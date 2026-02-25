Life After Cars Event (21+)

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Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA
First 30 tickets are offered at a discount. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Thank you for purchasing your tickets early!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Adding this ticket to your purchase allows you to also pick up a copy of the authors' book, Life After Cars: Freeing Ourselves From the Tyranny of the Automobile. NOTE: This is not a ticket. You must purchase an additional ticket to come to the event.
A limited of number of tickets may be available at the door. Save money and reserve your spot by buying in advance!
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