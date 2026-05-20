Lido Beach & St. Armand's Circle - Our #1 Beach Adventure - 7-15-26

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About this event
Lamers: 1410 Industrial Dr, Wildwood, FL 34785
Phone: (352) 461-0980
No Ticket needed. Just check in at the Bus.
When paying, Zeffy will suggest a Donation of 17% for their Services. You can click and change this to $0 or a comfortable amount. We do encourage you to donate as Zeffy does not charge fees and we pay NO Subscription costs. Donations are not required to attend our events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!