A storefront for "Helping Hands of Vegas Valley" with a blue sign and logo is visible in the background, while the foreground shows the entrance to "The Hub" with glass doors and signage.
Helping Hands Of Vegas Valley Inc

Offered by

Helping Hands Of Vegas Valley Inc

About the memberships

Library Lounge

Literary Lounge Membership
$4,166.67

Renews monthly

As a Literary Lounge, you will play a pivotal role in fostering community connections for older adults. In recognition of your generous contribution, you will receive:

  • Prominent logo placement on all event materials and promotional content
  • A special feature in our newsletter and on our website
  • An exclusive opportunity to host a session at one of our events
  • A personalized plaque in the Library & Lounge space acknowledging your support
  • Complimentary VIP tickets to our annual donor appreciation event

Membership Totals to $50,000 Annually

Chapter Sponsor Membership
$2,083.84

Renews monthly

As a Chapter Sponsor, your support will help enhance the lives of older adults through engaging activities. In appreciation, you will receive:

  • Logo placement on select event materials and promotional content
  • Recognition in our newsletter and on our website
  • Invitations to attend our donor appreciation event
  • Acknowledgment in the Library & Lounge space

Membership Totals to $25,000 Annually

Page Turner Membership
$833.34

Renews monthly

As a Page Turner, your contribution will make a meaningful difference in our community. You will be recognized with:

  • Mention on our website and in our newsletter
  • Invitations to attend our donor appreciation event
  • Acknowledgment in the Library & Lounge space

Membership Totals to $10,000 Annually

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!