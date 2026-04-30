Hosted by

Liberty Rugby Club

About this event

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LIBERTY RUGBY CLUBS SPRING 40TH ANNIVERSARY & ALUMNI ONLINE AUCTION!!

Seawolves Basket item
Seawolves Basket
$25

Starting bid

Bid on this awesome Seawolves package!!


Includes:

4 Tickets to one of the remaining 2026 Home Matches

May 17th 1pm

May 31 5pm

June 7 6pm

1 Match Worn Jersey Size XL-#8

1 Seawolves Rugby Ball

1 Can Koozie

1 2026 Calander

1 Bottle Opener


40th Anniversary Metal Art item
40th Anniversary Metal Art
$25

Starting bid

Bid on this 1st EVER 40th Anniversary Liberty Rugby Metal Art! Done in a beautiful blue finish with hanging hardware! Size is roughly 20x16 perfect for any room!!

40th Anniversary Metal Art item
40th Anniversary Metal Art
$25

Starting bid

Bid on this 1st EVER 40th Anniversary Liberty Rugby Metal Art! Done in a beautiful blue finish with hanging hardware! Size is roughly 20x16 perfect for any room!!

Liberty Rugby Club Alumni Metal Art item
Liberty Rugby Club Alumni Metal Art
$25

Starting bid

Bid on this 1st EVER Liberty Rugby Alumni Metal Art! Done in a beautiful blue finish with hanging hardware! Size is roughly 16x16 perfect for any room!!


LADY Liberty Rugby Club Alumni Metal Art item
LADY Liberty Rugby Club Alumni Metal Art
$25

Starting bid

Bid on this 1st EVER Lady Liberty Rugby Alumni Metal Art! Done in a beautiful blue finish with hanging hardware! Size is roughly 16x16 perfect for any room!!


WT Vintners Wine Basket with Liberty Rugby 40th Wine Tumbler item
WT Vintners Wine Basket with Liberty Rugby 40th Wine Tumbler item
WT Vintners Wine Basket with Liberty Rugby 40th Wine Tumbler
$25

Starting bid

An incredible Variety of fine wines from WT Vintners just in time for warm summer evenings on your back deck with a nice glass of wine!


Please Visit: https://www.wtvintners.com/ for more information, join the WINE CLUB & buy more wine!


Includes:

2 Liberty Rugby Wine Tumblers & 6 bottles of WINE!


WT Vintners 2021 Syrah (Grande Cote)

Gorgiste Pinot Noir

WT Vintners 2021 Syrah (Stoney Vibe)

Gorgiste Chardonnay 

WT Vintners Syrah (Les Collines)

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