Life Science Cares Philadelphia - Jurassic Impact Reception 2025
Exclusive Golf Experience at Merion Golf Club
$3,500
Starting bid
Donated by: Anonymous
Step onto the legendary Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, for an unforgettable golf experience! You and two guests will join a member host for a round of golf at one of America’s most prestigious and historic courses, home to more USGA Championships than any other course in the country.
Why Merion?
The East Course has hosted the U.S. Open five times, including the 2013 U.S. Open and is set to host again in 2030 and 2050. Jack Nicklaus famously said, “Acre for acre, [Merion] may be the best test of golf in the world.” Now, you can experience it for yourself.
What’s Included:
-Round of golf for three with a member host
-Lunch and cocktails to enjoy after your round
-Caddy fees and gratuity to ensure a seamless day on the course
Experience Details:
-Valid for 3 guests, age 21+
-Available on a mutually agreed-upon date between July 15, 2025, and October 31, 2025
-Blackout dates may apply
-Travel and accommodations not included
-This experience cannot be transferred, resold, or re-auctioned
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to play one of the most iconic courses in America. Bid now to secure a perfect day of championship golf and camaraderie!
Ritz-Carlton Luxury Staycation
$300
Starting bid
Indulge in a night of pure luxury with a one-night stay in Superior Class Accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia. Located in the heart of Center City, this five-star hotel blends elegance with modern comfort, offering stunning views and exceptional amenities.
Your experience includes:
-One-night stay in a Superior Class room
-Breakfast for two to start your day in style
-$639 value
One-Night Stay at Hotel AKA Rittenhouse Square
$200
Starting bid
Escape to the heart of Philadelphia with a one-night stay at Hotel AKA Rittenhouse Square, where sophistication meets comfort in one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods. Enjoy impeccable service, stunning accommodations, and an unforgettable experience just steps from the best dining, shopping, and cultural landmarks.
What’s Included:
One-Night Stay in a Superior Class Accommodation: Immerse yourself in a luxurious setting with thoughtful touches and modern elegance.
Welcome Amenity Package: Indulge in a relaxing evening with a curated Après AKA gift set featuring:
-Plush sleep mask and cozy socks for ultimate relaxation
-Elegant mugs and a tea set to unwind after a long day
Value: $450
Donated by our friends at Stay AKA
Kimpton Hotel Gift Certificate with Wine and Cozy Slippers
$150
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious getaway with a Kimpton Hotel Gift Certificate, where you’ll experience the perfect balance of elegance and comfort. Whether you’re planning a weekend retreat or a relaxing overnight stay, Kimpton’s signature hospitality and stylish atmosphere await.
What’s Included:
-Kimpton Gift Certificate: Redeemable at any participating Kimpton property for a memorable stay filled with thoughtful amenities.
-Kimpton Signature Wine: A hand-selected bottle of wine to enhance your evening.
-Plush Kimpton Slippers: Perfect for unwinding and adding a touch of coziness to your stay.
Value: $350
Fly Eagles Fly Package
$750
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of Eagles football like never before!
This exclusive package includes:
- Two tickets to a 2025 Philadelphia Eagles home game at Lincoln Financial Field — game date to be mutually agreed upon with the donor. Schedule not out yet so hard to know which game. Seats are are at 20 yard line; Section 123, Row 10, Seats 15 & 16.
-A signed football by fan-favorite offensive tackle Jordan Mailata
- A copy of “A Philly Special Christmas,” the debut holiday album by The Philly Specials — a vocal trio made up of Eagles legends Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Jordan Mailata
Whether you’re a lifelong Birds fan or just love great music and unforgettable experiences, this package is a true Philly touchdown.
Philadelphia Eagles Helmet Signed by Jalen Hurts
$250
Starting bid
Take home this authentic Philadelphia Eagles helmet, personally signed by star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Celebrate your Philly pride and the Eagles’ legacy as Super Bowl champions with this must-have piece of sports memorabilia. Perfect for passionate fans or collectors, this autographed helmet represents a moment of triumph and features one of the NFL’s most dynamic young athletes.
Donated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Signed Jalen Hurts Photo
$50
Starting bid
Fly Eagles Fly! This autographed photo of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a must-have for any Philly sports fan. A perfect piece of memorabilia to commemorate one of the league’s most exciting and inspiring players. Frame it, display it, and show off your Birds pride. Photo is 8x10!
Level28 Membership Package
$100
Starting bid
Discover an elevated wellness experience with a Level28 Membership at the luxurious AKA University City. Level28 is a world-class lifestyle club that redefines urban living by offering an impressive array of amenities designed to help you unwind, stay active, and enjoy breathtaking views of the city.
What’s Included:
Membership to Level28: Full access to state-of-the-art facilities, including a cutting-edge fitness center, a 72-foot indoor pool, and a private screening room.
Wellness Package: A premium yoga mat and hand-selected wellness items to enhance your health and relaxation routine.
Level28 Amenities Include:
-Technogym fitness equipment with panoramic city views
-Golf simulator and private cinema
-Indoor pool and hot tub for relaxation
-Sky lounge with curated events and entertainment
Value: $250
Donated by our friends at Stay AKA
Italian Night In & Out Package
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect pairing of an evening out and a night in with this curated package:
Dinner for Two with Wine at Pastiamo in Princeton ($100 value): Enjoy a cozy, authentic Italian dinner at one of Princeton’s favorite spots. Pastiamo is known for its house-made pastas, rich flavors, and intimate ambiance—perfect for a romantic evening or a special night with a friend.
Four Bottles of Wine for Home: Keep the celebration going with two bottles of Dark Horse Pinot Noir and two bottles of Dark Horse Chardonnay. Whether you're pairing with your favorite pasta or relaxing at home, these versatile wines will elevate the experience.
Mangia, sip, and savor!
Donated by Francesco Maria Lavino & family
"Self-Care in Style" Tote
$50
Starting bid
Relax, rejuvenate, and recharge with this carefully curated tote bag, filled with luxurious essentials for a perfect self-care session. Inside your stylish White House Black Market vegan leather tote, you'll find two delightful bottles of Dark Horse wine (Pinot Noir and Chardonnay) to sip and unwind. Pamper your skin with Patchology's rejuvenating facial masks, hydrating lip gels, and revitalizing eye gels, alongside an Eye Bright Vitamin C serum mask for instant radiance. Enhance your mood with Lifelines aromatherapy essential oils in uplifting scents like Joy, Calm, Focus, and Energy. Get ready for any occasion with Fenty Beauty's iconic Stunna Lip Paint, Ciate London's refreshing Watermelon Burst Setting Spray, and stunning Fenna&Fei Tortoise Shell Statement Hoop Earrings.
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience—because you deserve it!
Package includes:
White House Black Market Large Black Vegan Tote Bag
1 Bottle of Dark Horse Pinot Noir
1 Bottle of Dark Horse Chardonnay
Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask
Lifelines Essential Oil Blends 4-Pack (Joy, Calm, Focus & Energy)
Fenna&Fei Bio Blonde Tortoise Statement Hoop Earrings
Ciate London Watermelon Burst Setting Spray (2.54 fl oz)
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Patchology Hydrate FlashMasque™ Facial Sheet Masks (2-Pack)
Patchology FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gels
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
"Adult Easter Basket" – Cocktails & Candy Edition
$50
Starting bid
Hop into happy hour with this playful twist on a classic! Our Adult Easter Basket is packed with everything you need to elevate your next gathering or gift a fellow cocktail enthusiast.
This basket includes:
750ml bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka
750ml bottle of Bacardi Superior White Rum
Jelly Belly Cocktail Classics - 4 mixers and Jelly Beans
A cocktail recipe book to shake things up
Decadent bunny chocolates for the perfect sweet pairing
Whether you’re mixing drinks or just mixing things up, this boozy bundle has your name on it. Cheers!
