25/2025]
🚚 Delivery: Shirts will be delivered to Liberty Elementary before Halloween

🎃 Don’t miss out on this spooky-fun spirit shirt — Limited Supply will be available at Trunk or Treat Fall Fest 10/30/2025! once they’re gone, they’re gone!

🎃 2025 Halloween Exclusive – Liberty Elementary - Youth item
🎃 2025 Halloween Exclusive – Liberty Elementary - Youth
$16

🎃 2025 Halloween Exclusive – Liberty Elementary Azle Spirit Shirt 👻

Limited Edition – Available for a Short Time Only!

Get into the spooky spirit with our 2025 Halloween Exclusive Liberty Hornets Tee!
Featuring a vibrant Halloween design with pumpkins, bats, ghosts, and our signature lightning bolt — this shirt is perfect for students, staff, and families to show their Hornet pride in Halloween style.

🧡 Shirt Color: Bright Pumpkin Orange
Design: “Hornets” Halloween theme with neon lightning bolt and festive graphics
🎒 Perfect For: Fall Fest, school events, or everyday spirit wear
👕 Available Sizes: Youth XS–XL
📅 Pre-Order Deadline: [10/25/2025]
🚚 Delivery: Shirts will be delivered to Liberty Elementary before Halloween

🎃 Don’t miss out on this spooky-fun spirit shirt — Limited Supply will be available at Trunk or Treat Fall Fest 10/30/2025! once they’re gone, they’re gone!

🖤 2025 Halloween Film Edition – Liberty Elementary Adult item
🖤 2025 Halloween Film Edition – Liberty Elementary Adult
$18

🖤 2025 Halloween Film Edition – Liberty Elementary Hornet Spirit Shirt 🎬👻

Limited Edition – Only available this Halloween season!

Show off your spooky school spirit with our Halloween Film Hornet Shirt!
This bold black tee features “HORNETS” filled with a collage of classic Halloween film-inspired designs in orange, black, and white — perfect for those who love a little fright with their school pride.

🖤 Color: Midnight Black
🎥 Design: “HORNETS” graphic with iconic horror film style art
👕 Sizes: Adult S–2XL
📅 Order Deadline: [October 25, 2025]
🚚 Delivery: Delivered to Liberty Elementary before Halloween

🔥 A must-have for horror fans and Hornets alike — grab yours before this hauntingly cool design disappears! Limited Supply will be available at our Trunk or Treat Fall Fest!

🖤 2025 Halloween Film Edition – Liberty Elementary Youth item
🖤 2025 Halloween Film Edition – Liberty Elementary Youth
$16

🖤 2025 Halloween Film Edition – Liberty Elementary Hornet Spirit Shirt 🎬👻

Limited Edition – Only available this Halloween season!

Show off your spooky school spirit with our Halloween Film Hornet Shirt!
This bold black tee features “HORNETS” filled with a collage of classic Halloween film-inspired designs in orange, black, and white — perfect for those who love a little fright with their school pride.

🖤 Color: Midnight Black
🎥 Design: “HORNETS” graphic with iconic horror film style art
👕 Sizes: Youth XS–XL
📅 Order Deadline: [October 25, 2025]
🚚 Delivery: Delivered to Liberty Elementary before Halloween

🔥 A must-have for horror fans and Hornets alike — grab yours before this hauntingly cool design disappears! Limited Supply will be available at our Trunk or Treat Fall Fest!

🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary H Pink Out Shirt 🎀 (Copy) item
🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary H Pink Out Shirt 🎀 (Copy)
$20

🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Pink Out Shirt 🎀

Show your school spirit and support Pink Out with this limited-edition Liberty Hornets shirt!

✨ Features:

  • Soft pink t-shirt with a bold glitter-style "H" design
  • Stylish lettering: Liberty Hornets – Pink Out
  • Perfect for students, staff, and families to wear on Pink Out Day

📅 Event Date: Friday, October 10th – Azle will celebrate- Spirit Dress Up - Azle Theme Pink Out!
Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 5th.

📌 Don’t miss out—this shirt is exclusive to the Liberty Elementary Spirit Store and will not be available after the deadline!

👉 Grab yours today and help us turn Liberty pink!


Will be ready by Pink Out!

🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary H Pink Out Shirt 🎀 (Youth) item
🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary H Pink Out Shirt 🎀 (Youth)
$18

🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Pink Out Shirt 🎀

Show your school spirit and support Pink Out with this limited-edition Liberty Hornets shirt!

✨ Features:

  • Soft pink t-shirt with a bold glitter-style "H" design
  • Stylish lettering: Liberty Hornets – Pink Out
  • Perfect for students, staff, and families to wear on Pink Out Day

📅 Event Date: Friday, October 10th – Azle will celebrate- Spirit Dress Up - Azle Theme Pink Out!
Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 5th.

📌 Don’t miss out—this shirt is exclusive to the Liberty Elementary Spirit Store and will not be available after the deadline!

👉 Grab yours today and help us turn Liberty pink!


Will be ready by Oct 9th

🎀 Exclusive Liberty Hornet Pink Out Shirt 🎀 item
🎀 Exclusive Liberty Hornet Pink Out Shirt 🎀
$18

🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Hornet Pink Out Shirt 🎀

Show your school spirit and support Pink Out with this limited-edition Liberty Hornets shirt!

✨ Features:

  • Soft pink t-shirt with a bold glitter-style "H" design
  • Stylish lettering: Liberty Hornets – Pink Out
  • Perfect for students, staff, and families to wear on Pink Out Day

📅 Event Date: Friday, October 10th – Azle will celebrate- Spirit Dress Up - Azle Theme Pink Out!
Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 5th.

📌 Don’t miss out—this shirt is exclusive to the Liberty Elementary Spirit Store and will not be available after the deadline!

👉 Grab yours today and help us turn Liberty pink!


Will be ready by Oct 9th

🎀 Exclusive Liberty Hornet Pink Out Shirt 🎀 (Youth) item
🎀 Exclusive Liberty Hornet Pink Out Shirt 🎀 (Youth)
$16

🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Hornet Pink Out Shirt 🎀

Show your school spirit and support Pink Out with this limited-edition Liberty Hornets shirt!

✨ Features:

  • Soft pink t-shirt with a bold glitter-style "H" design
  • Stylish lettering: Liberty Hornets – Pink Out
  • Perfect for students, staff, and families to wear on Pink Out Day

📅 Event Date: Friday, October 10th – Azle will celebrate- Spirit Dress Up - Azle Theme Pink Out!
Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 5th.

📌 Don’t miss out—this shirt is exclusive to the Liberty Elementary Spirit Store and will not be available after the deadline!

👉 Grab yours today and help us turn Liberty pink!


Will be ready by Oct 9th

Fueled by Hornet Pride item
Fueled by Hornet Pride
$18

✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Spirit Shirt – One of a Kind! 🐝✨

Celebrate Azle Theme Disney Day in style with this magical Liberty Hornets shirt!

🌟 Features:

  • One-of-a-kind design: “Fueled by Hornet Pride”
  • Custom Liberty Elementary artwork blending Hornet pride with a touch of pixie magic
  • Comfortable green t-shirt perfect for students, staff, and families

📅 Event Date: Thursday, October 17th – Join us for Azle Theme Disney Day!
Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 12th.

📌 This design is exclusive to Liberty Elementary and will only be available for this event—don’t miss your chance to own this special spirit shirt!

👉 Order now and add a little vroom vroom to your Hornet spirit!


Will be ready by Oct 9th

Fueled by Hornet Pride (Youth) item
Fueled by Hornet Pride (Youth)
$16

✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Spirit Shirt – One of a Kind! 🐝✨

Celebrate Azle Theme Disney Day in style with this magical Liberty Hornets shirt!

🌟 Features:

  • One-of-a-kind design: “Fueled by Hornet Pride”
  • Custom Liberty Elementary artwork blending Hornet pride with a touch of pixie magic
  • Comfortable green t-shirt perfect for students, staff, and families

📅 Event Date: Thursday, October 17th – Join us for Azle Theme Disney Day!
Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 12th.

📌 This design is exclusive to Liberty Elementary and will only be available for this event—don’t miss your chance to own this special spirit shirt!

👉 Order now and add a little vroom vroom to your Hornet spirit!


Will be ready by Thursday Oct 16!

✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Pixie Spirit Shirt item
✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Pixie Spirit Shirt
$18

✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Spirit Shirt – One of a Kind! 🐝✨

Celebrate Azle Theme Disney Day in style with this magical Liberty Hornets shirt!

🌟 Features:

  • One-of-a-kind design: “Sting With a Little Bit of Magic”
  • Custom Liberty Elementary artwork blending Hornet pride with a touch of pixie magic
  • Comfortable green t-shirt perfect for students, staff, and families

📅 Event Date: Thursday, October 17th – Join us for Azle Theme Disney Day!
Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 12th.

📌 This design is exclusive to Liberty Elementary and will only be available for this event—don’t miss your chance to own this special spirit shirt!

👉 Order now and add a little extra magic to your Hornet spirit!


Will be ready by Thursday Oct 16!

✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Pixie Spirit Shirt (Youth) item
✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Pixie Spirit Shirt (Youth)
$16

✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Spirit Shirt – One of a Kind! 🐝✨

Celebrate Azle Theme Disney Day in style with this magical Liberty Hornets shirt!

🌟 Features:

  • One-of-a-kind design: “Sting With a Little Bit of Magic”
  • Custom Liberty Elementary artwork blending Hornet pride with a touch of pixie magic
  • Comfortable green t-shirt perfect for students, staff, and families

📅 Event Date: Thursday, October 17th – Join us for Azle Theme Disney Day!
Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 12th.

📌 This design is exclusive to Liberty Elementary and will only be available for this event—don’t miss your chance to own this special spirit shirt!

👉 Order now and add a little extra magic to your Hornet spirit!


Will be ready by Thursday Oct 16!

💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Spirit Wear Youth🐝💚 (Youth) item
💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Spirit Wear Youth🐝💚 (Youth)
$15

💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🐝💚
Keep it classic with a twist! This bold and playful “Azle Hornets” design layers your Hornet pride in stacked green text, with a bold white "AZLE" pop front and center for extra impact. Whether it’s game day, spirit day, or just a regular school day, this tee brings the buzz.

Product Features:

  • Eye-catching repeated “HORNETS” design with AZLE front and center
  • Perfect for Liberty Elementary students, staff, and Hornet fans
  • Built for recess, Field Trips, and everything in between
  • Unisex youth

Let’s rep Azle in style — one “HORNETS” at a time! 🐝

💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Spirit Wear Adult🐝💚 item
💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Spirit Wear Adult🐝💚
$18

💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🐝💚
Keep it classic with a twist! This bold and playful “Azle Hornets” design layers your Hornet pride in stacked green text, with a bold white "AZLE" pop front and center for extra impact. Whether it’s game day, spirit day, or just a regular school day, this tee brings the buzz.

Product Features:

  • Eye-catching repeated “HORNETS” design with AZLE front and center
  • Perfect for Liberty Elementary students, staff, and Hornet fans
  • built for Field Trips, Sports Events, and everything in between
  • Unisex adult sizes

Let’s rep Azle in style — one “HORNETS” at a time! 🐝

💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Spirit Wear Adult🐝💚 LS item
💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Spirit Wear Adult🐝💚 LS
$22

💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Long Sleeve Grey Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🐝💚
Keep it classic with a twist! This bold and playful “Azle Hornets” design layers your Hornet pride in stacked green text, with a bold white "AZLE" pop front and center for extra impact. Whether it’s game day, spirit day, or just a regular school day, this tee brings the buzz.

Product Features:

  • Eye-catching repeated “HORNETS” design with AZLE front and center
  • Perfect for Liberty Elementary students, staff, and Hornet fans
  • built for Field Trips, Sports Events, and everything in between
  • Unisex adult sizes
  • Long Sleeve - Grey

Let’s rep Azle in style — one “HORNETS” at a time! 🐝

✨ Fall in Love with Buzzy T-Shirt – Liberty Exclusive✨ item
✨ Fall in Love with Buzzy T-Shirt – Liberty Exclusive✨
$20

🍂✨ Fall in Love with Buzzy T-Shirt – Liberty Elementary Exclusive! ✨🍂

Show your Hornet pride this fall with our limited-edition “Fall in Love with Buzzy” tee! Featuring Azle’s fierce mascot front and center in a bold green glitter pumpkin, this shirt is the perfect mix of school spirit and festive fun.

💚 Designed especially for Liberty Elementary, this sparkling design is a must-have for students, parents, teachers, and fans alike.

🎃 Details:

  • unisex fit shirts
  • Glittery green pumpkin backdrop with our iconic Buzzy Hornet
  • Perfect for spirit days & fall festivals
🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Youth Tee – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁 item
🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Youth Tee – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁
$15

🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Classic Tee – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁
Bring bold energy to Liberty Elementary with this retro-inspired Hornets tee! Featuring a sleek script font over a green-and-black checkered background, this design adds a fresh, vintage edge to your school spirit collection.

Why You'll Love It:

  • Timeless checkered style meets bold Hornet pride
  • Azle school colors: green, black, and white
  • Perfect for students, staff, and supporters of Liberty Elementary
  • Youth Size Unisex Shirt

Whether you're cheering from the sidelines or walking the halls, this shirt makes a stylish statement: Once a Hornet, always a Hornet! 🐝

🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Adult Tee – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁 item
🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Adult Tee – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁
$18

🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Classic Tee – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁
Bring bold energy to Liberty Elementary with this retro-inspired Hornets tee! Featuring a sleek script font over a green-and-black checkered background, this design adds a fresh, vintage edge to your school spirit collection.

Why You'll Love It:

  • Timeless checkered style meets bold Hornet pride
  • Azle school colors: green, black, and white
  • Perfect for students, staff, and supporters of Liberty Elementary
  • Adult Size Uni-sex Shirt

Whether you're cheering from the sidelines or walking the halls, this shirt makes a stylish statement: Once a Hornet, always a Hornet! 🐝

🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Adult Tee – Azle Green Hoodie item
🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Adult Tee – Azle Green Hoodie
$36

🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Classic Green Hoodie – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁
Bring bold energy to Liberty Elementary with this retro-inspired Hornets Hoodie! Featuring a sleek script font over a green-and-black checkered background, this design adds a fresh, vintage edge to your school spirit collection.

Why You'll Love It:

  • Timeless checkered style meets bold Hornet pride
  • Azle school colors: green, and white
  • Perfect for students, staff, and supporters of Liberty Elementary
  • Adult Size Uni-sex Hoodie
  • Dark Green

Whether you're cheering from the sidelines or walking the halls, this shirt makes a stylish statement: Once a Hornet, always a Hornet! 🐝

🐝 Hornet Drip Tee – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝 item
🐝 Hornet Drip Tee – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝
$17

🐝 Hornet Drip Tee – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝

Bring the drip and the spirit with this vibrant, head-turning “Hornet Drip” design! Featuring bold block lettering in black and dripping paint-style accents, this shirt is where Hornet pride meets serious style.

Perfect for spirit days, field trips, or anytime your student wants to stand out while showing school pride. Designed for Liberty Elementary Hornets, this shirt brings the energy of Azle ISD to life!


🔥 Details:

  • choice of shirt with bold black drip lettering
  • Unique "melting drip" design for extra flair
  • Soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort
  • Unisex sizing – available in youth & adult sizes
  • Great for students, parents, teachers & fans!

🎨 Because Hornet pride never goes out of style… it just drips.

🌈🐝 Hornet Drip Tee – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝🌈 Adult item
🌈🐝 Hornet Drip Tee – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝🌈 Adult
$17

🌈🐝 Hornet Drip Tee – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝🌈
Bring the drip and the spirit with this vibrant, head-turning “Hornet Drip” design! Featuring bold block lettering filled with a colorful tie-dye pattern and dripping paint-style accents, this shirt is where Hornet pride meets serious style.

Perfect for spirit days, field trips, or anytime your student wants to stand out while showing school pride. Designed for Liberty Elementary Hornets, this shirt brings the energy of Azle ISD to life in full color!

🔥 Details:

  • Bright tie-dye print with bold black lettering
  • Unique "melting drip" design for extra flair
  • Soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort
  • Unisex sizing – available in youth & adult sizes
  • Great for students, parents, teachers & fans!

🎨 Because Hornet pride never goes out of style… it just drips.

💚🖤🤍 Classic Script "H Hornets" Tee – Spirit Wear item
💚🖤🤍 Classic Script "H Hornets" Tee – Spirit Wear
$18

💚🖤🤍 Classic "H Hornets" Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🤍🖤💚
Keep it simple. Keep it strong. Rep your Liberty Elementary Hornets in timeless school style with this bold "H Hornets" graphic tee!

Featuring a large distressed green script H with “hornets” in sleek white script across the front, this design is a perfect blend of modern edge and school tradition. Whether you're cheering from the stands or showing pride in the classroom, this tee has your Hornet spirit covered.

📌 Features:

  • unisex fit for all-day wear
  • Iconic green, black, and white school colors
  • Grunge-style texture for a cool, classic finish
  • Perfect for spirit days, field trips, or everyday Hornet pride

📣 Let your school pride do the talking—grab your "H Hornets" tee and show that once a Hornet, always a Hornet!

💚🖤🤍 Classic Script "H Hornets" Tee – Black Sweatshirt item
💚🖤🤍 Classic Script "H Hornets" Tee – Black Sweatshirt
$30

💚🖤🤍 Classic "H Hornets" Black Sweatshirt – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🤍🖤💚
Keep it simple. Keep it strong. Rep your Liberty Elementary Hornets in timeless school style with this bold "H Hornets" graphic Sweatshirt!

Featuring a large distressed green script H with “hornets” in sleek white script across the front, this design is a perfect blend of modern edge and school tradition. Whether you're cheering from the stands or showing pride in the classroom, this tee has your Hornet spirit covered.

📌 Features:

  • unisex fit for all-day wear
  • Iconic green, black, and white school colors
  • Grunge-style texture for a cool, classic finish
  • Perfect for spirit days, field trips, or everyday Hornet pride

📣 Let your school pride do the talking—grab your "H Hornets" tee and show that once a Hornet, always a Hornet!

🐝💚 "Ma. Mama. Mom. BRUH." Hornet Tee 💚🐝 Adult item
🐝💚 "Ma. Mama. Mom. BRUH." Hornet Tee 💚🐝 Adult
$18

🐝💚 "Ma. Mama. Mom. BRUH." Hornet Tee or Tote – Liberty Elementary Edition 💚🐝
For the Azle Hornet moms (and caretakers) who know the struggle is real! This hilarious and heartfelt design captures every stage of being called—from sweet to full-on sass—with a fierce Hornet twist.

👜👕 Available on Uni-sex Shirts!

Features:

  • “Like… Ma. Mama. Mom. BRUH.” — if you know, you know!
  • Adorned with the Azle Hornet mascot for extra school spirit
  • A perfect gift for Liberty Elementary Moms
  • School colors: green, black & white
  • Adult Size Unisex Shirts
💚🐝 Hornet Mama Tee – Spirit Wear 🐝💚Adult item
💚🐝 Hornet Mama Tee – Spirit Wear 🐝💚Adult
$18

💚🐝 Hornet Mama Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🐝💚
Proud to be a Hornet Mama? Let everyone know with this bold and beautiful tee! Featuring retro script in Azle green, playful hearts, and a stylish black-and-white checkerboard backdrop, this shirt is the perfect blend of love and school spirit.

Details:

  • Eye-catching “Hornet Mama” script
  • Black & white checkered background with sketched hearts
  • Showcases Hornet pride with flair
  • Great for school events, drop-off duty, or just repping your favorite little Hornet!

Perfect for Hornet Mama fans. Because supporting your student never goes out of style.

✨ Let’s Go Hornets Glitter Tee – Azle Pride Edition ✨Youth item
✨ Let’s Go Hornets Glitter Tee – Azle Pride Edition ✨Youth
$16

Let’s Go Hornets Glitter Tee – Azle Pride Edition
Bring the sparkle to every game day with this bold and dazzling tee! Featuring a layered “LET’S GO” background in shimmering black glitter and a bold script “hornets” overlay, this design is all about making a statement.

💚 Design Details:

  • Double “LET’S GO” block letters in sparkling glitter print
  • Bold white script “hornets” front and center
  • Black, white & sparkle color combo matches everything
  • Fun, fierce, and full of Azle spirit
  • Uni-sex Youth Shirt

Whether you’re in the stands, at a pep rally, or just repping your school pride, this tee lets everyone know: Let’s Go, Hornets! 🐝💥


✨ Let’s Go Hornets Glitter Tee – Azle Pride Edition ✨Adult item
✨ Let’s Go Hornets Glitter Tee – Azle Pride Edition ✨Adult
$20

Let’s Go Hornets Glitter Tee – Azle Pride Edition
Bring the sparkle to every game day with this bold and dazzling tee! Featuring a layered “LET’S GO” background in shimmering black glitter and a bold script “hornets” overlay, this design is all about making a statement.

💚 Design Details:

  • Double “LET’S GO” block letters in sparkling glitter print
  • Bold white script “hornets” front and center
  • Black, white & sparkle color combo matches everything
  • Fun, fierce, and full of Azle spirit
  • Uni-sex Adult Shirt

Whether you’re in the stands, at a pep rally, or just repping your school pride, this tee lets everyone know: Let’s Go, Hornets! 🐝💥


🔥💚 Liberty Hornets Electric Spirit Tee 💚🔥Youth item
🔥💚 Liberty Hornets Electric Spirit Tee 💚🔥Youth
$15

🔥💚 Liberty Hornets Electric Spirit Tee 💚🔥
Turn up the school spirit with this high-energy Liberty Elementary t-shirt! Featuring the iconic Hornet mascot bursting through electric green flames and a grungy splash background, this design radiates Azle pride and fierce school energy.

Design Highlights:

  • Classic “Hornets” text in varsity-style green
  • Fierce Hornet mascot with bold attitude and school spirit
  • Fiery green electric background for a powerful look
  • Subtle handwritten “Liberty Elementary” detail adds a personal touch

Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines, showing support at school events, or just repping Azle ISD, this shirt is the ultimate way to say “We are Liberty!” 🐝

🔥💚 Liberty Hornets Electric Spirit Tee 💚🔥Adult item
🔥💚 Liberty Hornets Electric Spirit Tee 💚🔥Adult
$18

🔥💚 Liberty Hornets Electric Spirit Tee 💚🔥
Turn up the school spirit with this high-energy Liberty Elementary t-shirt! Featuring the iconic Hornet mascot bursting through electric green flames and a grungy splash background, this design radiates Azle pride and fierce school energy.

Design Highlights:

  • Classic “Hornets” text in varsity-style green
  • Fierce Hornet mascot with bold attitude and school spirit
  • Fiery green electric background for a powerful look
  • Subtle handwritten “Liberty Elementary” detail adds a personal touch

Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines, showing support at school events, or just repping Azle ISD, this shirt is the ultimate way to say “We are Liberty!” 🐝

🧩💚 Liberty Hornets Awareness Tee 💚🧩 item
🧩💚 Liberty Hornets Awareness Tee 💚🧩
$18

🧩💚 Liberty Hornets Awareness Tee – Celebrate Acceptance & Understanding 💚🧩
Show your support for Autism Awareness and stand proud with the Liberty Elementary Hornets in this powerful, inclusive design!

This shirt features our bold Buzzy mascot surrounded by a vibrant fire swirl of color, representing the beauty of diversity— With the words "Acceptance" and "Understanding" displayed boldly, this design is a reminder that every student matters and every voice deserves to be heard.

🔥 Product Highlights:

  • Full-color rainbow flame background—symbolizing strength through diversity
  • Buzzy the Hornet front and center with the classic Azle “A”
  • Bold “HORNETS” lettering in multi-color to represent the spectrum
  • Supportive message of Awareness, Acceptance & Understanding

🎗️ Whether you're a parent, student, teacher, or supporter—this shirt is a great way to raise awareness and show love for the entire Liberty community.

🌈 Because in Azle, we believe every color counts.

🖤💚 Hornets Plaid Spirit Tee – Azle Pride - Adult item
🖤💚 Hornets Plaid Spirit Tee – Azle Pride - Adult
$18

🖤💚 Hornets Plaid Spirit Tee – Azle Pride on Full Display! 💚🖤
Show your school spirit with rustic style! This design features a bold “Hornets” script in vivid green, set against a distressed black-and-white buffalo plaid background for a classic and trendy vibe.

🎨 Design Details:

  • Bright green “Hornets” text with bold white outline
  • Black & white distressed plaid background
  • Perfectly printed on a crisp white unisex shirt
  • Comfortable, versatile fit for everyday Azle pride

Whether you’re cheering on the team or just repping Liberty Elementary in style, this shirt is a must-have fan favorite!

🖤💚 We Are Hornets – Liberty Spirit Tee 💚🖤Adult item
🖤💚 We Are Hornets – Liberty Spirit Tee 💚🖤Adult
$18

🖤💚 We Are Hornets – Liberty Elementary Spirit Tee 💚🖤
Bold. Modern. United. This edgy design features a glitch-style “HORNETS” print in green and white with sleek vertical streaks, symbolizing motion and strength. Topped with “We Are” and accented by “Liberty Elementary” in elegant green script—this shirt radiates school pride with a modern twist.

👕 Shirt Features:

  • Sleek glitch-inspired typography
  • Green & white on black for bold contrast
  • “Liberty Elementary” script for a stylish finish
  • Printed on a black unisex tee for comfort & versatility

Stand out in the stands or the hallways—because WE ARE HORNETS.

💚🖤 Liberty Hornets Repeat Tee – Bold & Bright - Adult item
💚🖤 Liberty Hornets Repeat Tee – Bold & Bright - Adult
$18

💚🖤 Liberty Hornets Repeat Tee – Bold & Bright Spirit Wear 🤍💚
Show your school spirit loud and proud in this high-energy Liberty Elementary Hornets t-shirt! Featuring a layered repetition of "HORNETS" in alternating green, black, and white, this eye-catching design is topped with playful cursive and a line of "LIBERTY" across the top. Mascot graphics on both sides tie in school pride from every angle!

👕 Shirt Features:

  • Repeated "HORNETS" in bold block & script mix
  • Liberty Elementary school name across the top
  • Green, white, and black color scheme
  • Mascot graphics for added school spirit
  • Printed on a black Adult unisex shirt – versatile, comfortable, and classic

A modern and fun way to represent Azle pride—perfect for spirit days, school events, or everyday wear!

✨💚 Azle Glitter Hornets Tee – Adult Spirit Wear 🖤✨ item
✨💚 Azle Glitter Hornets Tee – Adult Spirit Wear 🖤✨
$20

✨💚 Azle Glitter Hornets Tee – Adult Spirit Wear 🖤✨
Bring on the sparkle and sting with this dazzling Hornets glitter tee! Featuring a bold script “Hornets” layered with a glimmering green and silver glitter texture, and topped with the fierce Azle Hornet mascot, this design shines with unstoppable energy.

👕 Shirt Details:

  • Green & silver glitter print for extra shine
  • Playful cursive “Hornets” design
  • Classic Azle hornet mascot front and center
  • Perfect for games, spirit days, and casual wear
  • Printed on uni-sex adult shirt – available in multiple sizes

Show your Azle Hornets pride in shimmering style — because spirit looks better with sparkle!

🏡 "THIS IS OUR HOUSE" – Liberty Hornets 🏡 Youth item
🏡 "THIS IS OUR HOUSE" – Liberty Hornets 🏡 Youth
$15

🏡 "THIS IS OUR HOUSE" – Liberty Hornets Spirit Gear
Show off your school pride with bold attitude in this Azle Hornets spirit favorite! Whether you're in the stands or in the classroom, this gear reminds everyone – Liberty Elementary runs this house.

🧢👕 Available As:

  • Unisex T-Shirt – Soft, comfortable fit, perfect for everyday wear
  • Baseball Cap – Durable, adjustable, and made for sunny game days

🎨 Design Details:

  • Bold green "THIS IS OUR HOUSE" distressed lettering
  • Classic Hornet mascot front and center
  • Subtle Liberty Elementary script for a sleek finish
  • School colors: Green, Black, and White
  • Liberty Elementary printed in white or black depending on color of shirt selection.

🔥 A must-have for students, parents, and fans who bleed green and black!

🐝 Liberty Leader T-Shirt – Youth (Front & Back Design) item
🐝 Liberty Leader T-Shirt – Youth (Front & Back Design)
$16

🐝 Liberty Leader T-Shirt – Youth Unisex
Show your Hornet pride in this bold, inspiring shirt that champions leadership, spirit, and school pride! Perfect for Liberty Elementary students who lead the way.

👕 Design Features:
Front – “Liberty Leader” Hornet holding the Texas flag
Back – Liberty Elementary School Creed in bold, empowering text
💚 Includes Azle Hornets logo for full school spirit impact!

🎨 Shirt Color: White
📏 Youth Sizes: XS – XL

📚🐝 Liberty Leader T-Shirt – Youth Unisex (Book Edition) item
📚🐝 Liberty Leader T-Shirt – Youth Unisex (Book Edition)
$15

📚🐝 Liberty Leader T-Shirt – Youth Unisex (Book Edition)
Empower young learners to lead with purpose! This spirited shirt celebrates student leaders at Liberty Elementary with bold visuals and a powerful school creed.

👕 Design Details:

  • Front Design: Liberty Leader Hornet holding a green AZLE book with Liberty Pledge in playful green type
  • Font Highlight: "Liberty Elementary" is emphasized for pride and unity

🟢 Shirt Color Options: White, Grey, or Black
📏 Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

🐝 Buzzing With Pride – Liberty Spirit Shirt🐝 Youth item
🐝 Buzzing With Pride – Liberty Spirit Shirt🐝 Youth
$15

🐝 Buzzing with Pride – Liberty Elementary Spirit Shirt


Show off your Hornet pride in this fun and energetic youth tee! Designed just for Liberty Elementary students, this shirt is a perfect way to display school spirit in style.

👕 Unisex Youth T-Shirt

  • Soft, durable cotton/poly blend
  • Features the Liberty Elementary Hornet and “Buzzing with Pride” emblem
  • Great for Spirit Fridays, Field Trips, School Events, and everyday wear!
  • Available in White, Grey, or Black ( Shirt Colors )

🎨 Color Options:

  • Shirt Colors: White, Grey, or Black
  • Design: Classic Hornet Green with retro stamp-style look
Exclusive Buzzy - Liberty Leader - Youth Size item
Exclusive Buzzy - Liberty Leader - Youth Size
$15

🟢 Liberty Elementary “Buzzy” Youth Spirit Shirt
Bring some energy and fun to Spirit Day with our all-new Cartoon-style Buzzy the Hornet design! This playful and bold mascot tee is perfect for young Hornets ready to show their Liberty Elementary pride.

👕 Youth Unisex T-Shirt

  • Super soft and comfy cotton blend
  • Features animated “Buzzy” mascot in bold green & black
  • LIBERTY ELEMENTARY printed on front
  • Great for everyday school wear, events, and photo days!
  • Liberty Elementary Exclusive!
👕💚 Hornet Dad Spirit Shirt – Azle Hornets 🖤🐝 item
👕💚 Hornet Dad Spirit Shirt – Azle Hornets 🖤🐝
$18

👕💚 Hornet Dad Spirit Shirt – Azle Hornets 🖤🐝
Show off your Hornet pride and your dad status in style! This bold and fun design features stacked “DAD” lettering with a powerful green “HORNET” front and center, topped off with the Azle Hornet mascot ready to cheer on the team.

🛠️ Details:

  • Ideal for proud Hornet dads supporting from the sidelines
  • Vibrant green and black color scheme
  • Features iconic Azle Hornet in tough dad-mode
  • Perfect for games, tailgates, or daily wear
  • Printed on uni-sex adult shirt – available in multiple sizes

Whether you’re in the stands or at the grill, this shirt says it all: Hornet Dad, all the way.

👕 Liberty Elementary Spirit Tee – Adult Unisex 👕 item
👕 Liberty Elementary Spirit Tee – Adult Unisex 👕
$18

👕 Liberty Elementary Spirit Tee – Adult Unisex
Show your Azle Hornet pride in style with this bold, license-plate-inspired Hornets T-shirt!

💚 Design Details:

  • Distressed vintage look with bold letters spelling “HORNETS” using unique license plate textures
  • Includes "Liberty Elementary" in striking green script
  • Color scheme: Green, Black & White – perfect for Hornet fans
  • Adult Unisex Fit – comfortable and true to size

🎉 Great for spirit days, school events, and showing off your Liberty Hornet pride all year long!

🖤💚 Hornets Leopard "A" Spirit Tee - Adult item
🖤💚 Hornets Leopard "A" Spirit Tee - Adult
$18

🖤💚 Hornets Leopard "A" Spirit Tee
Stand out in the crowd with this fierce and fashionable design featuring bold Hornets text and a leopard print varsity "A" at the center — perfect for Azle ISD spirit wear!

👕 Unisex T-Shirt – Adult Sizes

  • Stylish layered text design with white, green, and black
  • Eye-catching varsity “A” filled with trendy leopard print
  • Durable, soft cotton-poly blend
  • Great for game days, spirit rallies, and casual Fridays!

🎨 Shirt Colors: Black or White recommended for maximum pop

👕 Retro Hornets Spirit Tee – Adult Unisex 👕 item
👕 Retro Hornets Spirit Tee – Adult Unisex 👕
$18

👕 Retro Hornets Spirit Tee – Adult Unisex 👕
Bring the bold and the bright with this retro-inspired Hornets shirt – perfect for any Azle Hornet fan!

🌀 Design Highlights:

  • Playful multi-color block lettering spelling “HORNETS”
  • Features the classic Azle Hornet mascot front and center
  • Vibrant tones paired with green, black & white school pride
  • Unisex Adult Fit – soft, breathable, and made for all-day comfort

🎉 Perfect for school spirit days, game nights, or just repping Liberty Elementary & Azle Hornets in a fun, retro way!

🖤💖 Neon Hornets – Liberty Exclusive - Adult 🖤💖 item
🖤💖 Neon Hornets – Liberty Exclusive - Adult 🖤💖
$18

🖤💖 Neon Hornets – Liberty Exclusive
Bright, bold, and bursting with spirit! This Liberty School Exclusive shirt is made for Azle ISD students and fans who love to stand out while repping the Hornets with pride.

👕 Unisex T-Shirt

  • Features vibrant neon pink “Hornets” lettering with a bold checkered background
  • Perfect for Spirit Days, Field Trips, School Events, and everyday school pride!
  • Available in Adult Size - send us a message if you would like it in youth.
✨🐝 Hornets Glitter T-Shirt – Adult Unisex item
✨🐝 Hornets Glitter T-Shirt – Adult Unisex
$20

✨🐝 Hornets Glitter T-Shirt – Adult Unisex
Show your school pride with sparkle! This bold design features a fierce hornet with a fun leopard print background and shimmering green glitter elements.

🎨 Design Features:

  • "Hornets" in stylish script with a glitter outline
  • Green & black glitter leopard spots
  • Fierce Hornet mascot with glitter accents

🖤 Shirt Style: Adult Unisex
🟢 Color Options: Grey or White shirt recommended for glitter pop

Grandma Spirit Shirt item
Grandma Spirit Shirt
$18

🏈💚 Hornets Grandma T-Shirt – Adult Unisex
Proud to be a Hornet and a Grandma! This spirited tee combines love for the team and the grandkids with a bold design featuring football and buzzing Hornets.

🎨 Design Highlights:

  • Large “Hornets” lettering in school green
  • Two hornet mascots with attitude
  • Football graphic background
  • Bold “GRANDMA” underneath in varsity-style font

🖤 Shirt Style: Adult Unisex

🎨 Color Options: Black or Heather Gray or White - recommended for bold design pop

2024/2025 Liberty Field Trip Shirt item
2024/2025 Liberty Field Trip Shirt
$10

🎉 Now Available! Order Last Years 2024/2025 Liberty Elementary Field Trip Shirt! 🎉

Minimum Stock Available!

Show your school spirit and be ready for all the adventures this year with our official Liberty Elementary Field Trip Shirt! 🐝💚

👕 Design Highlights:
Features our bold green “A” logo
Includes our fierce, fun Liberty Hornet mascot
Stylish “Liberty” script design
Soft, high-quality gray cotton for all-day comfort

Perfect for school trips, spirit days, and everyday wear! Don’t miss your chance to grab this year’s exclusive shirt.

Our 2024/2025 school year unforgettable—Liberty Pride starts here!


2025/2026 School Shirts will be available soon!

Inflatable Green Light Up Spirit Sticks item
Inflatable Green Light Up Spirit Sticks
$3

💥🎉 Inflatable Spirit Sticks – Azle Hornet Edition 🐝💚
Bring the noise and show your Hornet pride loud and clear with these green, black, and white Spirit Sticks! Perfect for games, pep rallies, parades, or anytime you want to amp up the energy and cheer on Liberty Elementary and the Azle Hornets.

🗯️ Product Features:

  • Bold “We’re #1” design with megaphone and foam hand graphics
  • Hornet Green with White Lettering – stands out in the crowd
  • Lightweight, inflatable, and light up
  • Easy to pack and perfect for all ages
  • A must-have for students, parents, Hornet fans, or staff spirit days

Whether you're on the sidelines or leading the cheer, these sticks say it loud: We are Azle. We are #1!


You will receive 2- Thunder Sticks



Donated to Liberty by TAT Roofing.

🔔🐝 Azle Hornets Clap-Out Cowbells – 2025/2026 🔔🐝 item
🔔🐝 Azle Hornets Clap-Out Cowbells – 2025/2026 🔔🐝
$6

🔔🐝 Azle Hornets Clap-Out Cowbells - 2025/2026 🔔🐝


Celebrate in style with our custom 3" Hornet cowbells – perfect for Clap-Outs, Pep Rallies, and Graduation Send-Offs!

Product Features:

  • 3" Black Metal Cowbell – compact but loud enough to cheer on your student
  • Bold “H” and Hornets design in Azle green & white
  • Customizable with your student’s name and graduation year
  • Easy-to-hold handle for maximum spirit shaking
  • Great for elementary celebrations, senior walks, or any Hornet pride event

🎉 These cowbells are a must-have keepsake for Liberty Elementary and Azle Hornet families looking to show loud and proud support in the 2025/2026 school year!

Hornets Hat with Buzzy Patch item
Hornets Hat with Buzzy Patch
$18

🧢 Buzzy Patch Trucker Hat
Rep the Hornets in classic style with this bold and clean design featuring Buzzy, the fierce Azle mascot, front and center Hornet patch.

🐝 Design Highlights:

  • Crisp white front with a centered Buzzy patch
  • Buzzy sports the “A” for Azle, fists up and ready
  • Simple, no-fuss design that makes a statement

🖤 Hat Style:

  • Black mesh-back trucker hat
  • Adjustable snapback – one size fits most

Perfect for:

  • Students, fans, teachers
  • Game days, pep rallies, casual wear
🧢 Hornets Plaid Patch Trucker Hat item
🧢 Hornets Plaid Patch Trucker Hat
$18

🧢 Hornets Plaid Patch Trucker Hat
Show off your Hornet pride in streetwear style! This bold patch hat combines school spirit with a modern, checkered-edge design for everyday wear or game day.

🎨 Design Features:

  • "Hornets" in stylish green script
  • Black & white distressed checkered background
  • Durable patch sewn onto the front

🖤 Hat Style: Classic black & white mesh-back trucker
🔁 Adjustable snapback for all sizes

Hornet Drip Hat item
Hornet Drip Hat
$18

🐝 Hornet Drip Cap – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝

Bring the drip and the spirit with this vibrant, head-turning “Hornet Drip” design! Featuring bold block lettering in black and dripping paint-style accents, this cap is where Hornet pride meets serious style.

Perfect for spirit days, field trips, or anytime your student wants to stand out while showing school pride. Designed for Liberty Elementary Hornets, this cap brings the energy of Azle ISD to life!


🔥 Details:

  • black Trucker Hat with bold black drip lettering
  • Unique "melting drip" design for extra flair
  • Unisex sizing –
  • Great for students, parents, teachers & fans!

🎨 Because Hornet pride never goes out of style… it just drips.

Hornet Mama Tote Bag item
Hornet Mama Tote Bag
$18

💚🐝 Hornet Mama Canvas Bag ( 15.7 x 11.8 x 6.7 inches) – Liberty Elementary Spirit 🐝💚
Proud to be a Hornet Mama? Let everyone know with this bold and beautiful bag! Featuring retro script in Azle green, playful hearts, and a stylish black-and-white checkerboard backdrop, this bag is the perfect blend of love and school spirit.

Details:

  • Eye-catching “Hornet Mama” script
  • Black & white checkered background with sketched hearts
  • Showcases Hornet Mom pride with flair
  • Great for school events, drop-off duty, or just repping your favorite little Hornet!
  • Great size - 15.7 x 11.8 x 6.7 inches

Perfect for any proud Hornet Mom. Because supporting your student never goes out of style.

