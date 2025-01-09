LIFTathon 2025

Secure your spot at the 11th Annual LIFTathon with an Individual Entry Ticket, priced at $50. This ticket grants one person entry to the event, allowing you to compete in both the bench press and deadlift competitions. Individual Entry Ticket includes 1 Orange Crush Ticket, Lifter Swag Bag, and the opportunity to win awards. Join us for a day of fitness, community, and celebration in support of the LIFT Fitness Foundation's mission.
LIFTathon Team Entry Ticket
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Purchase a Team Entry Ticket for $250 and compete with your team of 5 lifters. This package ensures entry for your entire team, allowing you to compete together in the bench press and deadlift competitions. Team Entry Ticket includes 5 Orange Crush Tickets, 5 Lifter Swag Bags, and the opportunity to win awards.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!