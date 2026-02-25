Bike JC

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Bike JC

About this event

Life After Cars Event (21+)

Pet Shop Bar 193 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

Early Bird
$15

First 30 tickets are offered at a discount. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Thank you for purchasing your tickets early!

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Book Only (Must Buy Ticket Also)
$28

Adding this ticket to your purchase allows you to also pick up a copy of the authors' book, Life After Cars: Freeing Ourselves From the Tyranny of the Automobile. NOTE: This is not a ticket. You must purchase an additional ticket to come to the event.

Door Ticket
$25

A limited of number of tickets may be available at the door. Save money and reserve your spot by buying in advance!

Add a donation for Bike JC

$

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