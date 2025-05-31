Liberty Spirit Store

Offered by
Limited Edition – Available for a Short Time Only!
Get into the spooky spirit with our 2025 Halloween Exclusive Liberty Hornets Tee!
Featuring a vibrant Halloween design with pumpkins, bats, ghosts, and our signature lightning bolt — this shirt is perfect for students, staff, and families to show their Hornet pride in Halloween style.
🧡 Shirt Color: Bright Pumpkin Orange
⚡ Design: “Hornets” Halloween theme with neon lightning bolt and festive graphics
🎒 Perfect For: Fall Fest, school events, or everyday spirit wear
👕 Available Sizes: Adult S–2XL
📅 Pre-Order Deadline: [10/25/2025]
🚚 Delivery: Shirts will be delivered to Liberty Elementary before Halloween
🎃 Don’t miss out on this spooky-fun spirit shirt — Limited Supply will be available at Trunk or Treat Fall Fest 10/30/2025! once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Limited Edition – Only available this Halloween season!
Show off your spooky school spirit with our Halloween Film Hornet Shirt!
This bold black tee features “HORNETS” filled with a collage of classic Halloween film-inspired designs in orange, black, and white — perfect for those who love a little fright with their school pride.
🖤 Color: Midnight Black
🎥 Design: “HORNETS” graphic with iconic horror film style art
👕 Sizes: Adult S–2XL
📅 Order Deadline: [October 25, 2025]
🚚 Delivery: Delivered to Liberty Elementary before Halloween
🔥 A must-have for horror fans and Hornets alike — grab yours before this hauntingly cool design disappears! Limited Supply will be available at our Trunk or Treat Fall Fest!
🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Pink Out Shirt 🎀
Show your school spirit and support Pink Out with this limited-edition Liberty Hornets shirt!
✨ Features:
📅 Event Date: Friday, October 10th – Azle will celebrate- Spirit Dress Up - Azle Theme Pink Out!
⏳ Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 5th.
📌 Don’t miss out—this shirt is exclusive to the Liberty Elementary Spirit Store and will not be available after the deadline!
👉 Grab yours today and help us turn Liberty pink!
Will be ready by Pink Out!
🎀 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Hornet Pink Out Shirt 🎀
Show your school spirit and support Pink Out with this limited-edition Liberty Hornets shirt!
✨ Features:
📅 Event Date: Friday, October 10th – Azle will celebrate- Spirit Dress Up - Azle Theme Pink Out!
⏳ Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 5th.
📌 Don’t miss out—this shirt is exclusive to the Liberty Elementary Spirit Store and will not be available after the deadline!
👉 Grab yours today and help us turn Liberty pink!
Will be ready by Oct 9th
✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Spirit Shirt – One of a Kind! 🐝✨
Celebrate Azle Theme Disney Day in style with this magical Liberty Hornets shirt!
🌟 Features:
📅 Event Date: Thursday, October 17th – Join us for Azle Theme Disney Day!
⏳ Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 12th.
📌 This design is exclusive to Liberty Elementary and will only be available for this event—don’t miss your chance to own this special spirit shirt!
👉 Order now and add a little vroom vroom to your Hornet spirit!
Will be ready by Oct 9th
✨🐝 Exclusive Liberty Elementary Spirit Shirt – One of a Kind! 🐝✨
Celebrate Azle Theme Disney Day in style with this magical Liberty Hornets shirt!
🌟 Features:
📅 Event Date: Thursday, October 17th – Join us for Azle Theme Disney Day!
⏳ Order Deadline: Orders close Saturday, October 12th.
📌 This design is exclusive to Liberty Elementary and will only be available for this event—don’t miss your chance to own this special spirit shirt!
👉 Order now and add a little extra magic to your Hornet spirit!
Will be ready by Thursday Oct 16!
💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🐝💚
Keep it classic with a twist! This bold and playful “Azle Hornets” design layers your Hornet pride in stacked green text, with a bold white "AZLE" pop front and center for extra impact. Whether it’s game day, spirit day, or just a regular school day, this tee brings the buzz.
✨ Product Features:
Let’s rep Azle in style — one “HORNETS” at a time! 🐝
💚🐝 Azle Hornets Repeat Long Sleeve Grey Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🐝💚
Keep it classic with a twist! This bold and playful “Azle Hornets” design layers your Hornet pride in stacked green text, with a bold white "AZLE" pop front and center for extra impact. Whether it’s game day, spirit day, or just a regular school day, this tee brings the buzz.
✨ Product Features:
Let’s rep Azle in style — one “HORNETS” at a time! 🐝
🍂✨ Fall in Love with Buzzy T-Shirt – Liberty Elementary Exclusive! ✨🍂
Show your Hornet pride this fall with our limited-edition “Fall in Love with Buzzy” tee! Featuring Azle’s fierce mascot front and center in a bold green glitter pumpkin, this shirt is the perfect mix of school spirit and festive fun.
💚 Designed especially for Liberty Elementary, this sparkling design is a must-have for students, parents, teachers, and fans alike.
🎃 Details:
🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Classic Tee – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁
Bring bold energy to Liberty Elementary with this retro-inspired Hornets tee! Featuring a sleek script font over a green-and-black checkered background, this design adds a fresh, vintage edge to your school spirit collection.
✨ Why You'll Love It:
Whether you're cheering from the sidelines or walking the halls, this shirt makes a stylish statement: Once a Hornet, always a Hornet! 🐝
🏁💚 Hornets Checkered Classic Green Hoodie – Azle Spirit Wear 💚🏁
Bring bold energy to Liberty Elementary with this retro-inspired Hornets Hoodie! Featuring a sleek script font over a green-and-black checkered background, this design adds a fresh, vintage edge to your school spirit collection.
✨ Why You'll Love It:
Whether you're cheering from the sidelines or walking the halls, this shirt makes a stylish statement: Once a Hornet, always a Hornet! 🐝
🐝 Hornet Drip Tee – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝
Bring the drip and the spirit with this vibrant, head-turning “Hornet Drip” design! Featuring bold block lettering in black and dripping paint-style accents, this shirt is where Hornet pride meets serious style.
Perfect for spirit days, field trips, or anytime your student wants to stand out while showing school pride. Designed for Liberty Elementary Hornets, this shirt brings the energy of Azle ISD to life!
🔥 Details:
🎨 Because Hornet pride never goes out of style… it just drips.
🌈🐝 Hornet Drip Tee – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝🌈
Bring the drip and the spirit with this vibrant, head-turning “Hornet Drip” design! Featuring bold block lettering filled with a colorful tie-dye pattern and dripping paint-style accents, this shirt is where Hornet pride meets serious style.
Perfect for spirit days, field trips, or anytime your student wants to stand out while showing school pride. Designed for Liberty Elementary Hornets, this shirt brings the energy of Azle ISD to life in full color!
🔥 Details:
🎨 Because Hornet pride never goes out of style… it just drips.
💚🖤🤍 Classic "H Hornets" Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🤍🖤💚
Keep it simple. Keep it strong. Rep your Liberty Elementary Hornets in timeless school style with this bold "H Hornets" graphic tee!
Featuring a large distressed green script H with “hornets” in sleek white script across the front, this design is a perfect blend of modern edge and school tradition. Whether you're cheering from the stands or showing pride in the classroom, this tee has your Hornet spirit covered.
📌 Features:
📣 Let your school pride do the talking—grab your "H Hornets" tee and show that once a Hornet, always a Hornet!
💚🖤🤍 Classic "H Hornets" Black Sweatshirt – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🤍🖤💚
Keep it simple. Keep it strong. Rep your Liberty Elementary Hornets in timeless school style with this bold "H Hornets" graphic Sweatshirt!
Featuring a large distressed green script H with “hornets” in sleek white script across the front, this design is a perfect blend of modern edge and school tradition. Whether you're cheering from the stands or showing pride in the classroom, this tee has your Hornet spirit covered.
📌 Features:
📣 Let your school pride do the talking—grab your "H Hornets" tee and show that once a Hornet, always a Hornet!
🐝💚 "Ma. Mama. Mom. BRUH." Hornet Tee or Tote – Liberty Elementary Edition 💚🐝
For the Azle Hornet moms (and caretakers) who know the struggle is real! This hilarious and heartfelt design captures every stage of being called—from sweet to full-on sass—with a fierce Hornet twist.
👜👕 Available on Uni-sex Shirts!
✨ Features:
💚🐝 Hornet Mama Tee – Liberty Elementary Spirit Wear 🐝💚
Proud to be a Hornet Mama? Let everyone know with this bold and beautiful tee! Featuring retro script in Azle green, playful hearts, and a stylish black-and-white checkerboard backdrop, this shirt is the perfect blend of love and school spirit.
✨ Details:
Perfect for Hornet Mama fans. Because supporting your student never goes out of style.
✨ Let’s Go Hornets Glitter Tee – Azle Pride Edition ✨
Bring the sparkle to every game day with this bold and dazzling tee! Featuring a layered “LET’S GO” background in shimmering black glitter and a bold script “hornets” overlay, this design is all about making a statement.
💚 Design Details:
Whether you’re in the stands, at a pep rally, or just repping your school pride, this tee lets everyone know: Let’s Go, Hornets! 🐝💥
🔥💚 Liberty Hornets Electric Spirit Tee 💚🔥
Turn up the school spirit with this high-energy Liberty Elementary t-shirt! Featuring the iconic Hornet mascot bursting through electric green flames and a grungy splash background, this design radiates Azle pride and fierce school energy.
⚡ Design Highlights:
Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines, showing support at school events, or just repping Azle ISD, this shirt is the ultimate way to say “We are Liberty!” 🐝
🧩💚 Liberty Hornets Awareness Tee – Celebrate Acceptance & Understanding 💚🧩
Show your support for Autism Awareness and stand proud with the Liberty Elementary Hornets in this powerful, inclusive design!
This shirt features our bold Buzzy mascot surrounded by a vibrant fire swirl of color, representing the beauty of diversity— With the words "Acceptance" and "Understanding" displayed boldly, this design is a reminder that every student matters and every voice deserves to be heard.
🔥 Product Highlights:
🎗️ Whether you're a parent, student, teacher, or supporter—this shirt is a great way to raise awareness and show love for the entire Liberty community.
🌈 Because in Azle, we believe every color counts.
🖤💚 Hornets Plaid Spirit Tee – Azle Pride on Full Display! 💚🖤
Show your school spirit with rustic style! This design features a bold “Hornets” script in vivid green, set against a distressed black-and-white buffalo plaid background for a classic and trendy vibe.
🎨 Design Details:
Whether you’re cheering on the team or just repping Liberty Elementary in style, this shirt is a must-have fan favorite!
🖤💚 We Are Hornets – Liberty Elementary Spirit Tee 💚🖤
Bold. Modern. United. This edgy design features a glitch-style “HORNETS” print in green and white with sleek vertical streaks, symbolizing motion and strength. Topped with “We Are” and accented by “Liberty Elementary” in elegant green script—this shirt radiates school pride with a modern twist.
👕 Shirt Features:
Stand out in the stands or the hallways—because WE ARE HORNETS.
💚🖤 Liberty Hornets Repeat Tee – Bold & Bright Spirit Wear 🤍💚
Show your school spirit loud and proud in this high-energy Liberty Elementary Hornets t-shirt! Featuring a layered repetition of "HORNETS" in alternating green, black, and white, this eye-catching design is topped with playful cursive and a line of "LIBERTY" across the top. Mascot graphics on both sides tie in school pride from every angle!
👕 Shirt Features:
A modern and fun way to represent Azle pride—perfect for spirit days, school events, or everyday wear!
✨💚 Azle Glitter Hornets Tee – Adult Spirit Wear 🖤✨
Bring on the sparkle and sting with this dazzling Hornets glitter tee! Featuring a bold script “Hornets” layered with a glimmering green and silver glitter texture, and topped with the fierce Azle Hornet mascot, this design shines with unstoppable energy.
👕 Shirt Details:
Show your Azle Hornets pride in shimmering style — because spirit looks better with sparkle!
🏡 "THIS IS OUR HOUSE" – Liberty Hornets Spirit Gear
Show off your school pride with bold attitude in this Azle Hornets spirit favorite! Whether you're in the stands or in the classroom, this gear reminds everyone – Liberty Elementary runs this house.
🧢👕 Available As:
🎨 Design Details:
🔥 A must-have for students, parents, and fans who bleed green and black!
🐝 Liberty Leader T-Shirt – Youth Unisex
Show your Hornet pride in this bold, inspiring shirt that champions leadership, spirit, and school pride! Perfect for Liberty Elementary students who lead the way.
👕 Design Features:
Front – “Liberty Leader” Hornet holding the Texas flag
Back – Liberty Elementary School Creed in bold, empowering text
💚 Includes Azle Hornets logo for full school spirit impact!
🎨 Shirt Color: White
📏 Youth Sizes: XS – XL
📚🐝 Liberty Leader T-Shirt – Youth Unisex (Book Edition)
Empower young learners to lead with purpose! This spirited shirt celebrates student leaders at Liberty Elementary with bold visuals and a powerful school creed.
👕 Design Details:
🟢 Shirt Color Options: White, Grey, or Black
📏 Youth Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
🐝 Buzzing with Pride – Liberty Elementary Spirit Shirt
Show off your Hornet pride in this fun and energetic youth tee! Designed just for Liberty Elementary students, this shirt is a perfect way to display school spirit in style.
👕 Unisex Youth T-Shirt
🎨 Color Options:
🟢 Liberty Elementary “Buzzy” Youth Spirit Shirt
Bring some energy and fun to Spirit Day with our all-new Cartoon-style Buzzy the Hornet design! This playful and bold mascot tee is perfect for young Hornets ready to show their Liberty Elementary pride.
👕 Youth Unisex T-Shirt
👕💚 Hornet Dad Spirit Shirt – Azle Hornets 🖤🐝
Show off your Hornet pride and your dad status in style! This bold and fun design features stacked “DAD” lettering with a powerful green “HORNET” front and center, topped off with the Azle Hornet mascot ready to cheer on the team.
🛠️ Details:
Whether you’re in the stands or at the grill, this shirt says it all: Hornet Dad, all the way.
👕 Liberty Elementary Spirit Tee – Adult Unisex
Show your Azle Hornet pride in style with this bold, license-plate-inspired Hornets T-shirt!
💚 Design Details:
🎉 Great for spirit days, school events, and showing off your Liberty Hornet pride all year long!
🖤💚 Hornets Leopard "A" Spirit Tee
Stand out in the crowd with this fierce and fashionable design featuring bold Hornets text and a leopard print varsity "A" at the center — perfect for Azle ISD spirit wear!
👕 Unisex T-Shirt – Adult Sizes
🎨 Shirt Colors: Black or White recommended for maximum pop
👕 Retro Hornets Spirit Tee – Adult Unisex 👕
Bring the bold and the bright with this retro-inspired Hornets shirt – perfect for any Azle Hornet fan!
🌀 Design Highlights:
🎉 Perfect for school spirit days, game nights, or just repping Liberty Elementary & Azle Hornets in a fun, retro way!
🖤💖 Neon Hornets – Liberty Exclusive
Bright, bold, and bursting with spirit! This Liberty School Exclusive shirt is made for Azle ISD students and fans who love to stand out while repping the Hornets with pride.
👕 Unisex T-Shirt
✨🐝 Hornets Glitter T-Shirt – Adult Unisex
Show your school pride with sparkle! This bold design features a fierce hornet with a fun leopard print background and shimmering green glitter elements.
🎨 Design Features:
🖤 Shirt Style: Adult Unisex
🟢 Color Options: Grey or White shirt recommended for glitter pop
🏈💚 Hornets Grandma T-Shirt – Adult Unisex
Proud to be a Hornet and a Grandma! This spirited tee combines love for the team and the grandkids with a bold design featuring football and buzzing Hornets.
🎨 Design Highlights:
🖤 Shirt Style: Adult Unisex
🎨 Color Options: Black or Heather Gray or White - recommended for bold design pop
🎉 Now Available! Order Last Years 2024/2025 Liberty Elementary Field Trip Shirt! 🎉
Minimum Stock Available!
Show your school spirit and be ready for all the adventures this year with our official Liberty Elementary Field Trip Shirt! 🐝💚
👕 Design Highlights:
• Features our bold green “A” logo
• Includes our fierce, fun Liberty Hornet mascot
• Stylish “Liberty” script design
• Soft, high-quality gray cotton for all-day comfort
Perfect for school trips, spirit days, and everyday wear! Don’t miss your chance to grab this year’s exclusive shirt.
Our 2024/2025 school year unforgettable—Liberty Pride starts here!
2025/2026 School Shirts will be available soon!
💥🎉 Inflatable Spirit Sticks – Azle Hornet Edition 🐝💚
Bring the noise and show your Hornet pride loud and clear with these green, black, and white Spirit Sticks! Perfect for games, pep rallies, parades, or anytime you want to amp up the energy and cheer on Liberty Elementary and the Azle Hornets.
🗯️ Product Features:
Whether you're on the sidelines or leading the cheer, these sticks say it loud: We are Azle. We are #1!
You will receive 2- Thunder Sticks
Donated to Liberty by TAT Roofing.
🔔🐝 Azle Hornets Clap-Out Cowbells - 2025/2026 🔔🐝
Celebrate in style with our custom 3" Hornet cowbells – perfect for Clap-Outs, Pep Rallies, and Graduation Send-Offs!
✨ Product Features:
🎉 These cowbells are a must-have keepsake for Liberty Elementary and Azle Hornet families looking to show loud and proud support in the 2025/2026 school year!
🧢 Buzzy Patch Trucker Hat
Rep the Hornets in classic style with this bold and clean design featuring Buzzy, the fierce Azle mascot, front and center Hornet patch.
🐝 Design Highlights:
🖤 Hat Style:
Perfect for:
🧢 Hornets Plaid Patch Trucker Hat
Show off your Hornet pride in streetwear style! This bold patch hat combines school spirit with a modern, checkered-edge design for everyday wear or game day.
🎨 Design Features:
🖤 Hat Style: Classic black & white mesh-back trucker
🔁 Adjustable snapback for all sizes
🐝 Hornet Drip Cap – Liberty Elementary Edition 🐝
Bring the drip and the spirit with this vibrant, head-turning “Hornet Drip” design! Featuring bold block lettering in black and dripping paint-style accents, this cap is where Hornet pride meets serious style.
Perfect for spirit days, field trips, or anytime your student wants to stand out while showing school pride. Designed for Liberty Elementary Hornets, this cap brings the energy of Azle ISD to life!
🔥 Details:
🎨 Because Hornet pride never goes out of style… it just drips.
💚🐝 Hornet Mama Canvas Bag ( 15.7 x 11.8 x 6.7 inches) – Liberty Elementary Spirit 🐝💚
Proud to be a Hornet Mama? Let everyone know with this bold and beautiful bag! Featuring retro script in Azle green, playful hearts, and a stylish black-and-white checkerboard backdrop, this bag is the perfect blend of love and school spirit.
✨ Details:
Perfect for any proud Hornet Mom. Because supporting your student never goes out of style.
$
