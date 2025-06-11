LIFT's 2025 Roaring 20s Party Sponsorship Page

• TWO AVAILABLE

• VIP sectional at the event with prime center placement

• 20 tickets of entry

• Premier logo placement on all event materials

• Company banner displayed prominently at the event

• Opportunity for a representative to offer remarks at the event

• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets

• Social media engagement before and after the event

• Vendor table at the event if desired with company info/swag displayed

• Unlimited drink tickets