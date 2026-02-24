Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: February 28 at EST
General Membership is the foundation of our community and the gateway to structured connection, education, and growth.
Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. is a nonprofit educational and social organization committed to responsible leadership, personal development, and well-organized adult lifestyle engagement. Membership supports the sustainability of our programming, our venue operations, and our long-term expansion goals.
This is a private, member-driven environment built on accountability, structure, and camaraderie.
Members participate in a wide range of gatherings, from casual mixers to themed LASC HVLC parties designed to foster genuine connection in a welcoming and structured atmosphere.
Education is central to our mission. We provide workshops, structured discussions, and skill-based programming focused on personal growth, leadership development, and community enrichment. Members engage in ongoing learning, not passive attendance.
Our events balance structure with energy. Members enjoy dynamic social environments that allow for authentic expression within clearly defined boundaries and operational oversight.
Members consistently describe the atmosphere as organized, welcoming, and engaging. A trained leadership team ensures smooth operations, clear expectations, and a culture built on mutual respect.
Through affiliations with platforms such as FetLife and LWP, members benefit from expanded networking visibility within niche communities, including promotional and co-sponsored opportunities.
• Individuals seeking structured social engagement and a sense of belonging
• Lifelong learners committed to workshops, panels, and educational growth
• Members of kink and lifestyle communities who value professionalism and organization
• Those who prefer private, member-only environments with clear standards
• Private and inclusive. Access is restricted to active members in good standing.
• Structured programming. Events and education sessions follow a consistent calendar.
• Staff-guided experience. Leadership includes a President, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Committee Chairs to ensure coordinated, high-quality operations.
• Voting rights and participation privileges as defined by the bylaws.
• Eligibility to serve on committees and contribute to organizational development.
Membership terms, dues, and renewal cycles are established by the Board of Directors in accordance with nonprofit governance standards.
All General Members agree to:
• Uphold the mission and organizational values
• Respect consent, privacy, and confidentiality
• Follow event protocols and safety standards
• Maintain professionalism within club spaces
• Support a culture of accountability and growth
Membership is a privilege built on trust.
Strong membership creates strong culture.
Your participation allows Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. to:
• Deliver high-quality education
• Maintain structured, safe event environments
• Build sustainable leadership pipelines
• Expand responsibly
• Strengthen long-term community impact
General Membership is for individuals who value structure, integrity, and shared responsibility while engaging in a vibrant, evolving community.
Renews yearly on: January 31 at EST
Board Membership is a leadership commitment, not a title.
Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. is a nonprofit educational and community-driven organization dedicated to fostering structured, consent-based adult education, leadership development, and social connection.
Our Board of Directors serves as the governing body responsible for protecting the mission, ensuring legal compliance, maintaining financial integrity, and guiding long-term strategic growth.
As a Board Member, you agree to:
• Uphold the mission and values of the organization
• Exercise fiduciary responsibility and ethical governance
• Attend scheduled board meetings and vote on organizational matters
• Participate in strategic planning and capital development efforts
• Maintain confidentiality and act in the best interest of the nonprofit
• Support fundraising, sponsorship development, and community outreach
Board Members do not manage day-to-day operations. They govern, guide, and safeguard.
• Active participation in quarterly meetings
• Service on at least one committee
• Good standing within the organization
• Commitment to professionalism and leadership maturity
• Alignment with our educational and community-impact objectives
Board service is a position of trust. It requires discretion, accountability, and long-term thinking.
Board Members serve defined terms in accordance with the corporate bylaws. Reappointment is subject to board review and performance.
Strong governance protects the future.
Board Membership ensures that Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. continues to:
• Deliver high-quality education
• Provide structured community events
• Expand responsibly
• Maintain nonprofit compliance
• Build sustainable growth initiatives
This role is for leaders who think beyond events and toward legacy.
Please do not use this unless expressly Invited to.
Valid until January 31 at EST
Committee Membership is where action happens.
Committees are the operational engines that support the mission of Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. While the Board governs, committees build, execute, and refine the programs that serve our community.
Committee Members play a vital role in shaping education, events, finance oversight, outreach, membership experience, and strategic initiatives.
As a Committee Member, you agree to:
• Support the mission and organizational values
• Participate in committee meetings and assigned tasks
• Contribute skills, insight, and practical effort
• Maintain professionalism and confidentiality
• Collaborate respectfully within structured leadership
Committees function under Board authority and follow approved charters.
• Education & Presenter Development
• Events & Operations
• Finance & Budget Support
• Membership & Vetting
• Outreach & Partnerships
• Youth / TNG Programming
• Capital Campaign & Growth Initiatives
Members may serve on one or more committees depending on need and capacity.
• Consistent meeting attendance
• Task follow-through
• Clear communication
• Respect for chain of leadership
• Alignment with nonprofit standards and conduct policies
Committee service is a working role. It requires reliability and initiative.
Committee Members serve at the pleasure of the Board and Committee Chair, in accordance with organizational policies and review cycles.
Committees turn vision into reality.
Through structured collaboration, Committee Members help ensure that Lifestyle America Social Club Inc. delivers:
• High-quality educational programming
• Well-run community events
• Responsible financial oversight
• Professional member onboarding
• Sustainable long-term growth
This role is for individuals who want to contribute meaningfully and help build something larger than themselves.
Please do not use this unless expressly Invited to.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!