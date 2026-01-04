LIFEKour Summer Camps '26 - Spring Sale Ends on 3/31/26!

Offered by
Welcome to Fun Fails Parkour Camp, where failure is celebrated as an essential step on the path to success! During our Fun Fails Week, campers will discover that falling, stumbling, and not getting it right the first time is all part of the learning process and that embracing failure—and trying again—is one of the best ways to improve. Research shows that failing 50% of the time is essential for growth—and we’re here to prove it. With guidance from our certified coaches, kids will focus on the mindset of progress, not perfection, as they work toward mastering new parkour movement skills and build confidence in movement and boost self-esteem. This camp is a blast—there’s so much fun in embracing failure and learning along the way!
Step into the spotlight at Performing Arts for Stage Camp, where imagination, collaboration, and creativity take center stage! This fun-packed, hands-on camp gives kids an exciting behind-the-scenes and on-stage look at how a full theatrical production comes together. From storytelling and music to movement and design, campers of all interests will find a place to shine in a playful, supportive, and truly unique performance space.
Get ready to move, jump, climb, and play at Game On Sports & Movement—the ultimate high-energy camp where sports, movement, and adventure collide! Our epic 12-acre mountain property transforms into an action-packed playground filled with classic sports, creative games, and dynamic movement challenges. Whether campers are seasoned athletes or simply love to stay active, this camp offers nonstop fun, teamwork, and skill-building for every level.
Welcome to Flying Circus Camp, where the sky is the limit and imagination takes flight! This one-of-a-kind circus arts camp combines the thrill of floor acrobatics with the excitement of aerial performance, offering kids the chance to soar through the air, master gravity-defying stunts, and unleash their inner acrobat. Whether you’re swinging from bars, spinning on aerial silks, or learning the art of juggling, Flying Circus Camp will take your skills—and your confidence—to new heights.
Get ready for the return of Ninja Archery, our beloved summer camp! This action-packed camp combines the ancient art of archery with the agility and discipline of a ninja. Campers will sharpen their skills both indoors and outdoors as they tackle thrilling ninja and parkour courses. The adventure continues as they venture outside to create epic outdoor obstacle courses and build an action-packed archery battle zone!
Lights, camera, create! Step into the exciting world of digital media at Next Gen Creators Studio, where creativity, communication, and storytelling come together. Whether kids are excited to teach a skill, share an idea, or explore what inspires them most, this hands-on media camp gives them the tools and confidence to bring their voices to life on screen.
Unleash your inner champion at Ninja Warrior Camp, the ultimate summer experience for kids who love adventure, movement, and challenges! Spend the week training in our state-of-the-art facility, preparing for the exciting Friday Ninja Warrior Youth Competition! This action-packed camp is designed to build strength, agility, and confidence as young ninjas train to conquer obstacle courses, sharpen their skills, and push their limits.
Welcome to GOATS & ARTS CAMP, where the imagination runs wild, literally! Arts & Crafts meet the charm of our friendly, four-legged companions at this unique camp. Campers will explore their artistic talents while enjoying the fun and therapeutic experience of working with goats. Whether you’re painting, crafting, or participating in goat care, this camp is all about creativity, connection, and fun!
Time to pack your bags and head to the Fort Camp-Out, the ultimate adventure for young builders, explorers, and nature lovers! This exciting camp combines the thrill of outdoor adventure with the creativity of fort-building. Campers will design, construct, eat, and hang-out in their very own forts, all while learning essential survival skills, enjoying outdoor activities, and forging lasting friendships.
Step into the world of high-flying acrobatics and ninja-level agility at Advanced Circus Ninjas Camp! This camp is designed for campers who are ready to take their circus and ninja skills to the next level. Combining the best of circus arts with the precision and strength of ninja training, this camp offers an action-packed experience that pushes boundaries and unlocks new levels of skill, coordination, and creativity.
Welcome to our new STEAM CAMP where curiosity and creativity meet innovation! Unleash your inner inventor, scientist, artist, and problem solver. This camp is designed for campers who want to dive into the exciting world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) through hands-on experiments, imaginative projects, and real-world challenges. Whether you’re building robots, creating art with tech, or exploring the mysteries of the universe, STEAM Camp is the perfect place to inspire young minds and fuel a passion for discovery!
Ready to defy gravity and take your summer to new heights? Welcome to Aerial Camp, where campers will soar, twist, and flip through the air while discovering the excitement of aerial arts! Whether you’re interested in aerial hammocks, silks, trapeze, or lyra/hoop, this camp offers the perfect blend of strength, flexibility, and fun.
Time to put on your cowboy hats and lipstick for Horses & The Art of Make-up Camp, where creativity meets the beauty of nature! This unique camp blends the world of horse lovers with the glamour of makeup artistry. Campers will spend their days learning about horses—how to care for them, play with them, and bond with these majestic animals—while also exploring the exciting world of makeup, face and body painting, self-expression, and creativity.
Get ready to defy gravity and unlock your true potential at Parkour & Freerunning Camp! This high-energy, action-packed camp is designed for kids who are ready to push their limits and experience the thrill of navigating obstacles with speed, agility, and creativity. Whether you’re jumping over barriers, vaulting over walls, or flipping through the air, you’ll learn the art of movement while building strength, coordination, and confidence.
This deposit secures your spot (limited to only 20 campers). The total camp cost is $1,400, with an early registration rate of $1,325 through 2/14/26.
We are excited to launch our first-ever sleepaway camp experience in collaboration with Sylvaneers, hosted at the historic Camp Santa Maria! This 5-day, 4-night Nature Camp invites campers to unplug, explore, and connect—immersing themselves in the beauty of the outdoors while building confidence, independence, and a strong sense of community.
Guided by experienced LikeKour coaches and the Sylvaneers team, campers will take part in nature adventures, creative projects, and meaningful group experiences in a supportive, nurturing environment. Designed especially as a positive and memorable first sleepaway experience, this camp is rooted in curiosity, connection, and a deep love for nature.
Get ready for the ultimate splash-filled adventure at Inflatables & Water Games Camp! This camp is the perfect way to cool off, stay active, and end summer break with a blast! From bouncing on giant inflatables to competing in water-based games and challenges, campers will experience endless fun and excitement. Whether you’re racing through obstacle courses, sliding down giant water slides, or engaging in epic water battles, this camp is all about getting wet, wild, and having a ton of fun with friends!
