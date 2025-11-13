Liberty Music Silent Motif Auction

Framed by the natural beauty of Lake Coeur d’Alene and the forests, rivers and streams of North Idaho, The Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort is the crown jewel of an incredibly scenic and friendly part of the world. The Coeur d’Alene region is known for the abundance and diversity of its recreational opportunities, drawing visitors each year from all corners of the globe. Having the lake at our front doorstep allows us to offer our Guests more to see and do than just about any other venue in the country.





This Premier Lake Tower “Night on The Lake Package” Includes:





· Two Nights Premier Lake Tower Accommodations

· $100 Dining Credit per day at the Resort Restaurants





Valid Dates: October 2025 – May 2026, October 2026 – May 2027

Excludes Holidays





Please note that the following items are not included in my package:

Parking Fee - $22.00 per night

Round Trip Transportation to Spokane International Airport - $90 per person









Please contact The Coeur d’Alene Resort Reservations at 855-810-1568 to book your package once you obtain the original certificate.