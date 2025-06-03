closed

Lifetime Membership Eligibility – Rockland Orange Chapter (15 years)

Membership
$375

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Good Morning, You are now eligible for a lifetime membership (15 years) with the Rockland Orange Chapter. The membership fee is $375. Please submit your payment by July 31, 2025, to secure your membership. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Thank you, FS Widley Cesar

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing