Life N The Word Church Online Auction

Get the hair of your dreams! Crown Adjustments is donating a voucher for a hair service. Known for, flawless styling/modern cuts/hair color, etc. Whitney D will ensure you leave feeling pampered and refreshed.



My name is Whitney and I am a Master Colorist who also provides a multitude of other services. With over 14 years of experience in the beauty and fashion industry, it is my passion to help you feel most confident. We are all uniquely and beautifully made on purpose, I just want to highlight your beauty. You have your God given CROWN, now let me help you Adjust it! Hope to see you soon.

-Matthew 6:33-





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