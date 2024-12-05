Life Preservers Inc's Silent Auction

Stand Out as a Leader: CEDS Certification + Membership
$450
Starting bid
The Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential sets you apart as an expert and leader. This prestigious certification proves you have the skills, knowledge, and commitment to tackle complex e-discovery challenges confidently and precisely.
This package ($1495 value) includes everything you need to succeed:
- 1-Year Global ACEDS Membership, including access to your local chapter for networking and resources
- An on-demand video library for flexible, self-paced learning
Comprehensive study guide to guide your preparation
4 expert-led webinars for key insights and strategies
- One attempt at the 4-hour CEDS exam to earn the gold-standard credential
- A digital badge to showcase your achievement on LinkedIn and resumes
With 12 months to complete the program, you’ll gain instant credibility and position yourself as a go-to professional in e-discovery. Employers, clients, and colleagues recognize the CEDS as a symbol of excellence and expertise.
Bid now and take the next step to elevate your career—this is your chance to lead with confidence and distinction!
Strengthen Your E-Discovery Foundation: eDEx Certificate
$200
Starting bid
Whether you’re new to e-discovery or a seasoned professional looking to solidify your understanding of the full EDRM lifecycle, the E-Discovery Executive Certificate (eDEx) is the perfect way to strengthen your expertise. This foundational training connects the dots across all stages of e-discovery, helping you build confidence and enhance your ability to tackle complex workflows.
This package ($695 value) includes:
- 1-Year Global ACEDS Membership, with access to your local chapter for valuable networking and resources
- On-demand video content for flexible, self-paced learning
- Open-book final exam to confirm your knowledge and mastery
- A digital badge to proudly display your achievement online
With 12 months to complete the program, the eDEx ensures you gain a well-rounded foundation in e-discovery principles, preparing you to support or manage tasks across the full EDRM framework—from information governance to production.
This is the ideal opportunity to sharpen your skills, fill knowledge gaps, and position yourself for growth in the evolving world of legal technology.
Bid now and take the next step in becoming a confident, capable e-discovery professional!
Unleash Your Inner Fighter: 2 Classes + Boxing Gloves at GRI
$125
Starting bid
Step into the high-energy world of GRIT BXNG, where boxing meets luxury fitness and nightlife vibes. This package includes two exhilarating classes at GRIT BXNG’s state-of-the-art NYC studio, where expert trainers will help you punch, sweat, and conquer your goals. Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned boxer, you’ll love the dynamic, full-body workout that combines boxing, HIIT, and killer music.
To keep you looking and feeling like a pro, you'll also take home your own pair of GRIT BXNG gloves – perfect for smashing through stress and hitting new personal bests.
Get ready to train hard, feel strong, and have a blast – all while leveling up your fitness game in NYC’s most exciting boxing studio.
Simply Sophisticated: The Perfect Wine Basket
$100
Starting bid
Relax in elegance with this beautifully displayed collection of wines in an ice bucket, a timeless enhancement to any evening or celebration. It features carefully selected premium wines and is a statement of elegance and simplicity.
- J. Lohr Pasa Robles Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
- Mènage Trois Merlot 2021
- De Loach (Private Collection) Chardonnay 2018
Whether shared with friends, gifted to someone special, or savored for relaxation, it’s a perfect companion for any occasion.
A touch of class and a luxury sip await—place your bid and take home this refined wine experience!
Bryant Park Indulgence: A Curated Chocolate & Treats Basket
$100
Starting bid
Experience the magic of New York’s Bryant Park Winter Village with this decadent basket of high-end chocolates and artisanal treats. Sourced exclusively from the charming vendors of the Winter Village, this handpicked collection features the finest confections, showcasing the craftsmanship and creativity of local artisans.
From luxurious truffles and rich gourmet chocolates to delightful sweets and baked goods, each bite brings the festive spirit of Bryant Park right to your home. Perfect as a gift or a personal indulgence, this basket offers a taste of New York’s holiday magic.
Bid now to savor a truly unique collection of treats that support small businesses and artisan makers!
