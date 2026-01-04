LIFEKour Summer Camps '26 - Spring Sale Ends on 3/31/26!

Welcome to Fun Fails Parkour Camp, where failure is celebrated as an essential step on the path to success! During our Fun Fails Week, campers will discover that falling, stumbling, and not getting it right the first time is all part of the learning process and that embracing failure—and trying again—is one of the best ways to improve. Research shows that failing 50% of the time is essential for growth—and we’re here to prove it. With guidance from our certified coaches, kids will focus on the mindset of progress, not perfection, as they work toward mastering new parkour movement skills and build confidence in movement and boost self-esteem. This camp is a blast—there’s so much fun in embracing failure and learning along the way!