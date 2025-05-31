Liberty Spirit Store

🎃 2025 Halloween Exclusive – Liberty Elementary Azle Spirit Shirt 👻

Limited Edition – Available for a Short Time Only!

Get into the spooky spirit with our 2025 Halloween Exclusive Liberty Hornets Tee!

Featuring a vibrant Halloween design with pumpkins, bats, ghosts, and our signature lightning bolt — this shirt is perfect for students, staff, and families to show their Hornet pride in Halloween style.

🧡 Shirt Color: Bright Pumpkin Orange

⚡ Design: “Hornets” Halloween theme with neon lightning bolt and festive graphics

🎒 Perfect For: Fall Fest, school events, or everyday spirit wear

👕 Available Sizes: Adult S–2XL

📅 Pre-Order Deadline: [10/25/2025]

🚚 Delivery: Shirts will be delivered to Liberty Elementary before Halloween

🎃 Don’t miss out on this spooky-fun spirit shirt — Limited Supply will be available at Trunk or Treat Fall Fest 10/30/2025! once they’re gone, they’re gone!