Hosted by

Gaylord Right to Life

About this event

Life Links Golf Outing

1500 E Alexander Rd

Vanderbilt, MI 49795, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy a fun filled day of golf and prizes!

Red, White & Blue Sponsor
$3,000

Includes two 4 player complimentary teams, large banner, prominent presence on social media advertising, complimentary business listing on rtl.org, decorated golf carts for your teams, Patriotic Goodie Box

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Includes two 4 player teams, large banner, prominent name presence on social media, complimentary Platinum Patron ad in 2026 Conference Book

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Includes one 4 person team, name on sponsored hole signage, name included on social media advertising, complimentary Gold Patron ad in 2026 Conference Book

Silver Sponsor
$500

Includes two players, name on sponsored hole signage, name included on social media advertising

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Includes one player, name on sponsored hole signage, name included on social media advertising

Golfers Day Of Package
$120

Includes one golfer, last minute joyful signup at the course, day of the event

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