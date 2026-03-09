Hosted by

Wild Explorers Cooperative

About this event

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Liberty Science Center REFUNDS

222 Jersey City Blvd

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

Add a donation for Wild Explorers Cooperative

$

Adult admission (ages 13+)
$23

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket is non-refundable.

Child Admission (ages 2-12)
$21

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket is non-refundable.

Child Under 2
Free

Please select this option if bringing a child under 2. This selection is allows us to have an accurate headcount. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Car Parking
$7

Parking must be paid upon exiting the lot. A paid sticker will be presented at check in. Parking is non-refundable.

Sue The T. Rex Experience Promo (ages 2-12 only)
$6

This ticket is for children aged 2-12, and allows for entry into the featured, hands on Sue The T. Rex experience. Tickets are not needed for adults. This ticket is non-refundable.

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