Liberty Softball Sponsorships

Valid for one year
As a Scoreboard Sponsor, your business will be showcased on one of the most visible features of our field—the scoreboard—ensuring continuous exposure throughout the Liberty Lions Softball season. This sponsorship package includes:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* Your logo proudly displayed on our scoreboard
This exclusive partnership offers exceptional exposure while showing your support for Liberty Lions Softball and our student-athletes. It’s a winning opportunity to connect your brand with community pride and team spirit!
As a Varsity Home Plate Sponsor, your business will receive premium visibility and recognition throughout the Liberty Lions Softball season. This exclusive sponsorship package includes:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* Prominent 6' x 10' Banner displayed on the varsity field backstop
This is a standout opportunity to support our student-athletes while promoting your business to our dedicated fanbase and local community.
Support the future of Liberty Lions Softball by becoming a JV Home Plate Sponsor. This sponsorship offers excellent exposure while helping all of our athletes thrive. The package includes:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* Prominent 6' x 10' Banner displayed on the junior varsity field backstop
This is a great way to show your community spirit and gain meaningful visibility throughout the season.
Put your brand front and center at the heart of the action with our Concessions Sponsorship. This package offers consistent visibility all season long while supporting the Liberty Lions Softball program. Sponsors receive:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* Prominent 4' x 8' Banner displayed at the concession stand
With high foot traffic and consistent game-day exposure, this sponsorship is a great way to connect with fans and families all season long.
Step up to the plate and support Liberty Lions Softball with our Batting Cage Sponsorship. This high-visibility opportunity puts your brand where the players train and fans frequently visit. Sponsors receive:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* Prominent 4' x 8' Banner displayed on the side of our batting cage
This sponsorship offers prime visibility and helps support player development throughout the season.
Show your support for Liberty Lions Softball with a Varsity Outfield Sponsorship. This is a great way to gain exposure while backing our varsity athletes all season long. Sponsors receive:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* 3' x 9' Banner Displayed on the varsity outfield fence
With steady visibility at every Varsity home game, this sponsorship is a winning way to connect with our fans and community.
Be the voice behind the game as our Announcer's Box Sponsor! Your business will take center stage with recognition from the heart of every Liberty Lions Softball home game. This sponsorship highlights your support for our athletes while giving your brand prominent exposure throughout the season. Sponsors receive:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* 2.5' x 6' Banner Displayed on the side of the announcers box
With frequent visibility and repeated in-game mentions, this sponsorship ensures your business is heard—and seen—by fans, families, and the entire Liberty community all season long.
Support the next generation of Liberty Lions Softball athletes with a JV Field Sponsorship. This is an affordable and effective way to promote your business while backing our softball teams. Sponsors receive:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* 2.5' x 6' Banner Displayed on the JV field fence
With strong community presence and online visibility, this sponsorship offers great value while supporting our student-athletes.
Expand your reach with a two-season multi-sport sponsorship, giving your business visibility across multiple Liberty Athletics programs. This option offers lasting recognition while showing your commitment to supporting our student-athletes. Sponsors receive:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* 4' x 6' Banner Displayed during softball season and 1 other sport's season (your choice)
This extended sponsorship ensures your business enjoys continued exposure and community goodwill.
Make a long-term impact with a three-season multi-sport sponsorship—our most visible and enduring banner option. Your business will stay top-of-mind with fans, families, and the Liberty community while proudly supporting multiple athletic programs. Sponsors receive:
* Announcements recognizing your business at all Varsity home games
* Social Media Mention across Liberty Softball channels
* Logo Placement on the official Liberty Lions Softball website
* Official Recognition Letter from the program
* 4' x 6' Banner Displayed during softball season and 2 other sport's season (your choice)
This multi-season sponsorship maximizes your brand exposure and demonstrates your lasting support for Liberty Lions athletics.
