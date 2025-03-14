LIFTathon 2025 - Sponsorship Opportunities

Title Weight Sponsorship includes all of the following: (ONE AVAILABLE) • Exclusive title sponsor recognition at LIFTathon, including top billing on all promotional materials • Recognition at all major LIFT events, including: • LIFTathon • VB2Philly Relay Run • LIFT Annual Party • Premier logo placement on event sponsor board • Premier logo placement on participant swag item • Company banner displayed at event • Reserved table at event • Opportunity for representative to offer remarks at event • Sponsor reference on LIFT website with year-round premier placement • Social media engagement before and after event • Company information in participants’ swag bags • Vendor table at the event if desired • TWO Five-member teams in weightlifting competition • Unlimited orange crushes and domestic beers for team • Two VIP tickets to the LIFT Annual Party • Additional customized sponsor engagement opportunities

