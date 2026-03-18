GTW Cares Inc.

Hosted by

GTW Cares Inc.

About this event

Life Screening Vendor Application

Lincoln Pk

Jersey City, NJ 07306, USA

Vendor Application
$200

GTW asks that vendors who apply have services/products that are aligned with men's interests. A table and chair will be provided to each vendor. As part of the initiative, we ask vendors to provide a small gift or exclusive discount to men who complete a screening that day.


Additional forms required by Hudson County will be shared upon completion.

Sponsor A Screening
$100

Give the gift of early detection. Sponsor a screening and help a man take the vital step toward protecting his health.

Sponsor 10 Screenings
$1,000

Your sponsorship helps remove barriers to life saving care. By covering the cost of screenings, you're giving 10 men access to early detection and a chance at better outcomes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!