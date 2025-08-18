Lifted-Up Merch

Creme Real Tree Camo Jesus is King x Lifted-Up Tee

A bold statement of faith and strength, this heavyweight oversized tee combines rugged style with kingdom purpose. Designed in a cream real tree camo print, it’s built for those who walk confidently in their identity—unashamed, unshaken, and lifted-up.

Heavyweight, premium fabric for durability and comfort

Oversized fit for a modern streetwear look

Front + back design proclaiming “Jesus is King” with Lifted-Up signature branding

Limited release—once sold out, it’s gone

Every purchase fuels the Lifted-Up mission, empowering teens with hope, community, and faith. Wear it as your armor—reminding the world who reigns and that His light always shines in the darkness.

👕 Stand bold. Wear truth. Stay Lifted-Up.