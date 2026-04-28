Lifting Spirits: A Halloween Ghoul-a benefitting Helping Hands

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About this event
Includes dinner, dancing, water, tea, and two drink tickets for beer, wine, or signature cocktail/mocktail.
Early bird sales end June 30!
Includes TWO tickets for dinner, dancing, water, tea, and two drink tickets each for beer, wine, or signature cocktail/mocktail.
Note: Drink tickets are handed out per person, not per ticket.
• 1 table (8 single tickets)
Note: Drink tickets are handed out per person, not per ticket.
• Logo on marketing materials
• Pre-event social media collaboration
• Mentioned in all media promotions
• Name/logo on event signage
• Featured on inside cover of event program
• Includes 8 single tickets by request
Note: Drink tickets are handed out per person, not per ticket.
• Logo on marketing materials
• Pre-event social media collaboration
• Mentioned in all media promotions
• Name/logo on event signage
• Featured in event program
• Includes 4 single tickets by request
Note: Drink tickets are handed out per person, not per ticket.
• Logo on marketing materials
• Pre-event social media collaboration
• Mentioned in media promotions
• Name/logo on event signage
• Featured in event program
Sponsorship package does not include event tickets.
• Logo on marketing materials
• Pre-event social media collaboration
• Name/logo on event signage
• Featured in event program
Sponsorship package does not include event tickets.
$
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