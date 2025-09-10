Life Skills After School Program Registration

$
Your child will learn about basic home skills like sewing holes in clothes, doing laundry, and organizing their school supplies and room.
Your child will learn about goal setting with vision boards, time management,
study skills, and mindfulness/stress management techniques.
Your child will learn about budgeting basics and practice with play money in real-life scenario to apply needs vs. wants.
Your child will learn about “Adulting 101” scenarios (renting an apartment, interviewing), Mock job interviews and resume writing, Emergency preparedness (basic first aid, what to do in a storm), and Public transportation how-to or reading a map.
Your child will learn about how to introduce yourself, writing professional emails, practicing public speaking, and phone decorum.
Your child will participate in an activity related to creative expression that is to be determined, but may include the following:
*DIY craft projects with a purpose (e.g., making gifts or decor)
* Create a podcast, blog, or video series
* Entrepreneurship challenge (design & pitch a product)
Your child will participate in a lesson in nutrition and a hands on cooking activity leading up to the holiday season!
