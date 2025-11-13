Liberty Music Silent Motif Auction

Hosted by
About this event
6404 E Spangle Waverly Rd, Spangle, WA 99031, USA
Starting bid
Donated by Dogtown. Premium American-made large leather leash and collar with a bottle of Skatterbrain Cookie Dough Whiskey.
Starting bid
Donated by Us By The Moon.
Sparkly skirt, star wand, glitter bow and sticker activity book.
Starting bid
Donated by Cheney Vet Clinic.
Basket of goodies and $350 dental cleaning voucher.
Starting bid
Donated by Fireball Tools. 10" File Set (5 Machinist files in pouch) 16080 / 16081. Compared to other files on the market, these stay sharper longer, and have comfier handles. Most file sets go with 8” length as standard but we feel 10” is a better length for most metalworkers because it gives you a longer stroke and a little more space to grab onto the end when using both hands.
Starting bid
Donated locally by Ashley Noah, her start-up business Crafty Badasserysi.
Lion Brand Homespun wraps every stitch in softness and subtle color movement. With its silky feel and lightly textured strand, to keep you warm and cozy in the cold weather ahead. Color Rose Gold. With a woman's cut and style from Little Cutters, from Jani.
Starting bid
Donated by Fireball Tools.
Starting bid
Donated locally by Ashley Noah, her start-up business Crafty Badasserysi.
Lion Brand Homespun wraps every stitch in softness and subtle color movement. With its silky feel and lightly textured strand, to keep you warm and cozy in the cold weather coming up.
Color Mixed Berries. Succulent plant, donated by Blue Moon Nursery. Cranberry/white chocolate and basil cheddar cheese, Sourdough mini loaf donated by Cline Family.
Starting bid
Enjoy King's Creek Black Label Cider Bourbon and relax next your new fire pit donated by Cockle Custom Welding, Inc.
Starting bid
Crocheted baby blanket with (3) muslin swaddle blankets, a succulent plant, and some yummy bacon/parmesan and everything bagel mini sourdough loaves. Donation made by the McDaniel and Cline families and Blue Moon Nursery.
Starting bid
Donated by Fireball Tools.. Red is not available online - get it here! Like perfect minions, these compact squares show up when you need them—ideal for tight spots and quick setups. Each square measures 6" x 4" x 1.5", with the 4" side perfectly sized for picket spacing on gates and fences. They're the first in our lineup to feature a built-in 60/30° angle, plus a cutout that offers just the right amount of access when clamping at 90°.
- Bosses on both sides let you position tabs precisely where you need them.
- Ships with 8 thumbscrews and 8 tabs.
Starting bid
Sit back and sip your passion fruit bellettini while you get your house cleaned. Enjoy this Lilac City Cleaning $200 gift certificate for a cleaning; yes she comes out to Spangle. A bellettini is an Italian cocktail made from two parts Prosecco and one part fresh purée.
Starting bid
Titanium Exterior wash passes. These passes are good for our exclusive and best service, the Titanium wash, which provides 360° protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all Mister signature products like HotShine® Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience. These passes never expire and can be used at any Mister Car Wash location.
Starting bid
Donated by Greencastle Soap. Who Should Attend:
– Aspiring soap artisans
– DIY enthusiasts
– Those passionate about natural skincare
– Anyone seeking a creative and informative hands-on experience.
Unlock the secrets of crafting luxurious and personalized soap with our Intro to Cold Process Soap Making Workshop. In this hands-on class, participants will embark on a journey into the world of soap creation, learning the time-honored technique of cold process soap making.
Starting bid
Basket includes (4) passes, donated by Woodland Zoo, along with a small Guess cross-body phone case and a Draper James pink umbrella donated by Vision Haus in Cheney. Succulent plant donated by Blue Moon Nersery.
Starting bid
Donated by Spokane Olive Oil. Pancake Popcorn Pack, includes Butter Infused Olive Oil and Vermont Maple Dark Balsamic with a bag of organic popcorn and two Tapi pour spouts. The combination on popcorn tastes so good and is fun as well!
Starting bid
Tito's Handmade Voka basket of swag and a bottle. Swag includes: a hat, a spill mat, chapstick, (2) mugs, a scarf, sunglasses, a metal sign, a canvas bag, a pin, and a cross-body phone case.
Starting bid
Basket includes: Pet the Cat mug, (2) cards by Funky Card Lady, (3) 20oz free drinks, English Breakfast Tea, $25 gift certificate, pack of Christmas straws, and Locally made handcrafted Washer earrings.
Starting bid
CoolPeel Laser Skin Resurfacing donated by Bella Dea Med Spa and woman's cut and style by Jani, donated by Little Cutters.
CoolPeel is a fractional CO2 laser resurfacing treatment that improves skin texture and tone with minimal downtime by removing the top layer of skin without thermal damage. It addresses concerns like fine lines, sun damage, acne scars, and enlarged pores by stimulating collagen and new, healthier skin growth.
Starting bid
Donated by Outwest Wines and Ciders. (2) bottles of wine and a $25 gift card to their Kendall Yards location.
2024 YAKIMA VALLEY VIOGNIER
Notes of citrus and honeydew greet you on the nose, followed by lemongrass and balanced minerality on the palate.
2020 YAKIMA VALLEY WINEMAKER'S CUVEE
This Bordeaux style blend is composed of 82% Cabernet Sauvignon, 14% Cabernet Franc and 4% Petit Verdot. Dark red fruit on the nose is followed by warm wood spice and mouth watering tannins on the palate. An instant crowd pleaser!
Starting bid
Bebe sparkly hand clutch donated by Vision Haus in Cheney, and (2) tickets to the performance of Masterworks 8: Verdi Requienn, on, Saturday,April 25, 2026. Orchestra seating, donated by the Fox Theater.
Starting bid
Basket of goodies donated by Vision Haus includes Hoya Vision care swag, Guess soft bag, Feel Good hand sanitizer, and Bebe sage green clutch.
Starting bid
Donated by local artist - The Mesa. Swing from the chandelier anytime you want with these stunning earrings. Long strands of mirrored, clear beads catch and reflect light, creating a dazzling effect. Faceted glass beads play with light, adding a touch of sparkle, while vintage, reclaimed turtle shell warms the eye with its unique, earthy charm. These earrings are a perfect blend of elegance and rustic beauty, making them a standout piece for any occasion.
Starting bid
Tea cup planter donated by Whiting family, a succulent plant, donated by Blue Moon Nursery. Bacon/parmesan and everything bagel. Sourdough mini loaf donated by Cline Family.
Starting bid
Donated by Eagles Pub. $40 Eagle bucks and 2 free appetizers.
Starting bid
20 units of Botox, donated by Collins Dentistry Aesthetics.
$340 value and bottle of Borrasca Blanc de Blancs Cava Sparkling Wine.
Starting bid
Donated by Spokane Chiefs Hockey. the 4 seats in the RED zone for regular season game. $96 value
Starting bid
A bottle of Jim Beam and 2 glasses and a red dish towel.
Starting bid
Class donated by Greencastle Soap. Hello Sugar tote donated by Haus of Vision.
Who Should Attend:
– Aspiring soap artisans
– DIY enthusiasts
– Those passionate about natural skincare
– Anyone seeking a creative and informative hands-on experience.
Unlock the secrets of crafting luxurious and personalized soap with our Intro to Cold Process Soap Making Workshop. In this hands-on class, participants will embark on a journey into the world of soap creation, learning the time-honored technique of cold process soap making.
Starting bid
Admission for four to the Seattle Museum of Flight.
With over 175 aircraft and spacecraft, tens of thousands of artifacts, millions of rare photographs, dozens of exhibits and experiences, and a world-class library, the Museum and its people bring humankind's incredible history of flight to life.
Starting bid
Donated by Hanna Pasamonte with Slayed Beauty. Certificate for one full set of eyelash extensions.
Starting bid
Plan a night with (2) tickets to TINA Saturday, April 11th at 1:00pm, 2026, celebrate with Borrasca Premium Rose Cuvee Sparkling Wine Full, rich and approachable, this elevated rose' shines with light raspberry and juicy cherry notes.
Starting bid
Experience first-class fly-fishing on a full-day guided fishing excursion for 2 in Montana.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. C Dentistry on the South Hill. In-office, Zoom Whitening, trays, and one tube of whitening. ADD TO POT WITH HAND B AND
Starting bid
Breathtaking coastlines, lush emerald landscapes, and warm island breezes await in Hawaii:
Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island
Unwind in a comfortable standard room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom
Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.
NOTES:
*12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel.
*Airfare not included.
*Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply.
*This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Starting bid
The Breshears delight is found in helping clients see and remember the
blessings, the beauty, the charm, the joy and laughter, the love and grace of family by creating exquisite portrait art pieces for the home. Family heirlooms to
be cherished for generations. Tonight the Breshears are offering a Raise the Paddle opportunity to raise money
for the Liberty Music Boosters. To break this $1000 value down, you will receive a customized session in their
amazing studio valued at $300 with one of their amazing photographic portrait
artists. Then you will receive a $700 print credit, which will purchase a 11x14
signature art portrait, or go toward your printed portrait purchase.
Starting bid
Garland Theater donated 4 tickets, Tinker and Tamp donated a Dungeon and Dragons game and Haus of Vision donated a Guess school bag. Plucky Duck donated the fun soap craft class.
Starting bid
Wine Donated by the Engle family. Look Tooth Washer earrings donated by Lo-Shot.
McKinley Springs Winery 2022 Merlot; Barrel aged 16 months in 36% new French oak/64% neutral French oak. Aromas of bright cherry, red plum, and blackberries intermix with spice and a slight hint of earth...flavors of sweet red and blue fruits with a toasty graham cracker note for complexity...structured while soft and velvety.
Reininger Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon; deep ruby colored Reininger Cabernet Sauvignon shows off a nose of dark macerated fruit and cassis with notes of cacao nibs, mineral, crushed roses, and hints of mint/eucalyptus and wood spice. Black currant, plum and dark cherry descend on the palate with background tones of dried marionberries, loamy minerality and a judicious touch of oak with moderate drying tannins balanced by a fruit lifting acidity that evolves to a kirsch and black fruit finish.
Barili Cellars 2018 Merlot; a deep ruby red wine with aromas of violets, currants, cedar, spice, and licorice. On the palate, it offers layers of red fruit and currants, balanced by a big structure and a long, elegant finish with a tannin mouthfeel.
Starting bid
Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Donated by local artist - The Mesa. Imagine a pair of drop earrings where the rich, golden-brown hues of tiger's eye stones are paired with the calming, pale blue-green tones of amazonite. The tiger's eye stones, known for their grounding properties and ability to combine earth and sun energy, create a warm and earthy foundation, while delicate golden cubes provide contrast. Complementing this, the amazonite stones bring a sense of balance and soothing tranquility. Together, these stones form a harmonious design that not only looks stunning but also promotes a sense of inner peace and stability.
Starting bid
Complimentary $1,000 tax service courtesy of Remis & Associates, dba: The Accounting Doctor.
Choose from one of the following expert-level services, both designed to help you take control of your financial future.
Option A: Tax Preparation
Option B: Tax Resolution
Starting bid
Framed by the natural beauty of Lake Coeur d’Alene and the forests, rivers and streams of North Idaho, The Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort is the crown jewel of an incredibly scenic and friendly part of the world. The Coeur d’Alene region is known for the abundance and diversity of its recreational opportunities, drawing visitors each year from all corners of the globe. Having the lake at our front doorstep allows us to offer our Guests more to see and do than just about any other venue in the country.
This Premier Lake Tower “Night on The Lake Package” Includes:
· Two Nights Premier Lake Tower Accommodations
· $100 Dining Credit per day at the Resort Restaurants
Valid Dates: October 2025 – May 2026, October 2026 – May 2027
Excludes Holidays
Please note that the following items are not included in my package:
Parking Fee - $22.00 per night
Round Trip Transportation to Spokane International Airport - $90 per person
Please contact The Coeur d’Alene Resort Reservations at 855-810-1568 to book your package once you obtain the original certificate.
Starting bid
Succulent Plant donated by Blue Moon Nursery
6 Pack Fluorescent Light Covers
with 60 Magnets Decorative for Classroom Ceiling Light 4 x 2 Feet Magnetic Light Covers Filter Easy Install for Office Hospitals & Home Drop Ceiling Supplies(Ocean)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Succulent plant, donated by Blue Moon Nursery, Lion Brand Homespun headwrap crocheted by Ashley Noah, and indoor pot donated by the McDainel family.
Bacon/parmesan and everything bagel. Sourdough donated by the Cline Family.
Starting bid
$300 credit for Professional outdoor family photos with Jason.
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. C Dentistry on the South Hill. In-office, Zoom Whitening, trays, and one tube of whitening.
Starting bid
Donated by Hoffman Insurance. Ghirardelli chocolate square tree with Rockford swag, scratch tickets, gift cards to Fredneck, Harvest Moon, Hurd's Mercantile.
Starting bid
One-night stay and $50 dinning credit
Starting bid
50% off tree service
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!