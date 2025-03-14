LIFTathon 2025 - Sponsorship Opportunities

The Shack - 712 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA

LIFTathon TITLE WEIGHT CHAMPION Sponsorship
$10,000
Title Weight Sponsorship includes all of the following: (ONE AVAILABLE) • Exclusive title sponsor recognition at LIFTathon, including top billing on all promotional materials • Recognition at all major LIFT events, including: • LIFTathon • VB2Philly Relay Run • LIFT Annual Party • Premier logo placement on event sponsor board • Premier logo placement on participant swag item • Company banner displayed at event • Reserved table at event • Opportunity for representative to offer remarks at event • Sponsor reference on LIFT website with year-round premier placement • Social media engagement before and after event • Company information in participants’ swag bags • Vendor table at the event if desired • TWO Five-member teams in weightlifting competition • Unlimited orange crushes and domestic beers for team • Two VIP tickets to the LIFT Annual Party • Additional customized sponsor engagement opportunities
LIFTathon HEAVY WEIGHT Sponsorship
$5,000
Heavy Weight Sponsorship includes all of the following: (TWO AVAILABLE) • Premier logo placement on event sponsor board • Premier logo placement on participant swag item • Company banner displayed at event • Reserved table at event • Opportunity for representative to offer remarks at event • Sponsor reference on LIFT website • Social media engagment before and after event • Company information in participants’ swag bags • Vendor table at the event if desired • Five-member team in weightlifting competition • Unlimited orange crushes and domestic beers for team
LIFTathon RAISING THE BAR Sponsorship
$2,500
Raising The Bar Sponsorship includes all of the following: (THREE AVAILABLE: Bar Sponsor, Award Sponsor, Landscape Sponsor) • Reserved table at event • Logo placement on event sponsor board • Logo placement on participant swag • Sponsor reference on website • Social media engagement • Company information in participants’ swag bags • Five-member team in weightlifting competition • 20 drink tickets for orange crushes and domestic beers
LIFTathon MAX EFFORT Sponsorship
$1,500
Max Effort Sponsorship includes all of the following: • Logo placement on event sponsor board & participant swag • Social media engagement • Company information in participants’ swag bags • Five-member team in weightlifting competition • 10 drink tickets

