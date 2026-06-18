As a Literary Lounge, you will play a pivotal role in fostering community connections for older adults. In recognition of your generous contribution, you will receive:

Prominent logo placement on all event materials and promotional content

A special feature in our newsletter and on our website

An exclusive opportunity to host a session at one of our events

A personalized plaque in the Library & Lounge space acknowledging your support

Complimentary VIP tickets to our annual donor appreciation event

Membership Totals to $50,000 Annually