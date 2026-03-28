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Life N The Word Church

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Life N The Word Church Online Auction

Hair Service with Stylist Whitney D item
Hair Service with Stylist Whitney D item
Hair Service with Stylist Whitney D item
Hair Service with Stylist Whitney D
$25

Starting bid

Get the hair of your dreams! Crown Adjustments is donating a voucher for a hair service. Known for, flawless styling/modern cuts/hair color, etc. Whitney D will ensure you leave feeling pampered and refreshed.

My name is Whitney and I am a Master Colorist who also provides a multitude of other services. With over 14 years of experience in the beauty and fashion industry, it is my passion to help you feel most confident. We are all uniquely and beautifully made on purpose, I just want to highlight your beauty. You have your God given CROWN, now let me help you Adjust it! Hope to see you soon.
-Matthew 6:33-


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crownadjustmentsllc?igsh=d3ZtMm13ZWxpN3Nx

Hair Service with Stylist Whitney D (Copy) item
Hair Service with Stylist Whitney D (Copy) item
Hair Service with Stylist Whitney D (Copy) item
Hair Service with Stylist Whitney D (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Get the hair of your dreams! Crown Adjustments is donating a voucher for a hair service. Known for, flawless styling/modern cuts/hair color, etc. Whitney D will ensure you leave feeling pampered and refreshed.

My name is Whitney and I am a Master Colorist who also provides a multitude of other services. With over 14 years of experience in the beauty and fashion industry, it is my passion to help you feel most confident. We are all uniquely and beautifully made on purpose, I just want to highlight your beauty. You have your God given CROWN, now let me help you Adjust it! Hope to see you soon.
-Matthew 6:33-


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crownadjustmentsllc?igsh=d3ZtMm13ZWxpN3Nx

Private Chef Dinner w/ Chef Emerald item
Private Chef Dinner w/ Chef Emerald item
Private Chef Dinner w/ Chef Emerald item
Private Chef Dinner w/ Chef Emerald
$25

Starting bid

 "Enjoy the ultimate intimate dining experience at home, tailored to your tastes, with a professional private chef serving a custom, high-end menu designed for unforgettable evening!

  • A Personalized 3-Course Tasting Menu: Curated to your tastes and dietary needs.
  • Chef’s Table Experience: The chef will introduce each course and share insights into the culinary process.
  • Professional On-Site Cooking & Service: All preparation, cooking, and plating are done in your home, allowing you to relax and enjoy the evening.
  • Full Cleanup: The kitchen is left spotless, offering a completely effortless experience.
Private Chef Dinner w/ Chef Emerald (Copy) item
Private Chef Dinner w/ Chef Emerald (Copy) item
Private Chef Dinner w/ Chef Emerald (Copy) item
Private Chef Dinner w/ Chef Emerald (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

 "Enjoy the ultimate intimate dining experience at home, tailored to your tastes, with a professional private chef serving a custom, high-end menu designed for unforgettable evening!

  • A Personalized 3-Course Tasting Menu: Curated to your tastes and dietary needs.
  • Chef’s Table Experience: The chef will introduce each course and share insights into the culinary process.
  • Professional On-Site Cooking & Service: All preparation, cooking, and plating are done in your home, allowing you to relax and enjoy the evening.
  • Full Cleanup: The kitchen is left spotless, offering a completely effortless experience.
Invest in Your Well-Being: Therapy Session item
Invest in Your Well-Being: Therapy Session item
Invest in Your Well-Being: Therapy Session item
Invest in Your Well-Being: Therapy Session
$50

Starting bid

Meet Pastor Dianne Dabney

T.HD.,M.Ed.,NCC.,LPC.


Description: Prioritize your mental health with a 60 min-counseling session with Pastor Dianne, a professional counselor dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families thrive. Whether you are looking to manage stress, improve communication with your partner, or strengthen family dynamics, this item offers a safe, confidential space to gain insights, develop coping strategies, and foster lasting positive change.


Choose From

Individual Session

Couple Session

Family Session

    https://www.diannedabney.com/



    Invest in Your Well-Being: Therapy Session item
    Invest in Your Well-Being: Therapy Session item
    Invest in Your Well-Being: Therapy Session item
    Invest in Your Well-Being: Therapy Session
    $50

    Starting bid

    Meet Pastor Dianne Dabney

    T.HD.,M.Ed.,NCC.,LPC.


    Description: Prioritize your mental health with a 60 min-counseling session with Pastor Dianne, a professional counselor dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families thrive. Whether you are looking to manage stress, improve communication with your partner, or strengthen family dynamics, this item offers a safe, confidential space to gain insights, develop coping strategies, and foster lasting positive change.


    Choose From

    Individual Session

    Couple Session

    Family Session

      https://www.diannedabney.com/



      Therapeutic Massage of Cypress item
      Therapeutic Massage of Cypress item
      Therapeutic Massage of Cypress
      $25

      Starting bid

      Heal the Body, Calm the Mind, Renew the Spirit

      At Therapeutic Massage of Cypress we believe that massage is not just a luxury, but a key component to a healthier more balanced lifestyle. 


      Enjoy a 90min. Therapeutic Massage


      https://www.massagebook.com/therapists/MassageOfCypress?src=external

      Therapeutic Massage of Cypress item
      Therapeutic Massage of Cypress item
      Therapeutic Massage of Cypress
      $25

      Starting bid

      Heal the Body, Calm the Mind, Renew the Spirit

      At Therapeutic Massage of Cypress we believe that massage is not just a luxury, but a key component to a healthier more balanced lifestyle. 


      Enjoy a 90min. Therapeutic Massage


      https://www.massagebook.com/therapists/MassageOfCypress?src=external

      Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!