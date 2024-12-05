Life Preservers Inc's Silent Auction

Whether you’re new to e-discovery or a seasoned professional looking to solidify your understanding of the full EDRM lifecycle, the E-Discovery Executive Certificate (eDEx) is the perfect way to strengthen your expertise. This foundational training connects the dots across all stages of e-discovery, helping you build confidence and enhance your ability to tackle complex workflows. This package ($695 value) includes: - 1-Year Global ACEDS Membership, with access to your local chapter for valuable networking and resources - On-demand video content for flexible, self-paced learning - Open-book final exam to confirm your knowledge and mastery - A digital badge to proudly display your achievement online With 12 months to complete the program, the eDEx ensures you gain a well-rounded foundation in e-discovery principles, preparing you to support or manage tasks across the full EDRM framework—from information governance to production. This is the ideal opportunity to sharpen your skills, fill knowledge gaps, and position yourself for growth in the evolving world of legal technology. Bid now and take the next step in becoming a confident, capable e-discovery professional!

Whether you’re new to e-discovery or a seasoned professional looking to solidify your understanding of the full EDRM lifecycle, the E-Discovery Executive Certificate (eDEx) is the perfect way to strengthen your expertise. This foundational training connects the dots across all stages of e-discovery, helping you build confidence and enhance your ability to tackle complex workflows. This package ($695 value) includes: - 1-Year Global ACEDS Membership, with access to your local chapter for valuable networking and resources - On-demand video content for flexible, self-paced learning - Open-book final exam to confirm your knowledge and mastery - A digital badge to proudly display your achievement online With 12 months to complete the program, the eDEx ensures you gain a well-rounded foundation in e-discovery principles, preparing you to support or manage tasks across the full EDRM framework—from information governance to production. This is the ideal opportunity to sharpen your skills, fill knowledge gaps, and position yourself for growth in the evolving world of legal technology. Bid now and take the next step in becoming a confident, capable e-discovery professional!

More details...