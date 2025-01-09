LIFTathon 2025

Secure your spot at the 11th Annual LIFTathon with an Individual Entry Ticket, priced at $50. This ticket grants one person entry to the event, allowing you to compete in both the bench press and deadlift competitions. Individual Entry Ticket includes 1 Orange Crush Ticket, Lifter Swag Bag, and the opportunity to win awards. Join us for a day of fitness, community, and celebration in support of the LIFT Fitness Foundation's mission.

Secure your spot at the 11th Annual LIFTathon with an Individual Entry Ticket, priced at $50. This ticket grants one person entry to the event, allowing you to compete in both the bench press and deadlift competitions. Individual Entry Ticket includes 1 Orange Crush Ticket, Lifter Swag Bag, and the opportunity to win awards. Join us for a day of fitness, community, and celebration in support of the LIFT Fitness Foundation's mission.

More details...