Lifted-Up Merch

Creme Real Tree Camo Jesus is King x Lifted-Up Tee
A bold statement of faith and strength, this heavyweight oversized tee combines rugged style with kingdom purpose. Designed in a cream real tree camo print, it’s built for those who walk confidently in their identity—unashamed, unshaken, and lifted-up.
Every purchase fuels the Lifted-Up mission, empowering teens with hope, community, and faith. Wear it as your armor—reminding the world who reigns and that His light always shines in the darkness.
👕 Stand bold. Wear truth. Stay Lifted-Up.
Lifted-Up Embroidered Richardson 112 Snapback Trucker Hat
Classic fit. Bold statement. The Lifted-Up Richardson 112 is more than just a hat—it’s a symbol of faith, strength, and community. Built with the timeless trucker style design and detailed embroidered Lifted-Up logo, this cap is perfect for everyday wear whether you’re in the gym, at church, or out in the world representing the movement.
Every hat sold helps power the Lifted-Up mission to bring hope, support, and faith-filled community to teens facing life’s toughest challenges.
👊 Wear it proud. Wear it bold. Live Lifted-Up.
Lifted-Up Foam Front Trucker Hat
Lightweight, bold, and built for everyday wear—the Lifted-Up Foam Trucker Hat is the perfect mix of style and statement. With its classic high-profile foam front and breathable mesh back, this cap brings comfort and impact wherever you go.
Available in two striking options:
Every hat fuels the Lifted-Up mission, helping empower teens with hope, resilience, and the reminder that they are never alone.
🔥 Grab your color, wear it proud, and carry the movement everywhere you go.
