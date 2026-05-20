Lido Beach & St. Armand's Circle - Our #1 Beach Adventure - 7-15-26

Lamers: 1410 Industrial Dr, Wildwood, FL 34785

Phone: (352) 461-0980

No Ticket needed. Just check in at the Bus.

When paying, Zeffy will suggest a Donation of 17% for their Services. You can click and change this to $0 or a comfortable amount. We do encourage you to donate as Zeffy does not charge fees and we pay NO Subscription costs. Donations are not required to attend our events.