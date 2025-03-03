Librarians Building Libraries Online Auction

1 hour webinar or 1 on 1 session at a mutually agreed upon date and time. Check out Heather's previous presentations on her website at https://www.techielibgrl.com/home. Greetings, my name is Heather Turner. I am a teacher librarian who combines librarianship with integrated technology. Librarianship is changing and I am willing to do whatever it takes to help my students succeed in a land of never-ending change in the information landscape. We are at a crossroads in librarianship. The role of the teacher librarian has evolved to include so much more than books and collaboration. Media Literacy skills are paramount in creating a student who can find, understand, and evaluate the information found. It is not enough to ask if the information is factual but to dive deep into its origins and perspectives. The library is a space accessible 24-hours a day though online resources and flipped classroom lessons. The relationships and connections made in the library are the start of amazing ideas in empowering students.

