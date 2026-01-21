Libyan Eid al-Adha Picnic 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
✅ Event admission
✅ Full meal (BBQ, burgers, and Libyan dishes)
✅ Indoor seating and shared picnic space
✅ Access to all general games and entertainment
Includes:
✅ Event admission
✅ Full meal (BBQ, burgers, and Libyan dishes)
✅ Indoor seating and shared picnic space
✅ Access to all general games and entertainment
Includes:
✅ Event admission
✅ Full access to kids' activities (bounce house, crafts, games)
✅ Full meal
✅ Child-friendly food and drinks
$
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