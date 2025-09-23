Liberty Rugby Sponsorships/Donations for 40th Season (2026)!

Includes meal choice & 1 drink ticket (wine, beer or non-alcoholic beverage options) and 1 raffle ticket!
Includes meal choice & 2 drink tickets (wine, beer or non-alcoholic beverage options) and 1 VIP raffle ticket!
Registered Player Tickets: $10.00 Includes meal choice & 1 drink ticket (non-alcoholic beverage options) and 1 Youth Raffle ticket. NOTE: Any player U14 & up who is signed up/working the event does not require a ticket
Includes: Reserved Table for 8, meal choices for 8, 2 bottles of wine (1 red/1 white), 8 drink tickets, 8 raffle tickets (Door Prize)! Company Logo/family name on your reserved tabletop placard Company Logo/family name recognition in the event video/slideshow that plays during the auction. Company Logo/family name recognition by MC during announcements throughout the evening. Company Logo/family name on website, along with a link to your website if applicable. Company Logo/family name broadcast in email/social media messages to the membership in conjunction with other sponsors. Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected] This sponsorship level covers a rugby player's costs for the 2026 Season, giving them priceless opportunities for their rugby future!
Includes: Reserved Table for 8, meal choices for 8, 2 bottles of wine (1 red/1 white), 8 drink tickets, 8 VIP Raffle Tickets (VIP Door Prize). Company Logo/family name on your reserved tabletop placard Company Logo/family name recognition in the event video/slideshow that plays during the auction. Company Logo/family name recognition by MC during announcements throughout the evening. Company Logo/family name on website, along with a link to your website if applicable. Company Logo/family name broadcast in email/social media messages to the membership in conjunction with other sponsors. Company Logo/family name placement on 2026 Training shirts (worn by all players when not in Jerseys or polos/#1’s) Company Logo/family name placement on 2026 club banners (displayed at all weekly rugby matches, on tours, and at other promotional events) Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected] This sponsorship level covers the costs of a home match feed for 4 teams, along with our visiting teams!
Includes: Reserved Table for 8, meal choices for 8, 2 bottles of wine (1 red/1 white), 8 drink tickets (wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage options), 8 VIP Raffle Tickets (VIP Door Prize). Bar Sponsor's choice of 1 wine, beer, hard seltzer, or cider to be served at the event (must be cost-effective, along with being an accessible brand/flavor) Company Logo/family name on Bar Signage Company Logo/family name on your reserved tabletop placard Company Logo/family name recognition in the event video/slideshow that plays during the auction. Company Logo/family name recognition by MC during announcements throughout the evening. Company Logo/family name on website, along with a link to your website if applicable. Company Logo/family name broadcast in email/social media messages to the membership in conjunction with other sponsors. Company Logo/family name placement on 2026 Training shirts (worn by all players when not in Jerseys or polos/#1’s) Company Logo/family name placement on 2026 club banners (displayed at all weekly rugby matches, on tours, and at other promotional events) Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected] NOTE: If more than one sponsor is at this level, each will have an option for their choice of beer, wine, hard seltzer/cider served at the event This sponsorship level covers the cost of Kits for 5 youth rugby athletes to ensure they look sharp all season!
Includes: 2 Reserved tables for 8 (16 guests), 4 bottles of wine each table (2 red/2 white at each table), 16 drink tickets (wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage options), 16 VIP Raffle Tickets (VIP Door Prize). Company Logo/family name on your reserved tabletop placard Company Logo/family name recognition in the event video/slideshow that plays during the auction. Company Logo/family name recognition by MC during announcements throughout the evening. Company Logo/family name on website, along with a link to your website if applicable. Company Logo/family name broadcast in email/social media messages to the membership in conjunction with other sponsors. Company Logo/family name placement on 1 team's NEW 40th Anniversary Edition 2026 Jerseys (shoulder placement) Company Logo/family name placement on 2026 Training shirts (worn by all players when not in Jerseys or polos/#1’s) Company Logo/family name placement on 2026 club banners (displayed at all weekly rugby matches, on tours, and at other promotional events) Club photo/sponsorship plaque. Flexibility based on the sponsor's wishes. Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected] This sponsorship level covers the costs of new rugby balls for the 2026 Season!
Includes: 2 Reserved tables for 8 (16 guests), 4 bottles of wine each table (2 red/2 white at each table), 16 drink tickets (wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage options), 16 VIP Raffle Tickets (VIP Door Prize). Company Logo/family name on your reserved tabletop placard Company Logo/family name on all unreserved table display placards, and signage strategically placed at the event. Table space will be provided to display your business flyers or other promotional materials. Company Logo/family name recognition in the event video/slideshow that plays during the auction. Company Logo/family name recognition by MC during announcements throughout the evening. Company Logo/family name on website, along with a link to your website if applicable. Company Logo/family name broadcast in email/social media messages to the membership in conjunction with other sponsors. Company Logo/family name placement on ALL 2026 Jerseys for all levels (shoulder placement) Company Logo/family name placement on 2026 Training shirts (worn by all players when not in Jerseys or polos/#1’s) Company Logo/family name placement on 2026 club banners (displayed at all weekly rugby matches, on tours, and at other promotional events) Club photo/sponsorship plaque. Flexibility based on the sponsor's wishes. Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected] This sponsorship level covers the cost of replacing our old, worn-out training equipment and purchasing portable uprights for practices and events!
Includes: 2 Reserved tables for 8 (16 guests), 4 bottles of wine each table (2 red/2 white at each table), 16 drink tickets (wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage options), 16 VIP Raffle Tickets (VIP Door Prize). This sponsorship level provides each touring team $1000 in order to jumpstart their fundraising efforts for 2026 Tours (Varsity Boys-International Tour, JV Boys Tour-Destination TBD, Lady Liberty Tour- Destination TBD, Youth Tour- Destination TBD. Company Logo/family name on your reserved tabletop placard Company Logo/family name on all unreserved table display placards, and signage strategically placed at the event. Table space will be provided to display your business flyers or other promotional materials. Included is the opportunity for the CEO/company/family representative to not only be formally introduced by our MC during the event, but they will have 15 minutes of podium time for speaking about your company and/or just your overwhelming love of Rugby!! Company Logo/family name recognition in the event video/slideshow that plays during the auction. Company Logo/family name recognition by MC during announcements throughout the evening. Company Logo/family name on website, along with a link to your website if applicable. Company Logo/family name broadcast in email/social media messages to the membership in conjunction with other sponsors. Premium sponsor mention & logo on front page of website with link to your own pop-up page and up to 500-word description of your company/business/services (includes link back to your website). Premium Logo placement on ALL 40th Anniversary Edition 2026 Jerseys for all levels (Lower Front or Back of Jersey) A 40th Year Commemorative Jersey that you will be presented with on Auction Night Logo placement on 2026 Training shirts (worn by all players when not in Jerseys or polos/#1’s) Premium Logo placement on our equipment trailers' wrap (wrap scheduled to be done by the start of the 2026 season). Logo placement on 2026 club banners (displayed at all weekly rugby matches, on tours, and at other promotional events) Club photo/sponsorship plaque. 40th Anniversary Surprise VIP supporter swag bags for all 16 of your guests Flexibility based on the sponsor's wishes. AND 1st choice of AMAZING, sweet treat at Dessert Dash table to share with your table guests (this is 2nd best part of choosing this level!!). NOTE: If more than 1 sponsorship is received at this level, dessert dash choices are in order of reservation dates!! SO HURRY UP & reserve your table NOW!! This sponsorship level covers the cost of field rentals, maintenance etc, for practices and matches for the entire 2026 season!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing