Hosted by

LIBYAN-AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA INC

About this event

Libyan Eid al-Adha Picnic 2026

50 Park Marina Rd

Cartersville, GA 30121, USA

Male Adults and Male Children Ages (13 years +)
$15

Includes:
✅ Event admission
✅ Full meal (BBQ, burgers, and Libyan dishes)
✅ Indoor seating and shared picnic space
✅ Access to all general games and entertainment

Female Adults and Female Children Ages (13 years +) (Copy)
$15

Includes:
✅ Event admission
✅ Full meal (BBQ, burgers, and Libyan dishes)
✅ Indoor seating and shared picnic space
✅ Access to all general games and entertainment

Children Ages (3-12)
$8

Includes:
✅ Event admission
✅ Full access to kids' activities (bounce house, crafts, games)
✅ Full meal
✅ Child-friendly food and drinks

Children (2 Years and Younger)
Free
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