Life Links Golf Outing

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About this event
Enjoy a fun filled day of golf and prizes!
Includes two 4 player complimentary teams, large banner, prominent presence on social media advertising, complimentary business listing on rtl.org, decorated golf carts for your teams, Patriotic Goodie Box
Includes two 4 player teams, large banner, prominent name presence on social media, complimentary Platinum Patron ad in 2026 Conference Book
Includes one 4 person team, name on sponsored hole signage, name included on social media advertising, complimentary Gold Patron ad in 2026 Conference Book
Includes two players, name on sponsored hole signage, name included on social media advertising
Includes one player, name on sponsored hole signage, name included on social media advertising
Includes one golfer, last minute joyful signup at the course, day of the event
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