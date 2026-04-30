LIBERTY RUGBY CLUBS SPRING 40TH ANNIVERSARY & ALUMNI ONLINE AUCTION!!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Bid on this awesome Seawolves package!!
Includes:
4 Tickets to one of the remaining 2026 Home Matches
May 17th 1pm
May 31 5pm
June 7 6pm
1 Match Worn Jersey Size XL-#8
1 Seawolves Rugby Ball
1 Can Koozie
1 2026 Calander
1 Bottle Opener
Starting bid
Bid on this 1st EVER 40th Anniversary Liberty Rugby Metal Art! Done in a beautiful blue finish with hanging hardware! Size is roughly 20x16 perfect for any room!!
Starting bid
Bid on this 1st EVER 40th Anniversary Liberty Rugby Metal Art! Done in a beautiful blue finish with hanging hardware! Size is roughly 20x16 perfect for any room!!
Starting bid
Bid on this 1st EVER Liberty Rugby Alumni Metal Art! Done in a beautiful blue finish with hanging hardware! Size is roughly 16x16 perfect for any room!!
Starting bid
Bid on this 1st EVER Lady Liberty Rugby Alumni Metal Art! Done in a beautiful blue finish with hanging hardware! Size is roughly 16x16 perfect for any room!!
Starting bid
An incredible Variety of fine wines from WT Vintners just in time for warm summer evenings on your back deck with a nice glass of wine!
Please Visit: https://www.wtvintners.com/ for more information, join the WINE CLUB & buy more wine!
Includes:
2 Liberty Rugby Wine Tumblers & 6 bottles of WINE!
WT Vintners 2021 Syrah (Grande Cote)
Gorgiste Pinot Noir
WT Vintners 2021 Syrah (Stoney Vibe)
Gorgiste Chardonnay
WT Vintners Syrah (Les Collines)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!