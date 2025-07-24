LIFT Fitness Foundation's Silent Auction - Roaring 20s Party!

This set pairs a Waterford Woodmont Crystal decanter with two double old-fashioned glasses and a premium Old Barrel Smoker Kit, complete with torch, smoker with lid, four varieties of wood chips, six whiskey stones, garnish tongs, jigger, recipe card, velvet storage bag, two additional glasses, and a cleaning brush—everything needed to create a refined cocktail experience at home.





*To elevate the set, we’ve included three bottles of bourbon: Evan Williams, Elijah Craig Small Batch, and Benchmark Old No. 8. Perfect for any bourbon lover looking to enjoy an elegant and complete whiskey experience.





Retail Value: $475