Life N The Word Church Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Get the hair of your dreams! Crown Adjustments is donating a voucher for a hair service. Known for, flawless styling/modern cuts/hair color, etc. Whitney D will ensure you leave feeling pampered and refreshed.
My name is Whitney and I am a Master Colorist who also provides a multitude of other services. With over 14 years of experience in the beauty and fashion industry, it is my passion to help you feel most confident. We are all uniquely and beautifully made on purpose, I just want to highlight your beauty. You have your God given CROWN, now let me help you Adjust it! Hope to see you soon.
-Matthew 6:33-
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crownadjustmentsllc?igsh=d3ZtMm13ZWxpN3Nx
Starting bid
Get the hair of your dreams! Crown Adjustments is donating a voucher for a hair service. Known for, flawless styling/modern cuts/hair color, etc. Whitney D will ensure you leave feeling pampered and refreshed.
My name is Whitney and I am a Master Colorist who also provides a multitude of other services. With over 14 years of experience in the beauty and fashion industry, it is my passion to help you feel most confident. We are all uniquely and beautifully made on purpose, I just want to highlight your beauty. You have your God given CROWN, now let me help you Adjust it! Hope to see you soon.
-Matthew 6:33-
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crownadjustmentsllc?igsh=d3ZtMm13ZWxpN3Nx
Starting bid
"Enjoy the ultimate intimate dining experience at home, tailored to your tastes, with a professional private chef serving a custom, high-end menu designed for unforgettable evening!
Starting bid
"Enjoy the ultimate intimate dining experience at home, tailored to your tastes, with a professional private chef serving a custom, high-end menu designed for unforgettable evening!
Starting bid
Description: Prioritize your mental health with a 60 min-counseling session with Pastor Dianne, a professional counselor dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families thrive. Whether you are looking to manage stress, improve communication with your partner, or strengthen family dynamics, this item offers a safe, confidential space to gain insights, develop coping strategies, and foster lasting positive change.
Choose From
Individual Session
Couple Session
Family Session
Starting bid
Description: Prioritize your mental health with a 60 min-counseling session with Pastor Dianne, a professional counselor dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families thrive. Whether you are looking to manage stress, improve communication with your partner, or strengthen family dynamics, this item offers a safe, confidential space to gain insights, develop coping strategies, and foster lasting positive change.
Choose From
Individual Session
Couple Session
Family Session
Starting bid
At Therapeutic Massage of Cypress we believe that massage is not just a luxury, but a key component to a healthier more balanced lifestyle.
Enjoy a 90min. Therapeutic Massage
https://www.massagebook.com/therapists/MassageOfCypress?src=external
Starting bid
At Therapeutic Massage of Cypress we believe that massage is not just a luxury, but a key component to a healthier more balanced lifestyle.
Enjoy a 90min. Therapeutic Massage
https://www.massagebook.com/therapists/MassageOfCypress?src=external
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!