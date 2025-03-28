Life Science Cares Philadelphia - Jurassic Impact Reception 2025

Donated by: Anonymous Step onto the legendary Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, for an unforgettable golf experience! You and two guests will join a member host for a round of golf at one of America’s most prestigious and historic courses, home to more USGA Championships than any other course in the country. Why Merion? The East Course has hosted the U.S. Open five times, including the 2013 U.S. Open and is set to host again in 2030 and 2050. Jack Nicklaus famously said, “Acre for acre, [Merion] may be the best test of golf in the world.” Now, you can experience it for yourself. What’s Included: -Round of golf for three with a member host -Lunch and cocktails to enjoy after your round -Caddy fees and gratuity to ensure a seamless day on the course Experience Details: -Valid for 3 guests, age 21+ -Available on a mutually agreed-upon date between July 15, 2025, and October 31, 2025 -Blackout dates may apply -Travel and accommodations not included -This experience cannot be transferred, resold, or re-auctioned Don’t miss this rare opportunity to play one of the most iconic courses in America. Bid now to secure a perfect day of championship golf and camaraderie!

