Life Screening Vendor Application

About this event
GTW asks that vendors who apply have services/products that are aligned with men's interests. A table and chair will be provided to each vendor. As part of the initiative, we ask vendors to provide a small gift or exclusive discount to men who complete a screening that day.
Additional forms required by Hudson County will be shared upon completion.
Give the gift of early detection. Sponsor a screening and help a man take the vital step toward protecting his health.
Your sponsorship helps remove barriers to life saving care. By covering the cost of screenings, you're giving 10 men access to early detection and a chance at better outcomes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!