Liberty Music Silent Motif Auction

6404 E Spangle Waverly Rd, Spangle, WA 99031, USA

Leather Dog Leash and Collar With Cookie Dough Whiskey item
Leather Dog Leash and Collar With Cookie Dough Whiskey
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Dogtown. Premium American-made large leather leash and collar with a bottle of Skatterbrain Cookie Dough Whiskey.

Fairy Dress Up and Sticker Book item
Fairy Dress Up and Sticker Book
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Us By The Moon.

Sparkly skirt, star wand, glitter bow and sticker activity book.

Cheney Vet Clinic Basket item
Cheney Vet Clinic Basket
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Cheney Vet Clinic.

Basket of goodies and $350 dental cleaning voucher.

Machinist files item
Machinist files
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Fireball Tools. 10" File Set (5 Machinist files in pouch) 16080 / 16081. Compared to other files on the market, these stay sharper longer, and have comfier handles. Most file sets go with 8” length as standard but we feel 10” is a better length for most metalworkers because it gives you a longer stroke and a little more space to grab onto the end when using both hands.

Local crocheted headband and scarf set item
Local crocheted headband and scarf set
$10

Starting bid

Donated locally by Ashley Noah, her start-up business Crafty Badasserysi. 

Lion Brand Homespun wraps every stitch in softness and subtle color movement. With its silky feel and lightly textured strand, to keep you warm and cozy in the cold weather ahead. Color Rose Gold. With a woman's cut and style from Little Cutters, from Jani.


1826 Combination Square item
1826 Combination Square
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Fireball Tools.

Quickly and accurately mark 45° and 90° angles

  • Large size makes layout fast and easy—bigger than most speed squares
  • Precision-machined from solid aluminum for lightweight durability
  • Works with any Fireball Tool blades for added versatility
  • Fully functional as a standalone square—no blade required
  • 1" version with 12" blade
Local Crafts item
Local Crafts
$10

Starting bid

Donated locally by Ashley Noah, her start-up business Crafty Badasserysi. 

Lion Brand Homespun wraps every stitch in softness and subtle color movement. With its silky feel and lightly textured strand, to keep you warm and cozy in the cold weather coming up.

Color Mixed Berries. Succulent plant, donated by Blue Moon Nursery. Cranberry/white chocolate and basil cheddar cheese, Sourdough mini loaf donated by Cline Family.

Custom Fire Pit and King's Creek Black Label Cider Bourbon item
Custom Fire Pit and King's Creek Black Label Cider Bourbon
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy King's Creek Black Label Cider Bourbon and relax next your new fire pit donated by Cockle Custom Welding, Inc.

Baby and Bread item
Baby and Bread
$20

Starting bid

Crocheted baby blanket with (3) muslin swaddle blankets, a succulent plant, and some yummy bacon/parmesan and everything bagel mini sourdough loaves. Donation made by the McDaniel and Cline families and Blue Moon Nursery.

Red Minion Squares item
Red Minion Squares
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Fireball Tools.. Red is not available online - get it here! Like perfect minions, these compact squares show up when you need them—ideal for tight spots and quick setups. Each square measures 6" x 4" x 1.5", with the 4" side perfectly sized for picket spacing on gates and fencesThey're the first in our lineup to feature a built-in 60/30° angle, plus a cutout that offers just the right amount of access when clamping at 90°.

- Bosses on both sides let you position tabs precisely where you need them.

- Ships with 8 thumbscrews and 8 tabs.

Lilac City Cleaning and Passion Fruit Bellettini item
Lilac City Cleaning and Passion Fruit Bellettini
$75

Starting bid

Sit back and sip your passion fruit bellettini while you get your house cleaned. Enjoy this Lilac City Cleaning $200 gift certificate for a cleaning; yes she comes out to Spangle. A bellettini is an Italian cocktail made from two parts Prosecco and one part fresh purée.

Clean car item
Clean car
$10

Starting bid

Titanium Exterior wash passes. These passes are good for our exclusive and best service, the Titanium wash, which provides 360° protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all Mister signature products like HotShine® Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience. These passes never expire and can be used at any Mister Car Wash location.

Intro to Cold Process Soap Making (TWO DAY CLASS) item
Intro to Cold Process Soap Making (TWO DAY CLASS)
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Greencastle Soap. Who Should Attend:

– Aspiring soap artisans

– DIY enthusiasts

– Those passionate about natural skincare

– Anyone seeking a creative and informative hands-on experience.

Unlock the secrets of crafting luxurious and personalized soap with our Intro to Cold Process Soap Making Workshop. In this hands-on class, participants will embark on a journey into the world of soap creation, learning the time-honored technique of cold process soap making.

  1. Customization Mastery: Unleash your creativity as you customize your soap blend with an array of botanicals and fragrances. Whether you prefer soothing lavender, invigorating citrus, or earthy spices, the choice is yours. Discover the art of creating unique soap recipes that cater to your individual preferences.
  2. Hands-On Experience: Dive into the tactile world of soap making with hands-on activities. Feel the transformation of raw ingredients into a beautifully crafted soap as you mold, mix, and design your creation. Our experienced instructors will be there to provide guidance and support throughout the entire process.
  3. Take Home Your Creations


Everything needs water item
Everything needs water
$40

Starting bid

Basket includes (4) passes, donated by Woodland Zoo, along with a small Guess cross-body phone case and a Draper James pink umbrella donated by Vision Haus in Cheney. Succulent plant donated by Blue Moon Nersery.

Pancake Popcorn Pack item
Pancake Popcorn Pack
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Spokane Olive Oil. Pancake Popcorn Pack, includes Butter Infused Olive Oil and Vermont Maple Dark Balsamic with a bag of organic popcorn and two Tapi pour spouts. The combination on popcorn tastes so good and is fun as well!

Tito's Basket item
Tito's Basket
$30

Starting bid

Tito's Handmade Voka basket of swag and a bottle. Swag includes: a hat, a spill mat, chapstick, (2) mugs, a scarf, sunglasses, a metal sign, a canvas bag, a pin, and a cross-body phone case.

Rusty Mug Basket item
Rusty Mug Basket
$5

Starting bid

Basket includes: Pet the Cat mug, (2) cards by Funky Card Lady, (3) 20oz free drinks, English Breakfast Tea, $25 gift certificate, pack of Christmas straws, and Locally made handcrafted Washer earrings.

Fresh Face item
Fresh Face
$100

Starting bid

CoolPeel Laser Skin Resurfacing donated by Bella Dea Med Spa and woman's cut and style by Jani, donated by Little Cutters.


CoolPeel is a fractional CO2 laser resurfacing treatment that improves skin texture and tone with minimal downtime by removing the top layer of skin without thermal damage. It addresses concerns like fine lines, sun damage, acne scars, and enlarged pores by stimulating collagen and new, healthier skin growth. 

Outwest Wines item
Outwest Wines
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Outwest Wines and Ciders. (2) bottles of wine and a $25 gift card to their Kendall Yards location.


2024 YAKIMA VALLEY VIOGNIER

Notes of citrus and honeydew greet you on the nose, followed by lemongrass and balanced minerality on the palate.


2020 YAKIMA VALLEY WINEMAKER'S CUVEE

This Bordeaux style blend is composed of 82% Cabernet Sauvignon, 14% Cabernet Franc and 4% Petit Verdot. Dark red fruit on the nose is followed by warm wood spice and mouth watering tannins on the palate. An instant crowd pleaser!


Spokane Symphony item
Spokane Symphony
$70

Starting bid

Bebe sparkly hand clutch donated by Vision Haus in Cheney, and (2) tickets to the performance of Masterworks 8: Verdi Requienn, on, Saturday,April 25, 2026. Orchestra seating, donated by the Fox Theater.

Lock Washer Earrings with Beads
$5

Starting bid

Basket of goodies donated by Vision Haus includes Hoya Vision care swag, Guess soft bag, Feel Good hand sanitizer, and Bebe sage green clutch.

Handcrafted Beaded Earrings_The Chandelier item
Handcrafted Beaded Earrings_The Chandelier
$25

Starting bid

Donated by local artist - The Mesa. Swing from the chandelier anytime you want with these stunning earrings. Long strands of mirrored, clear beads catch and reflect light, creating a dazzling effect. Faceted glass beads play with light, adding a touch of sparkle, while vintage, reclaimed turtle shell warms the eye with its unique, earthy charm. These earrings are a perfect blend of elegance and rustic beauty, making them a standout piece for any occasion.

House warming item
House warming
$10

Starting bid

Tea cup planter donated by Whiting family, a succulent plant, donated by Blue Moon Nursery. Bacon/parmesan and everything bagel. Sourdough mini loaf donated by Cline Family.

Eagle Bucks item
Eagle Bucks
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Eagles Pub. $40 Eagle bucks and 2 free appetizers.

Botox and bubbly item
Botox and bubbly
$35

Starting bid

20 units of Botox, donated by Collins Dentistry Aesthetics.

$340 value and bottle of Borrasca Blanc de Blancs Cava Sparkling Wine.


Chiefs Hockey Tickets item
Chiefs Hockey Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Spokane Chiefs Hockey. the 4 seats in the RED zone for regular season game. $96 value

Jim in a Basket
$20

Starting bid

A bottle of Jim Beam and 2 glasses and a red dish towel.

Intro to Cold Process Soap Making (TWO DAY CLASS) item
Intro to Cold Process Soap Making (TWO DAY CLASS)
$35

Starting bid

Class donated by Greencastle Soap. Hello Sugar tote donated by Haus of Vision.

Who Should Attend:

– Aspiring soap artisans

– DIY enthusiasts

– Those passionate about natural skincare

– Anyone seeking a creative and informative hands-on experience.

Unlock the secrets of crafting luxurious and personalized soap with our Intro to Cold Process Soap Making Workshop. In this hands-on class, participants will embark on a journey into the world of soap creation, learning the time-honored technique of cold process soap making.

  1. Customization Mastery: Unleash your creativity as you customize your soap blend with an array of botanicals and fragrances. Whether you prefer soothing lavender, invigorating citrus, or earthy spices, the choice is yours. Discover the art of creating unique soap recipes that cater to your individual preferences.
  2. Hands-On Experience: Dive into the tactile world of soap making with hands-on activities. Feel the transformation of raw ingredients into a beautifully crafted soap as you mold, mix, and design your creation. Our experienced instructors will be there to provide guidance and support throughout the entire process.
  3. Take Home Your Creations
The Museum Of Flight item
The Museum Of Flight
$40

Starting bid

Admission for four to the Seattle Museum of Flight.

With over 175 aircraft and spacecraft, tens of thousands of artifacts, millions of rare photographs, dozens of exhibits and experiences, and a world-class library, the Museum and its people bring humankind's incredible history of flight to life.

Full Set Eyelash Extensions item
Full Set Eyelash Extensions
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Hanna Pasamonte with Slayed Beauty. Certificate for one full set of eyelash extensions.

Tina Tickets item
Tina Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Plan a night with (2) tickets to TINA Saturday, April 11th at 1:00pm, 2026, celebrate with Borrasca Premium Rose Cuvee Sparkling Wine Full, rich and approachable, this elevated rose' shines with light raspberry and juicy cherry notes.

Montana Fly-Fishing item
Montana Fly-Fishing
$1,550

Starting bid

Experience first-class fly-fishing on a full-day guided fishing excursion for 2 in Montana.

  • Choose from five unmissable Montana lakes or rivers, or embrace the ultimate angling adventure on an ice fishing excursion
  • Upgrade to fish on the Upper Missouri River, one of America's great rivers and Montana's most sought-after fly fishing destination
  • Enhance your once-in-a-lifetime fly-fishing day with overnight accommodations, upgrade options, and add-ons

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience. Subject to availability.
  • Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and NYE. Please inquire for details.
  • Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your Montana Fly Fishing single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
  • Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected travel date.
Zoom whitening item
Zoom whitening
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. C Dentistry on the South Hill. In-office, Zoom Whitening, trays, and one tube of whitening. ADD TO POT WITH HAND B AND

Hawaii Island Escape item
Hawaii Island Escape
$2,350

Starting bid

Breathtaking coastlines, lush emerald landscapes, and warm island breezes await in Hawaii:


Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island


Unwind in a comfortable standard room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom


Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.


NOTES:

*12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel.

*Airfare not included.

*Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply.

*This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.


Breshears Professional Photography
$99

Starting bid

The Breshears delight is found in helping clients see and remember the

blessings, the beauty, the charm, the joy and laughter, the love and grace of family by creating exquisite portrait art pieces for the home. Family heirlooms to

be cherished for generations. Tonight the Breshears are offering a Raise the Paddle opportunity to raise money

for the Liberty Music Boosters. To break this $1000 value down, you will receive a customized session in their

amazing studio valued at $300 with one of their amazing photographic portrait

artists. Then you will receive a $700 print credit, which will purchase a 11x14

signature art portrait, or go toward your printed portrait purchase.

Family Fun item
Family Fun
$15

Starting bid

Garland Theater donated 4 tickets, Tinker and Tamp donated a Dungeon and Dragons game and Haus of Vision donated a Guess school bag. Plucky Duck donated the fun soap craft class.

Wine and Jewelry item
Wine and Jewelry
$30

Starting bid

Wine Donated by the Engle family. Look Tooth Washer earrings donated by Lo-Shot.

McKinley Springs Winery 2022 Merlot; Barrel aged 16 months in 36% new French oak/64% neutral French oak. Aromas of bright cherry, red plum, and blackberries intermix with spice and a slight hint of earth...flavors of sweet red and blue fruits with a toasty graham cracker note for complexity...structured while soft and velvety.


Reininger Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon; deep ruby colored Reininger Cabernet Sauvignon shows off a nose of dark macerated fruit and cassis with notes of cacao nibs, mineral, crushed roses, and hints of mint/eucalyptus and wood spice. Black currant, plum and dark cherry descend on the palate with background tones of dried marionberries, loamy minerality and a judicious touch of oak with moderate drying tannins balanced by a fruit lifting acidity that evolves to a kirsch and black fruit finish.


Barili Cellars 2018 Merlot; a deep ruby red wine with aromas of violets, currants, cedar, spice, and licorice. On the palate, it offers layers of red fruit and currants, balanced by a big structure and a long, elegant finish with a tannin mouthfeel. 

Las Vegas Nights item
Las Vegas Nights
$1,200

Starting bid

Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.

  • Make yourself at home in an inviting standard room
  • Hit the jackpot with an array of amenities including resort restaurants and shopping
  • Unwind with resort pools and on-site spas
  • Experience the best of Vegas with the Strip and iconic venues minutes away

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
  • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
  • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Handcrafted Beaded Earrings_Tiger's Eye and Amazonite item
Handcrafted Beaded Earrings_Tiger's Eye and Amazonite
$20

Starting bid

Donated by local artist - The Mesa. Imagine a pair of drop earrings where the rich, golden-brown hues of tiger's eye stones are paired with the calming, pale blue-green tones of amazonite. The tiger's eye stones, known for their grounding properties and ability to combine earth and sun energy, create a warm and earthy foundation, while delicate golden cubes provide contrast. Complementing this, the amazonite stones bring a sense of balance and soothing tranquility. Together, these stones form a harmonious design that not only looks stunning but also promotes a sense of inner peace and stability.

Complimentary tax service item
Complimentary tax service
$60

Starting bid

Complimentary $1,000 tax service courtesy of Remis & Associates, dba: The Accounting Doctor.

Choose from one of the following expert-level services, both designed to help you take control of your financial future.

Option A: Tax Preparation

  • ﻿﻿Individual tax return preparation or easy business return for Corporation, S-Corporation or Partnership with minimal activities. Federal and 1 State Tax Return is included.
  • ﻿﻿Tax Return preparation shall be electronically filed when available and CPA-signed for Tax Year 2025 or any prior year
  • ﻿﻿Guidance on tax compliance best practices
  • ﻿﻿One-on-one virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert

Option B: Tax Resolution

  • ﻿﻿Retrieval of your official IRS Tax Transcript (Business or Individual)
  • ﻿﻿Detailed review of past and present filings
  • ﻿﻿Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, or wage garnishments with actionable guidance
  • ﻿﻿Expert insight into resolution strategies and tax relief programs
  • ﻿﻿Consultation to discuss your financial circumstances and prevent future tax issues
  • ﻿﻿Will include a formal tax analysis report and review
CDA Resort Stay item
CDA Resort Stay
$200

Starting bid

Framed by the natural beauty of Lake Coeur d’Alene and the forests, rivers and streams of North Idaho, The Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort is the crown jewel of an incredibly scenic and friendly part of the world. The Coeur d’Alene region is known for the abundance and diversity of its recreational opportunities, drawing visitors each year from all corners of the globe. Having the lake at our front doorstep allows us to offer our Guests more to see and do than just about any other venue in the country.


This Premier Lake Tower “Night on The Lake Package” Includes:


· Two Nights Premier Lake Tower Accommodations

· $100 Dining Credit per day at the Resort Restaurants


Valid Dates: October 2025 – May 2026, October 2026 – May 2027

Excludes Holidays


Please note that the following items are not included in my package:

Parking Fee - $22.00 per night

Round Trip Transportation to Spokane International Airport - $90 per person



Please contact The Coeur d’Alene Resort Reservations at 855-810-1568 to book your package once you obtain the original certificate.

Office Package item
Office Package
$5

Starting bid

Succulent Plant donated by Blue Moon Nursery

6 Pack Fluorescent Light Covers 

with 60 Magnets Decorative for Classroom Ceiling Light 4 x 2 Feet Magnetic Light Covers Filter Easy Install for Office Hospitals & Home Drop Ceiling Supplies(Ocean)

In house whitening item
In house whitening
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Collins Dentistry Aesthetics.

$450 value

https://wemakespokanesmile.com/teeth-whitening/

Potted Scculant and Headband and Sourdough loaf item
Potted Scculant and Headband and Sourdough loaf
$10

Starting bid

Succulent plant, donated by Blue Moon Nursery, Lion Brand Homespun headwrap crocheted by Ashley Noah, and indoor pot donated by the McDainel family.

Bacon/parmesan and everything bagel. Sourdough donated by the Cline Family.

Family Photo Session item
Family Photo Session
$60

Starting bid

$300 credit for Professional outdoor family photos with Jason.


https://www.getitgotitmedia.com/home/photography

Zoom whitening item
Zoom whitening
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. C Dentistry on the South Hill. In-office, Zoom Whitening, trays, and one tube of whitening.

Rockford Basket item
Rockford Basket
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Hoffman Insurance. Ghirardelli chocolate square tree with Rockford swag, scratch tickets, gift cards to Fredneck, Harvest Moon, Hurd's Mercantile.

Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino item
Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino
$50

Starting bid

One-night stay and $50 dinning credit

Tree Service Voucher item
Tree Service Voucher
$100

Starting bid

50% off tree service

