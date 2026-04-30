LIBERTY RUGBY CLUBS SPRING 40TH ANNIVERSARY & ALUMNI ONLINE AUCTION!!

An incredible Variety of fine wines from WT Vintners just in time for warm summer evenings on your back deck with a nice glass of wine!





Please Visit: https://www.wtvintners.com/ for more information, join the WINE CLUB & buy more wine!





Includes:

2 Liberty Rugby Wine Tumblers & 6 bottles of WINE!





WT Vintners 2021 Syrah (Grande Cote)

Gorgiste Pinot Noir

WT Vintners 2021 Syrah (Stoney Vibe)

Gorgiste Chardonnay

WT Vintners Syrah (Les Collines)