Join us for LIBG BeachFest 2026 on Saturday, September 12th at Cantina Bay in Copiague at Tanner Park starting at 2PM. Your ticket includes a complimentary 5oz tasting glass to sample beers from 25+ Long Island craft breweries, plus access to live music by Fat Nicky and the Snacks, food vendors, craft vendors, beach vibes, and an unforgettable day on the waterfront.





Rain or shine event. No refunds.