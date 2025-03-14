LIFTathon 2025 - Sponsorship Opportunities

Title Weight Sponsorship includes all of the following:
(ONE AVAILABLE)
• Exclusive title sponsor recognition at LIFTathon, including top billing on all promotional materials
• Recognition at all major LIFT events, including:
• LIFTathon
• VB2Philly Relay Run
• LIFT Annual Party
• Premier logo placement on event sponsor board
• Premier logo placement on participant swag item
• Company banner displayed at event
• Reserved table at event
• Opportunity for representative to offer remarks at event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website with year-round premier placement
• Social media engagement before and after event
• Company information in participants’ swag bags
• Vendor table at the event if desired
• TWO Five-member teams in weightlifting competition
• Unlimited orange crushes and domestic beers for team
• Two VIP tickets to the LIFT Annual Party
• Additional customized sponsor engagement opportunities
Title Weight Sponsorship includes all of the following:
(ONE AVAILABLE)
• Exclusive title sponsor recognition at LIFTathon, including top billing on all promotional materials
• Recognition at all major LIFT events, including:
• LIFTathon
• VB2Philly Relay Run
• LIFT Annual Party
• Premier logo placement on event sponsor board
• Premier logo placement on participant swag item
• Company banner displayed at event
• Reserved table at event
• Opportunity for representative to offer remarks at event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website with year-round premier placement
• Social media engagement before and after event
• Company information in participants’ swag bags
• Vendor table at the event if desired
• TWO Five-member teams in weightlifting competition
• Unlimited orange crushes and domestic beers for team
• Two VIP tickets to the LIFT Annual Party
• Additional customized sponsor engagement opportunities
LIFTathon HEAVY WEIGHT Sponsorship
$5,000
Heavy Weight Sponsorship includes all of the following:
(TWO AVAILABLE)
• Premier logo placement on event sponsor board
• Premier logo placement on participant swag item
• Company banner displayed at event
• Reserved table at event
• Opportunity for representative to offer remarks at event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website
• Social media engagment before and after event
• Company information in participants’ swag bags
• Vendor table at the event if desired
• Five-member team in weightlifting competition
• Unlimited orange crushes and domestic beers for team
Heavy Weight Sponsorship includes all of the following:
(TWO AVAILABLE)
• Premier logo placement on event sponsor board
• Premier logo placement on participant swag item
• Company banner displayed at event
• Reserved table at event
• Opportunity for representative to offer remarks at event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website
• Social media engagment before and after event
• Company information in participants’ swag bags
• Vendor table at the event if desired
• Five-member team in weightlifting competition
• Unlimited orange crushes and domestic beers for team
LIFTathon RAISING THE BAR Sponsorship
$2,500
Raising The Bar Sponsorship includes all of the following:
(THREE AVAILABLE: Bar Sponsor, Award Sponsor, Landscape Sponsor)
• Reserved table at event
• Logo placement on event sponsor board
• Logo placement on participant swag
• Sponsor reference on website
• Social media engagement
• Company information in participants’ swag bags
• Five-member team in weightlifting competition
• 20 drink tickets for orange crushes and domestic beers
Raising The Bar Sponsorship includes all of the following:
(THREE AVAILABLE: Bar Sponsor, Award Sponsor, Landscape Sponsor)
• Reserved table at event
• Logo placement on event sponsor board
• Logo placement on participant swag
• Sponsor reference on website
• Social media engagement
• Company information in participants’ swag bags
• Five-member team in weightlifting competition
• 20 drink tickets for orange crushes and domestic beers
LIFTathon MAX EFFORT Sponsorship
$1,500
Max Effort Sponsorship includes all of the following:
• Logo placement on event sponsor board & participant swag
• Social media engagement
• Company information in participants’ swag bags
• Five-member team in weightlifting competition
• 10 drink tickets
Max Effort Sponsorship includes all of the following:
• Logo placement on event sponsor board & participant swag
• Social media engagement
• Company information in participants’ swag bags
• Five-member team in weightlifting competition
• 10 drink tickets