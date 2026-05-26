Lifelong Learner 2026 Summer Courses

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monday Class (Independence & Exploration)
Monday classes will focus on helping participants better understand the community around them. Each session will include a guest visitor from a local organization, business, or community support service.
Participants will learn directly from people who serve, protect, support, and strengthen our community. Possible visitors include the Batavia Fire Department, Batavia Police Department, Fox Valley Therapy Dogs, and other local leaders.
These classes will be interactive, engaging, and built around real-life learning. Participants will explore safety, communication, public services, community helpers, and how to feel more confident and connected in everyday life.
Tuesday Hands-On Learning Experience
How much learning, creativity, movement, and connection can you pack into three hours? Come find out.
Tuesday classes are built around hands-on experiences that encourage participants to learn by doing. These sessions combine education, socialization, creativity, teamwork, experimentation, and real-world skill building in a fun and welcoming environment.
Participants may prepare light snacks together, explore horticulture and gardening, complete group projects, engage in sensory activities, practice communication and teamwork skills, and participate in interactive learning experiences designed to keep minds and hands active.
No two Tuesdays are exactly the same. These classes have become known for creating meaningful experiences where participants can build confidence, friendships, independence, and lifelong learning skills while having a great time together.
Thursday Independent Living & Cooking Class
Thursday classes are designed for individuals who are building greater independence at home and in the community. These sessions focus on practical life skills through hands-on cooking, budgeting, meal planning, and real-world decision making.
Participants will work together to select meals, build shopping lists, compare prices, prepare ingredients, cook meals as a group, and enjoy the meals together. Along the way, participants will strengthen communication, teamwork, kitchen safety, organization, and confidence in the kitchen.
Classes will also introduce participants to helpful technology and online tools used in everyday life. Participants will learn how to use grocery and meal delivery apps like Instacart, understand budgeting basics, compare costs, and make smart purchasing decisions that support greater independence at home.
This class is built to help participants feel more confident managing everyday responsibilities while learning skills that can be used immediately in real life.
Friday Science Lab Experience
Friday classes are for curious minds that love asking questions, trying new things, and getting hands-on with science. These sessions are packed with energy, experimentation, creativity, and fun.
Participants will explore all things science through interactive activities and exciting experiments designed to make learning come alive. From chemistry reactions and engineering challenges to nature exploration, sensory projects, weather, space, movement, and simple physics, participants will learn by seeing, touching, building, testing, and creating.
This class encourages curiosity, teamwork, problem-solving, observation, and critical thinking in a welcoming and exciting environment. Every Friday brings something different, with activities designed to spark imagination and help participants experience the wonder of science in a way that is engaging, memorable, and hands-on.
Get ready to experiment, explore, create, and have fun learning how the world around us works.
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