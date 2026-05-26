Lifelong Learner 2026 Summer Courses

Monday Class (Independence & Exploration)



Monday classes will focus on helping participants better understand the community around them. Each session will include a guest visitor from a local organization, business, or community support service.





Participants will learn directly from people who serve, protect, support, and strengthen our community. Possible visitors include the Batavia Fire Department, Batavia Police Department, Fox Valley Therapy Dogs, and other local leaders.





These classes will be interactive, engaging, and built around real-life learning. Participants will explore safety, communication, public services, community helpers, and how to feel more confident and connected in everyday life.