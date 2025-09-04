Hosted by

LIBI Silent Auction for the Builder

Anthony Bartone, Terwilliger & Bartone Properties item
Anthony Bartone, Terwilliger & Bartone Properties
$500

Starting bid

Set sail with Anthony Bartone for a day on the water you won't forget! Whether you're swapping stories, soaking in the views, or just enjoying the breeze, this is your chance to kick back and relax with the President of LIBI.


Terwilliger & Bartone Properties Upcoming Projects:

  • Cornerstone Kings Park, 46 Units, Under Construction
  • Cornerstone Hicksville, 106 Units, 2026
  • Cornerstone Melville, 200 Units, Timing TBD
Justin Breslin, Breslin Realty item
Justin Breslin, Breslin Realty
$500

Starting bid

Tee it up with Justin Breslin at the prestigious Old Westbury Golf & Country Club. You and two additional colleague's will join Justin for a round full of drives, putts and plenty of laughs. A chance to play on of Long Island's finest courses - plus insider time with Justin on the fairways.


Breslin Realty's Upcoming Projects:

Ken Coyle, The Benjamin Companies item
Ken Coyle, The Benjamin Companies
$500

Starting bid

Hit the greens at the exclusive Meadow Brook Club with Ken Coyle. Bring two colleagues along to round our your group and enjoy a day of golf, great conversation and maybe even a few pointers form Ken between swings.


The Benjamin Companies Upcoming Projects:

  • Vistas of Bayport
  • Multifamily Project Subject to Approval
Jon Weiss, B2K Development item
Jon Weiss, B2K Development
$500

Starting bid

Ready, aim, fun! Join Jon Weiss for an action-packed clay shooting outing at Brookhaven Shooting Range. Whether you're a seasoned sharpshooter or a first-timer, Jon will make sure your experience is one to remember!


B2K Development's Upcoming Projects:

Chris Capece, Heatherwood item
Chris Capece, Heatherwood
$500

Starting bid

Hit the links with Chris Capece for a round of golf at the beautiful Pine Hills Golf & Country Club. Bring two colleagues along and enjoy a day of fairways, greens, and great conversation. Whether you're chasing birdies or just soaking in the scenery, this outing with Chris promises plenty of fun both on and off the course.


Heatherwood's Upcoming Projects:

  • Heritage Westminster in West Hempstead. 428 Unit mixed use community, 50% complete to date.
  • Heritage on Main in Riverhead. 165 Unit Mixed-Use Community. Broke Ground Q2 2025.
  • Heatherwood Spruce Pond. Full Clubhouse & exterior amenity renovation.
  • Town and Country in Hampton Bays. 24 Unit expansion to our existing Town and Country community. Includes new townhomes, flats and retail.
  • Charlotte, North Carolina. 225 Multifamily units breaking ground in 2026.

