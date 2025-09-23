Liberty Rugby Sponsorships/Donations for 40th Season (2026)!

Includes: 2 Reserved tables for 8 (16 guests), 4 bottles of wine each table (2 red/2 white at each table), 16 drink tickets (wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage options), 16 VIP Raffle Tickets (VIP Door Prize). This sponsorship level provides each touring team $1000 in order to jumpstart their fundraising efforts for 2026 Tours (Varsity Boys-International Tour, JV Boys Tour-Destination TBD, Lady Liberty Tour- Destination TBD, Youth Tour- Destination TBD. Company Logo/family name on your reserved tabletop placard Company Logo/family name on all unreserved table display placards, and signage strategically placed at the event. Table space will be provided to display your business flyers or other promotional materials. Included is the opportunity for the CEO/company/family representative to not only be formally introduced by our MC during the event, but they will have 15 minutes of podium time for speaking about your company and/or just your overwhelming love of Rugby!! Company Logo/family name recognition in the event video/slideshow that plays during the auction. Company Logo/family name recognition by MC during announcements throughout the evening. Company Logo/family name on website, along with a link to your website if applicable. Company Logo/family name broadcast in email/social media messages to the membership in conjunction with other sponsors. Premium sponsor mention & logo on front page of website with link to your own pop-up page and up to 500-word description of your company/business/services (includes link back to your website). Premium Logo placement on ALL 40th Anniversary Edition 2026 Jerseys for all levels (Lower Front or Back of Jersey) A 40th Year Commemorative Jersey that you will be presented with on Auction Night Logo placement on 2026 Training shirts (worn by all players when not in Jerseys or polos/#1’s) Premium Logo placement on our equipment trailers' wrap (wrap scheduled to be done by the start of the 2026 season). Logo placement on 2026 club banners (displayed at all weekly rugby matches, on tours, and at other promotional events) Club photo/sponsorship plaque. 40th Anniversary Surprise VIP supporter swag bags for all 16 of your guests Flexibility based on the sponsor's wishes. AND 1st choice of AMAZING, sweet treat at Dessert Dash table to share with your table guests (this is 2nd best part of choosing this level!!). NOTE: If more than 1 sponsorship is received at this level, dessert dash choices are in order of reservation dates!! SO HURRY UP & reserve your table NOW!! This sponsorship level covers the cost of field rentals, maintenance etc, for practices and matches for the entire 2026 season!