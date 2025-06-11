LIFT's 2025 Roaring 20s Party Sponsorship Page

Hosted by
Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA
• ONE AVAILABLE
• Two VIP couch sectionals with prime center placement
• 40 tickets of entry
• Top brand visibility across all major LIFT events (including LIFTathon 2026, Annual Party, and VB2Philly Relay)
• Sponsored LIFTathon team and private table at the event
• Sponsored runner with live recognition at VB2Philly Relay
• Athlete program sponsorship (all athletes wear your logo at chosen partner program, e.g. Salvation Army, HER Shelter, or ForKids)
• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Company banner displayed prominently at the event
• Opportunity for a representative to offer remarks at the event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• Vendor table at the event if desired, with company info/swag displayed
• Unlimited drink tickets
• TWO AVAILABLE
• VIP sectional at the event with prime center placement
• 20 tickets of entry
• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Company banner displayed prominently at the event
• Opportunity for a representative to offer remarks at the event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• Vendor table at the event if desired with company info/swag displayed
• Unlimited drink tickets
• ONE AVAILABLE
• VIP couch sectional at the event
• 15 tickets of entry
• Prominent logo placement on event materials
• Company banner prominently displayed at event bar
• Logo placement on bar cups and napkins (provided by sponsor)
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• Unlimited drink tickets
• TWO AVAILABLE: Food Sponsor, Entertainment Sponsor
• VIP couch sectional at the event
• 15 tickets of entry
• Prominent logo placement on event materials
• Company banner displayed at the event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• Vendor table at the event if desired
• Unlimited drink tickets
• FIVE AVAILABLE
• VIP table at the event
• 10 tickets of entry
• Logo placement on event materials
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• 20 drink tickets
• 10 tickets of entry
• Logo placement on event materials
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• 20 drink tickets
• 4 tickets of entry
• Social media engagement
• Logo placement on event sponsor board
• 10 drink tickets
