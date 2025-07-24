LIFT Fitness Foundation's Silent Auction - Roaring 20s Party!

Hosted by
Step into a healthier future with Jim White Fitness & Nutrition Studios. The Jumpstart Nutrition Package offers a tailored approach to your dietary needs and wellness goals. Over the course of three 60-minute sessions, you'll work closely with a Registered Dietitian, receiving expert advice and actionable strategies. Harness the power of nutrition, and set yourself on a path to optimal well-being. Retail Value: $295
Elevate your fitness journey with Jim White Fitness & Nutrition Studios. This package offers eight 50-minute sessions, where you'll train under the guidance of a certified personal trainer. Benefit from tailored workouts, expert advice, and a dedicated approach to help you achieve your fitness aspirations efficiently and effectively. Embrace the opportunity for personal growth and physical transformation.
Retail Value: $560
Experience the best of the Shenandoah Valley from ‘River Dreams’ — a 3-acre property with a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom main house and a 1-bedroom, 1-bath detached cottage. The vacation rental offers access to the South Fork Shenandoah River and a ton of outdoor amenities! Spend the day floating down the river on the provided kayaks and tubes, or enjoy the incredible views in Shenandoah National Park — just 17 miles away! Then, relax with a backyard BBQ and s’mores by the fire pit.
Retail Value: $1200
(Stay includes 2 nights and 3 days)
2 years to redeem from October 17, 2025
Escape to the Blue Ridge Mountains with a weeklong stay at the Rustic Retreat, a spacious 6-bedroom, 2-bath cabin just down the road from Wintergreen Resort. Perfect for large families or groups of up to 14, this three-story home features two full kitchens, cozy living areas, and a loft packed with entertainment — including a pool table, foosball, and air hockey. Your getaway also includes a guided wine tasting for six at King Family Vineyards, one of Virginia’s most celebrated wineries. With nearby trails, breweries, and mountain views, this is the ultimate all-season retreat.
Retail Value: $5,000
(Stay includes 7 nights)
$250 Cleaning Fee Required
March 1-October 1st, excluding major holidays
Take the first step toward your dream home with VB Homes! This gift certificate offers a 4-hour consultation with Coastal Virginia’s premier builder. Whether you’re planning a kitchen update, a bathroom renovation, or a complete home remodel, VB Homes will guide you through the process with expertise and care. Valid for one year, this consultation is the perfect opportunity to bring your home renovation ideas to life.
Retail Value: $800
Transform your home with a personalized storage solution from California Closets! This package includes a $1,000 gift card and a free in-home 3D design consultation. A professional design consultant will visit your home, take measurements, and create a custom design tailored to your specific needs. You’ll also be able to explore a wide range of finishes, drawer profiles, and hardware to bring your vision to life. California Closets offers expert experience in designing solutions that maximize space, style, and functionality.
Retail Value: $1000
An incredible collection for any bourbon lover! This year’s basket includes a wide range of top-shelf selections and unique bottles: WhistlePig Piggyback (6 Year), 1792 Bottled in Bond, Knob Creek (9 Year) (375mL), Elijah Craig Straight Rye, Sazerac Straight Rye, Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond (7 Year), Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select (375mL), Bulleit 95 Rye (375mL), Jim Beam Black (7 Year) (375mL), Benchmark Single Barrel, Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch, Virginia Gentleman, Brown Sugar Bourbon (BSB), Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Angel’s Envy (375mL), Maker’s Mark, Evan Williams, and Jim Beam Double Oak Twice Barreled.
Retail Value: $1100
This set pairs a Waterford Woodmont Crystal decanter with two double old-fashioned glasses and a premium Old Barrel Smoker Kit, complete with torch, smoker with lid, four varieties of wood chips, six whiskey stones, garnish tongs, jigger, recipe card, velvet storage bag, two additional glasses, and a cleaning brush—everything needed to create a refined cocktail experience at home.
*To elevate the set, we’ve included three bottles of bourbon: Evan Williams, Elijah Craig Small Batch, and Benchmark Old No. 8. Perfect for any bourbon lover looking to enjoy an elegant and complete whiskey experience.
Retail Value: $475
This Michael Kors Reed tote combines timeless style with everyday practicality. Crafted from pebbled leather with snake-embossed trim, it features a belted silhouette, gold-tone hardware, and a roomy interior with both slip and zip pockets to keep essentials organized. With its clean lines and versatile design, it’s the perfect companion for any season!
Retail Value: $628
Take care of your future with a complete estate planning package from Anchor Legal Group. This comprehensive set includes two Revocable Living Trusts, two Durable General Powers of Attorney, two Advanced Medical Directives, and two Wills. With this package, you and your loved ones will have the legal protections and peace of mind that come from working with trusted professionals.
Retail Value: $10,000
Start your holiday season with a brighter, healthier smile thanks to Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry. This $1,000 package includes a custom in-office KOR Whitening treatment, a limited in-office exam, Sonicare toothbrush, whitening and sensitivity toothpastes, Nike athletic hat, insulated tumbler, and a “Shine Bright” Pretty Palm candle. Led by Dr. Cappy Sinclair and Dr. Mark Reichley, one of Virginia Beach’s premier dental teams, this package combines advanced care with thoughtful extras.
Retail Value: $1,000
Escape to the mountains with a luxury Wintergreen condo stay paired with a guided wine tasting for six at King Family Vineyards. The remodeled condo accommodates up to six guests, featuring a king suite, queen room, and extra sleeping space in the living area. Enjoy a spacious dining area with seating for eight, breathtaking mountain views, and close access to the Devil’s Knob Golf Course, tennis courts, spa, and nature center. After a day of exploring, savor Virginia wines with an exclusive tasting experience at King Family Vineyards.
Retail Value: $2,750
(Stay includes 7 nights)
$200 Cleaning Fee Required
March 1-October 1st, excluding major holidays
Jumpstart your fitness with ten one-hour classes at Orangetheory Fitness, valid at Red Mill and Hilltop locations in Virginia Beach. Each heart-rate-based session is designed to deliver proven results, helping you build strength, boost endurance, and live a healthier, more vibrant life.
Retail Value: $280
Capture this milestone with a custom senior portrait package from MAS Productions. The session includes two hours of professional photography, up to two locations, and four outfit changes, guaranteeing 45 beautifully edited photos. Perfect for showcasing personality and style in a timeless way.
Retail Value: $599
Relax, recover, and renew with a one-month unlimited pass for infrared sauna sessions at Wave Wellness. This therapeutic heat experience helps ease sore muscles, improve circulation, detoxify gently, and promote better sleep and mood—all in a calm and restorative space.
Retail Value: $200
Glow from the inside out with a one-month unlimited red light therapy at Wave Wellness. These sessions support skin rejuvenation, reduce inflammation, promote collagen production, and may help with reducing fine lines and boosting energy.
Retail Value: $200
Enjoy three 25-minute personalized stretch sessions at StretchLab, designed to target all major muscle groups and extremities. These deep, full-body stretches help improve flexibility, increase range of motion, loosen tight muscles, and ease stiff joints—perfect for recovery and overall wellness.
Retail Value: $60
Level up your health with a powerful combo from Elev8 Fitness and Gameday Men’s Health. Enjoy a one-month unlimited membership at Elev8 Fitness, including 24-hour gym access and unlimited group classes, plus branded gear to get you started. You’ll also receive a $500 gift certificate to Gameday Men’s Health, redeemable for medically qualified services such as hormone optimization, weight management, and wellness treatments—backed by expert care and premium clinic experience.
Retail Value: $675
Discover the secret to radiant skin with a session of Microdermabrasion at Coastal Dermatology. This transformative treatment gently exfoliates the skin, revealing a brighter, smoother, and more youthful complexion. Embrace the feeling of rejuvenation as expert hands work their magic, helping you unveil a refreshed and revitalized version of yourself.
Retail Value: 110
Refresh your look with 20 units of Botox from Coastal Dermatology. Expertly administered by trusted professionals, this treatment helps smooth fine lines and restore a naturally youthful appearance.
Retail Value: $280
Fuel your day with a $100 gift certificate to Roast Rider, Virginia Beach’s favorite coffee and tea spot. Whether you’re grabbing a latte to go or relaxing with one of their signature brews, this gift card is perfect for treating yourself or sharing with a friend.
Retail Value: $100
Refresh your look with a customized neurotoxin session at Salt Spa & Wellness Center. Expert injectors help soften fine lines and expression wrinkles while keeping results natural and balanced. This treatment can target forehead lines, frown lines, crow’s feet, lip lines, and more—giving you a younger, more refreshed appearance without the “frozen” look.
Retail Value: $896
DiamondGlow® is more than a facial—it’s an advanced skin resurfacing treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses skin with nourishing serums in one step. Designed to deeply cleanse and rejuvenate, these two treatments will leave your face and neck glowing, refreshed, and healthy-looking with immediate, long-lasting results.
Retail Value: $400
Experience skin renewal with a CoolPeel® CO₂ laser session at Salt Spa & Wellness Center. This cutting-edge treatment improves tone and texture, reduces sun damage and pigmentation, softens fine lines, and stimulates collagen production—all with minimal downtime compared to traditional lasers. Tailored to your skin, it’s the perfect way to achieve a brighter, smoother, and more youthful look.
Retail Value: $550
Enjoy a month of unlimited yoga at Studio Bamboo, one of Virginia Beach’s premier yoga studios. With a wide variety of classes and expert instructors, this package is perfect for enhancing strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.
Retail Value: $149
Experience the thrill of premium indoor cycling with one month of unlimited rides at Cyclebar Hilltop. Enjoy high-energy playlists, motivating instructors, and a supportive community that will keep you coming back for more. Perfect for any fitness level, this package offers an engaging and fun way to challenge yourself and boost your health.
Retail Value: $189
Enjoy an evening of fine dining and great company, hosted by Lindsey and Tyler Haught in their beautiful home. This exclusive experience for 8 guests features a multi-course meal prepared by the former Executive Chef of Terrapin, one of Virginia Beach’s best restaurants. Each dish will be paired with thoughtfully selected wines to elevate the evening. A special opportunity to share good food, great wine, and even better conversation.
Retail Value: $6,000
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Terrapin, one of Virginia Beach’s most celebrated fine dining destinations. Known for its locally sourced ingredients and innovative cuisine, Terrapin offers a seasonal menu crafted with care and creativity, paired with exceptional service and atmosphere. This $200 gift certificate is the perfect opportunity to indulge in a special evening out.
Retail Value: $200
Enjoy the lively atmosphere and hearty flavors of Murphy’s Irish Pub with two $50 gift certificates. Perfect for a night out with friends or family, Murphy’s is known for its classic pub fare, fresh seafood, and welcoming vibe right at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.
Retail Value: $100
Rejuvenate your body and mind with a Restore Day Certificate! This package includes one use of each of Restore’s core services—cryotherapy, compression or red light therapy—plus a revitalizing IV drip. It’s the perfect way to recover, recharge, and feel your absolute best.
Retail Value: $281
Enjoy a taste of Virginia Beach’s award-winning brewery with this package from Commonwealth Brewing Co. It includes a $50 gift certificate, a branded hat, koozie, and T-shirt—perfect for any craft beer fan who wants to sip in style.
Retail Value: $100
Get answers and a plan for better health with a Hormone Consultation + Full Lab Panel. This package includes a full lab panel ($300 value) to identify key hormone deficiencies, plus a one-hour consultation ($300 value) to review results and discuss tailored Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) options. Designed to relieve symptoms, improve well-being, and support long-term health.
Retail Value: $600
Brighten your smile with a $1,000 gift certificate toward orthodontic treatment, plus swag from Savage Sabol & Visser Orthodontics. A great opportunity to invest in lasting confidence from one of the region’s most trusted practices.
Retail Value: $1,100
Unwind at Warren’s Woods, a spacious 5-bedroom home in Wintergreen Resort that sleeps up to 14. Each room offers a unique sleeping experience, from a king bed to cozy bunk beds, plus a sofa bed in the living room for extra guests. The property features three full bathrooms, WiFi, and heating for year-round comfort. Your stay also includes a guided wine tasting for six at King Family Vineyards, making this the perfect mountain retreat to relax, recharge, and enjoy Virginia’s wine country.
Retail Value: $4,000
(Stay includes 7 nights)
$250 Cleaning Fee Required
March 1–October 1, excluding major holidays
Pamper yourself with this thoughtful wellness set, featuring an assortment of essential oils and self-care items. The kit includes an eye mask, body scrub, body butter, perfume mist, oil roller, and a stylish makeup bag to keep everything together. A perfect way to relax, refresh, and recharge.
Retail Value: $181.50
Learn safe and responsible firearm handling with four Concealed Carry Classes from Ascent Training. Each class is designed to meet Virginia’s training requirements for obtaining a concealed carry permit. Professional instructors will guide participants through essential safety protocols, legal considerations, and practical knowledge for responsible carry.
Retail Value: $300
Escape to peace and quiet with a secluded guesthouse in Birdsnest, VA, set on 175 acres of countryside. This fully furnished cabin-style apartment sleeps up to 5 guests (2 bedrooms, 1 bath) and includes a full kitchen, dining area, linens, and towels. Enjoy evenings by the fire pit or on the porch while taking in sweeping Eastern Shore sunsets. Use the stay over the next 2 years, with blackout dates during major holidays and hunting season (guests are restricted during those periods for safety).
Retail Value: $600
(Stay includes 2 nights and 3 days)
2 years to redeem from October 17, 2025
Fuel your week with healthy, chef-prepared meals from Clean Eatz! This voucher is good for 21 meals, redeemable at either the Virginia Beach or Chesapeake location. Plus, you’ll get a Clean Eatz cooler bag to carry your meals in style. A perfect way to stay on track with nutrition while enjoying convenient, delicious options.
Retail Value: $167
You and a guest can be part of the annual Breathe n Run 5K on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. This fun run and walk raises awareness and funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, honoring loved ones and supporting families impacted by the disease. Race Day is August 1, 2026.
Retail Value: $60
Work one-on-one with Nick Knowles, a trainer with 16 years of experience helping everyone from world-class athletes and special operators to everyday gym-goers. A former D1 athlete with a background in collegiate strength and conditioning, Nick takes a performance and longevity approach blending mobility, strength training, and conditioning.
This package includes four 60-minute personal training sessions, four weeks of customized programming through Nick’s coaching app, and nutrition guidance. Sessions are held at Takeover Athletics (Shadowlawn or First Landing locations).
Retail Value: $400
Elevate your style with this stunning Maxi Bag by forte_forte from TRISH Boutique, crafted in supple calfskin leather. Soft and unstructured with a sleek silhouette, it features the embossed logo on the front panel and versatile straps for carrying over the shoulder or as a maxi pouch. Finished in a rich teal tone, this bag brings sophistication and function together in one timeless piece.
Retail Value: $675
Indulge in total relaxation with this luxurious Spa Basket from Salon Vivace. Inside you’ll find a gift certificate for a hydrating manicure and pedicure, Vivace Classic Facial, and Swedish Massage, plus a beautifully arranged basket filled with fall-themed spa goodies. Decorative pumpkins, hand towels, lotion, hand soap, and a seasonal art piece make this package as stunning as it is soothing.
Retail Value: $500
Indulge in a total self-care experience with this combined beauty package from Sanctuary Skin and The Rey Collective. Enjoy three Classic Facials to deeply cleanse, nourish, and revitalize your skin—paired with a Rapid Spray Tan + Hydration session for that flawless, sun-kissed glow. Perfect for prepping for a special event or treating yourself to a season of confidence and radiance.
Retail Value: $550
Bring your ideas to life with a $250 gift card to Mint & Magnolias, a boutique specializing in fully customizable signage, stationery, engraved gifts, and home décor. Whether you’re designing wedding signage, branded pieces, or personalized keepsakes, every item is crafted with creativity and care to reflect your unique style.
Retail Value: $250
Spoil your furry companion with a $250 gift card to K-9 Pet Resort in Virginia Beach—perfect for luxury boarding, daycare, or grooming services. This package also includes a basket of premium dog treats and toys, so your pup can enjoy a little extra love at home, too.
Retail Value: $300
Gain peace of mind with a proactive, full-body MRI scan from Prenuvo, a leader in early detection and advanced preventive care. This non-invasive scan uses no radiation or contrast and can identify cancers as early as stage one, along with aneurysms and hundreds of other health conditions—all in a single session.
Bonus for All Guests:
Prenuvo is also offering a $300 discount to anyone who books a scan at Prenuvo.com/LIFTFITNESS using LIFT’s special link. (No commissions or fees are received by LIFT.)
Retail Value: $2499
Discover wine in a whole new way at Zoe’s on 19th Street. This interactive sensory class for two will guide you through aromas, flavor profiles, and tasting techniques, helping you deepen your appreciation with every sip. Ideal for a unique date night or an evening out with a friend, it’s an experience that blends education with elegance—right here in Virginia Beach.
Retail Value: $175
Bring the party to life with two hours of professional DJ entertainment by DJ E—perfect for kids’ birthdays and family celebrations. With a curated playlist, seamless mixes, and a lively atmosphere, DJ E sets the tone for a fun and memorable event your guests will love.
Retail Value: $300
Capture life’s moments with a professional portrait session from Kelsie Shae Photography + Social Media Management, based in Virginia Beach. Perfect for family photos, branding, or lifestyle portraits, this session is tailored to highlight your authentic personality and style.
Kelsie proudly supports LIFT’s mission to transform lives through holistic wellness and community impact.
Retail Value: $375
