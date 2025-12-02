Life Jacket Association

Offered by

Life Jacket Association

About the memberships

Life Jacket Association | 2026 Membership

Regular Member (Voting)
$400

Valid for one year

Membership available to those individuals or entities that want to assist the Association in its mission to promote life jacket wear in recreational and commercial activites.

Government/Laboratory (Non-Voting)
$300

Valid for one year

Membership available to a government agency or laboratory that want to assist the Association in its mission to promote life jacket wear in recreational and commercial activities.

Add a donation for Life Jacket Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!