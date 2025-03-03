Librarians Building Libraries Online Auction

Physical items will be shipped ASAP. Winners of webinars/zoom sessions will receive an email to set up details.
SIX Signed Books by Author Elly Swartz
$75
Starting bid
About the Author: Elly Swartz
Elly Swartz is the award-winning author of six middle grade novels: Finding Perfect, Smart Cookie, Give and Take, Dear Student, Hidden Truths, and Same Page (coming January 2025). Swartz’s books reflect her commitment to raising awareness about mental health and neurodiversity. Her debut novel, Finding Perfect, was named one of the Best Children’s Books About Mental Health by the Child Mind Institute, Dear Student was recommended by Parents Magazine, and Hidden Truths has received starred reviews from Kirkus and from School Library Journal, is a Kirkus Best Books of 2023, an Amazon Best Book for November, an Amazon Editors’ pick, The Week Junior Book Club pick, a Project LIT Book Club selection, and a winner of a 2023 Nerdy for Middle Grade Fiction.
Swartz travels the country meeting with thousands of students each year to empower their own personal narrative. Swartz resides in Massachusetts. Connect with her at ellyswartz.com, on Twitter @ellyswartz, and on Instagram or Threads @ellyswartzbooks.
A Jones Signed 1st Edition of That Librarian + Swag
$30
Starting bid
Have your book signed and personalized! Includes stickers, a tote bag, and a few extras.
Barbara Dee: Author Visit + Signed Books
$150
Starting bid
This auction includes a 30-minute virtual author visit, plus signed copies of Tear This Down, Unstuck, Maybe He Just Likes You, Violets Are Blue, and My Life in the Fish Tank
About the Author:
Barbara Dee is the award-winning author of fourteen middle grade novels, all published by Simon & Schuster. Her books have earned several starred reviews and have been named to many best-of lists, including The Washington Post’s Best Children’s Books, ALA Notable Children’s Books, ALA Rise: A Feminist Book Project List, School Library Journal’s Best Middle Grade Books, and the ALA Rainbow List Top Ten. Her books appear on numerous state awards lists as well.
Barbara graduated magna cum laude from Yale with honors in English. She has a MA degree from Middlebury College’s Bread Loaf School of English and a JD degree from the University of Chicago Law School, where she was an associate editor of the law review. She has taught high school English and has practiced law. Barbara is one of the founders and a former board member of the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival, now the largest children’s book festival in the country.
Website: https://barbaradeebooks.com/
Lisa Katzenberger: 30 Minute Virtual Author Visit
$75
Starting bid
About the Author:
I have been writing stories since I was a kid. Books have been a part of my life since my mom took me to our local library each week and let me roam around the children’s section, picking out whatever I wanted to read. I loved escaping into stories, and I still can’t believe I get to write them for kids now!
I am on the faculty of The Writing Barn where I teach picture book writing courses including Perfecting the Picture Book, Writing Social Emotional Learning Picture Books, and Write. Submit. Support.
Find out more at https://lisakatzenberger.com/.
How to Fight Censorship: 1 Hour Webinar
$75
Starting bid
This auction is for a one hour webinar that can be tailored to suit your organization’s needs either as a presentation, Q&A, or combination. Topics can include guarding against harassment, laws/court precedent, speaking out, anti-censorship resources, how to speak out in board meetings and the legislature, my personal story, and/or finding your voice.
Elaine Alexander: Signed Copy of Anglerfish
$25
Starting bid
Signed copy Anglerfish: The Seadevil of the Deep!
In Anglerfish, author Elaine M. Alexander and illustrator Fiona Fogg shine a small light on this mesmerizing, unforgettable creature. A captivating text paired with stunning artwork complement not only STEM but also language arts and history curricula. More facts about the anglerfish—from how it hunts to the surprising way a female mates with far tinier males—await curious readers in the back matter.
Find out more at https://www.elainemalexander.com/.
1 Hour Videoconference with Phil Shapiro
$75
Starting bid
One hour videoconference sharing tips for using ChatGPT for storytelling, with a focus on writing short stories covering aspects of human kindness.
See https://tinyurl.com/storiesofkindnessandcourage and https://www.infotoday.com/it/jun24/Shapiro--A-Librarians-Tips-for-Playful-Storytelling-Using-ChatGPT.shtml
I'm an award-winning librarian, recognized for pushing the library profession forward.
https://www.libraryjournal.com/story/Phil-Shapiro-movers-shakers-2024-educators (scroll down)
People bidding on my auction item can meet me in this recently created short film that include mention of my public library work. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0z9zyqzkyyk
"Ask Me Anything" with Literary Agent Sarah N Fisk
$75
Starting bid
30 minute "Ask Me Anything" with a literary agent - Ask any questions you'd like of a literary agent, author, and former book publicist! Can be used for a writers group meeting or an individual.
Sarah is a literary agent with The Tobias Literary Agency. Find out more about them at https://sarahnicolas.com/about-sarah/literary-agent-sarah-n-fisk/.
(Does not include critique or reviewing of materials.)
Signed Copy of Jody Picoult's By Any Other Name
$25
Starting bid
Signed Copy of By Any Other Name by Jody Picoult
Signed Paperback: The Contortionist's Handbook
$15
Starting bid
Signed paperback copy of The Contortionist's Handbook by Craig Clevenger
More info about Craig can be found at https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001K7LKT2.
Lisa Krok: Signed Copy of Novels in Verse for Teens
$25
Starting bid
A must-read book blurbed and endorsed by Nikki Grimes, Margarita Engle, Padma Venkatraman, and Sylvia Vardell.
About the Author
Lisa Krok is a former teacher and the adult and teen services manager at Morley Library in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as the author of the book Novels in Verse for Teens: A Guidebook with Activities for Teachers and Librarians.In her work, Krok illustrates how the verse novel has grown into a vivid landscape representing marginalized communities and is characterized by #Ownvoices authors.
Find out more at https://www.abc-clio.com/free/novels-in-verse-lisa-krok/.
Danielle Joseph: 30 Minute Author Visit + 2 Signed Books
$100
Starting bid
30 min virtual author visit or "Ask Me Anything" session plus signed copies of The Mitzvah Fairy and Ruth First Never Backed Down.
Find out more about Danielle at https://daniellejoseph.com/.
Ann Ouchchy: Signed Copy of I Don't Want to Hibernate
$25
Starting bid
About the Author
Anna Ouchchy is a children's book author and former teacher. She loves writing picture books that inspire wonder about the natural world or make kids laugh. Her articles and stories have appeared in Highlights magazine, and her first picture book, I DON'T WANNA HIBERNATE, is coming out in January 2025 from Henry Holt Books for Young Readers. Anna is represented by Ana Crespo at East West Literary. She lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, with her family and a very spoiled cat named Spooky.
Find out more at https://www.annaouchchy.com/.
1 Hour Webinar with Dr. Andrea Trudeau
$75
Starting bid
Andrea will provide a 1-hour virtual professional development session during a mutually agreed upon date and time to help participants explore the potential of VR in the classroom. Whether you’re brand new to VR or looking to expand your school's tech toolkit, this session will provide valuable insights and actionable steps to get started. Inspire your staff and empower your students with immersive learning experiences!
Find out more about Dr. Trudeau at https://www.noshhlibrarian.com/.
1-2 Hour Webinar with Tom Bober
$125
Starting bid
Tom will provide up to a two-hour virtual PD for you or you and a group of colleagues focused on the use of primary sources in education. This PD can be customized to your needs and much as desired. Virtual PD will be provided on a mutual agreed upon date and time between March, 2025 and May, 2026.
Find out more about Tom at https://tombober.com/
4 Week Course with Library Juice Academy
$75
Starting bid
Library Juice Academy: https://libraryjuiceacademy.com/
Library Juice Academy offers a range of online professional development courses for librarians, archivists, and other staff, focusing on practical topics to build new skills.
Donated by Rory Litwin. Rory is the founder and director of Library Juice Academy, Library Juice Press, and Litwin Books, and a longtime agitator and contributor in the LIS field. He founded the Library Juice newsletter while in his MLIS program at San Jose State, in 1998.
Signed Copy of El Deafo by Cece Bell (paperback)
$20
Starting bid
Signed Copy of El Deafo by Cece Bell (paperback)
Signed 1st Edition: Judy Blume's In the Unlikely Event
$25
Starting bid
Signed 1st Edition: Judy Blume's In the Unlikely Event
Signed 1st Edition: First State of Being by Erin E Kelly
$25
Starting bid
Signed 1st Edition: First State of Being by Erin Entrada Kelly
1 Hour Virtual PD on Using AI by Elissa Malespina
$75
Starting bid
1 Hour virtual PD session for staff on using AI in schools and/or libraries.
Writer of the AI School Librarian Newsletter: https://aischoollibrarian.substack.com/.
Find out more about Elissa at https://www.elissamalespina.com/.
1 hour virtual consultation with a Board Certified Special Education Advocate. Elissa Malespina will answer any of your questions and help you develop a plan for any needs you may have.
Find out more about her at Education Equity Advisors by visiting https://educationalequityadvisors.com/#home.
30 Minutes with Manga Expert Sara Smith
$50
Starting bid
Win a 30 minute collection development session, customized professional development, or consultation - whatever you or your district or consortium needs to help grow your manga section for your readers. Sara Smith is one of 5 authors from the recently released MANGA GOES TO SCHOOL and is passionate about getting manga into school libraries. She also owns The Graphic Library and reviews for BOOKLIST and SCHOOL LIBRARY JOURNAL. Get recommendations from a professional!
Find out more about Sara at https://www.graphiclibrary.org/.
Signed Maus I & 2 Boxed Set by Art Spiegleman (Paperback)
$40
Starting bid
Signed Maus I & 2 Boxed Set by Art Spiegleman (Paperback)
***Both books are signed***
30 Min AMA About Book Awards Com. with Christina Vortia
$50
Starting bid
30 Min "Ask Me Anything" About Serving on Book Awards Committees
About Christina Vortia:
"I do ancestor work." - Christina Vortia
Christina Vortia is the Chief Librarian at Howard University's Moorland-Spingarn Research Center, the world's leading repository on the global black experience, and the African and African American Subject Liaison at Founders Library. Christina is an educator, librarian, blogger, and book reviewer with a commitment to Black diasporan literary traditions and book culture. She has served on the 2020/2021 LA Times Book Prize for Young Adult Literature, 2019/2020 Coretta Scott King Book Awards Committee, 2017 Michael L. Printz Award Committee, and the 2017 Florida Author's and Publisher's Association Book Awards Committee. She recently served as Chair of the 2023 Newbery Committee. Christina is a book reviewer of children's and young adult literature at Kirkus and Black Cotton Reviewers. She also blogs at HypeLit.com. She has been a contributor to the popular literary website Book Riot.
Find out more at https://www.christinavortia.com/.
1 Hour PD with Len Bryan
$75
Starting bid
1 hour webinar or 1 on 1 session - you choose the topic. Library leadership, technology integration, the Curate Shared Foundation of our AASL Standards, building relationships with students, teachers, or administrators, or you name it!
About Len Bryan:
Len Bryan is the former director of library services for the Houston Independent School District, where he led the Library Services team in supporting 176 schools and almost 200,000 students. Len’s previous roles include technical systems manager for Denver Public Schools; district media specialist in Hillsboro, Oregon; and school program coordinator for the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. A former middle school and high school librarian, Len served on the inaugural AASL Standards Implementation Committee from 2018 until 2020. He also serves as an advisor for Future Ready Schools.
1 Hour Session with The Grant King (Dustin Hensley)
$75
Starting bid
Do you need help writing grants? Ask Dustin! This item is for a one hour webinar or one-on-one with Dustin Hensley. Read about Dustin at https://www.libraryjournal.com/story/dustin-hensley-movers-shakers-2021%E2%80%93educators.
1 Hour Webinar or PD with James Allen
$75
Starting bid
Your choice! One hour webinar for a group or private tutoring session on Procreate for iPad, Adobe Express, Google Looker Studio, Genially, Google Earth, A.I., or we can work on another topic.
Find out more about James at https://www.tljamesa.com/.
Signed: The Genius of Judy by Rachelle Bergstein
$25
Starting bid
Signed copy of The Genius of Judy: How Judy Blume Rewrote Childhood for All of Us by Rachelle Bergstein (HB)
Perfect for those of us who grew up on her incredible and groundbreaking work!
Signed: Stacey Speaks Up by Stacey Abrams
$25
Starting bid
We can all learn a thing or two from political leader Stacey Abrams. Get knowledge and inspiration with this signed copy of Stacey Speaks Up by Stacey Abrams (HB)
StickTogether Sticker Poster
$15
Starting bid
We all need to Stick Together and Stand Together!
Show that in your library with thisStickTogether Sticker Poster: Stand Together Against Injustice that comes with the poster and 3,996 stickers
Signed 1st Edition: Nic Blake Bk 1 by Angie Thomas
$25
Starting bid
We LOVE Angie Thomas's work!
You'll love this signed HC copy of her middle-grade debut, Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy.
Signed Books from Author Chris Barton
$45
Starting bid
Signed copies of two of Chris Barton's best!
Glitter Everywhere: Where It Came From, Where It's Found, and Where It's Going
AND
What Do You Do With a Voice Like That? The Story of Extraordinary Congresswoman Barbara Jordan
Signed The Pepper Effect by Sean Gaillard
$25
Starting bid
The winning bigger will receive a signed copy of THE PEPPER EFFECT: Tap into the Magic of Creativity, Collaboration, and Innovation by educator and administrator Sean Gaillard.
Perfectly inspiring for a librarian or gift for that special administrator!
30 Minute Virtual Author Visit/Coffee Chat and Signed Book
$75
Starting bid
Your choice! Bring Matthew Hubbard in for a 30-minute virtual author visit or keep him to yourself for a virtual coffee chat! Also included is a signed copy of Matthew's book, The Last Boyfriends Rules for Revenge.
Learn more about Matthew here: https://www.matthewhubbardwrites.com/about.html
Signed Copy of Sincerely Sicily
$25
Starting bid
Bid for a copy of Tamika Burgess's debut novel, Sincerely Sicily. The captivating and empowering story of Sicily Jordan—a Black Panamanian fashionista who rocks her braids with pride—who learns to use her voice and take pride in who she is while confronting prejudice in the most unexpected of places.
Virtual Author Visit with Melissa Stewart
$75
Starting bid
A 30-minute virtual author visit with Melissa Stewart!
Melissa Stewart is the award-winning author of more than 200 science books for children. She has always been fascinated by the natural world and is passionate about sharing its beauty and wonder with readers of all ages.
Find out more about Melissa at melissa-stewart.com
Virtual Coffee Chat with Author Melissa Stewart
$75
Starting bid
Get a very personal experience with acclaimed author Melissa Stewart at a virtual coffee chat.
Perfect for aspiring writers, lovers of nonfiction, and those of us that love to geek out over science and research!
Melissa Stewart is the award-winning author of more than 200 science books for children. She has always been fascinated by the natural world and is passionate about sharing its beauty and wonder with readers of all ages.
Find out more about Melissa at melissa-stewart.com
Personalized Video About the Creation of Whale Fall
$25
Starting bid
Receive a personalized video message from author Melissa Stewart for your students about the process of creating the book Whale Fall, including images of a real-life whale fall and the robotic vehicles scientists use to study them.
Perfect for your nonfiction writing unit or science learning!
Melissa Stewart is the award-winning author of more than 200 science books for children. She has always been fascinated by the natural world and is passionate about sharing its beauty and wonder with readers of all ages.
Find out more about Melissa at melissa-stewart.com
One-on-One Writer's Consultation with Rob Sanders
$75
Starting bid
If you're like many teachers and librarians you may have dreamed of writing a picture book. Come talk with Rob and see how your dreams could become reality!
Learn more about Rob Sanders here: https://www.robsanderswrites.com
2026 Summer Conference Keynote with Amy Hermon
$150
Starting bid
State library organizations, check this out!
You know and love Amy Hermon, the host of the School Librarians United, the foundational podcast for school librarians listened to by thousands across the country and the world.
Winning bid receives a summer Conference Keynote, concurrent session, and recording of your school librarians for an episode showcasing your state organization (see Spotlight on State Conferences playlist https://bit.ly/SLUplaylists for examples) July-August 14 2026 The winner will provide airfare and hotel.
Find out more about Amy: https://linktr.ee/schoollibrariansunited
Virtual Learning from Librarian and Podcaster Amy Hermon
$75
Starting bid
Learn from Amy at a 1-hour virtual professional development session on a topic of your choice.
Great for school districts and state organizations!
Sharing With or Learning From Librarian Steve Tetreault
$75
Starting bid
Who doesn't love Mr. T! Your choice!
*Special guest on The School Librarian Learning Network Podcast
OR
*One hour 1-on-1 or group PD session on one of the following topics:
***Teaching Civil Discourse & Critical Thinking
***Let’s Get (Info) Lit! 40+ Lessons You Can Use Today
***Overcoming Social Obstacles to Reading: Let’s End Literacy Shaming!
***School Libraries: The Cure for What Ails Education
***Tips for New School Librarians ***Why News Literacy Matters Now More Than Ever
***Google Sites: A Great Tool for Educators & Students
***Great Books for Middle & High School
***Difficult Topics: Why They’re Important for Our Students
Webinar with Stephanie Galvan Russell
$50
Starting bid
What can we not learn from Librarian Stephanie Galvan Russell?
Choose from one of her many areas of expertise for a 30-minute webinar of your choosing.
Take a list of her many offerings here: https://www.stephaniegalvanrussell.com/learning-experiences/presentation-menu
30-Minute Virtual Research Visit with Author Chris Barton
$50
Starting bid
Winning bid will receive a 30-minute Zoom chat with the author of HOW TO MAKE A BOOK (ABOUT MY DOG) to answer questions about research.
Chris Barton (www.chrisbarton.info) is the author of picture books including We Match! (coming in July 2025), bestseller Shark vs. Train, Sibert Honor-winning The Day-Glo Brothers, and Whoosh! Lonnie Johnson's Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions, celebrated on 21 state lists. His newest nonfiction books include Moving Forward, Glitter Everywhere! and How to Make a Book (About My Dog).
E-Book of Beyond the Horizon: Where Friendship Takes Flight
$15
Starting bid
Be one of the first to read SLJ Librarian of the Year, Todd Burleson's, debut middle-grade historical fiction novel!
Copies of THE PLAYFUL LIBRARY and CREATIVITY IN LIBRARIES
$50
Starting bid
The winning bid will receive copies of Megan Lotts's books; The Playful Library: Building Environments for Learning and Creativity
AND
Advancing a Culture of Creativity in Libraries: Programming and Engagement
Great for librarians wanting to infuse playfulness and creativity into their library programming!
Learn more about Megan Lotts here: meganlotts.com
Virtual Coffee Chat on Breaking Into Writing Picture Books
$75
Starting bid
Winning bid will have a 30-minute virtual talk with author and librarian Nadine Poper where she will share her knowledge about getting into the children's literature world.
Perfect for that prospective picture book author in you!
Virtual Consultation: Adapting Libraries for Those With Disa
$75
Starting bid
Choose from either:
A 30-minute virtual private consultation on adapting your library program to be equitable to readers with significant disabilities
OR
A 30-minute virtual professional development on the same topic
Courtney works with publishers, authors, librarians, school districts, public libraries, and more to support them in reaching this underserved population. Though her business, Libraries For All, and her upcoming book with Bloomsbury Libraries Unlimited, 'Supporting Students with Significant Disabilities in School Libraries: A Vision for Radical Inclusion", she specializes in training and advocacy for adapting literacy and libraries to be equitable to readers with significant disabilities.
Learn more about Courtney and her work here: https://courtneywalker.org
1 Hour PD with Courtney Pentland
$75
Starting bid
1 hour webinar or 1 on 1 session at a mutually agreed upon date and time -- Choose from one of these topics: building relationships with stakeholders; advocacy; amplifying student voice & choice; creating lessons for special education reading classes; building leadership capacity; cultivating, engaging, retaining members in your professional association; or a topic we decide upon together. Courtney Pentland was the 2024-25 AASL President, has been the president of a state school library association, has worked as a high school librarian & in a library services department, and has been an adjunct instructor for a graduate school library program.
1 Hour PD with Heather Turner
$75
Starting bid
1 hour webinar or 1 on 1 session at a mutually agreed upon date and time. Check out Heather's previous presentations on her website at https://www.techielibgrl.com/home.
Greetings, my name is Heather Turner. I am a teacher librarian who combines librarianship with integrated technology. Librarianship is changing and I am willing to do whatever it takes to help my students succeed in a land of never-ending change in the information landscape.
We are at a crossroads in librarianship. The role of the teacher librarian has evolved to include so much more than books and collaboration. Media Literacy skills are paramount in creating a student who can find, understand, and evaluate the information found. It is not enough to ask if the information is factual but to dive deep into its origins and perspectives. The library is a space accessible 24-hours a day though online resources and flipped classroom lessons. The relationships and connections made in the library are the start of amazing ideas in empowering students.
