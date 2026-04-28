Helping Hands Of Putnam County

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Helping Hands Of Putnam County

About this event

Lifting Spirits: A Halloween Ghoul-a benefitting Helping Hands

537 Hutcheson Rd

Cookeville, TN 38506, USA

Wandering Spirit (Early Bird Single Ticket)
$60
Available until Jun 30

Includes dinner, dancing, water, tea, and two drink tickets for beer, wine, or signature cocktail/mocktail.

Early bird sales end June 30!

Kindred Spirits (Early Bird Couples Ticket)
$105
Available until Jun 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes TWO tickets for dinner, dancing, water, tea, and two drink tickets each for beer, wine, or signature cocktail/mocktail.

Note: Drink tickets are handed out per person, not per ticket.

Skeleton Crew
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 table (8 single tickets)


Note: Drink tickets are handed out per person, not per ticket.

Thriller Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on marketing materials
Pre-event social media collaboration
Mentioned in all media promotions
Name/logo on event signage
Featured on inside cover of event program

Includes 8 single tickets by request


Note: Drink tickets are handed out per person, not per ticket.

Monster Mash Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on marketing materials
Pre-event social media collaboration
Mentioned in all media promotions
Name/logo on event signage
Featured in event program

Includes 4 single tickets by request


Note: Drink tickets are handed out per person, not per ticket.

Ghostbusters Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on marketing materials
Pre-event social media collaboration
Mentioned in media promotions
Name/logo on event signage
Featured in event program


Sponsorship package does not include event tickets.

Little Shop of Horrors Sponsor
$500

Logo on marketing materials
Pre-event social media collaboration
Name/logo on event signage
Featured in event program


Sponsorship package does not include event tickets.

Add a donation for Helping Hands Of Putnam County

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