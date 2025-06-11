LIFT Fitness Foundation

LIFT Fitness Foundation

LIFT's 2025 Roaring 20s Party Sponsorship Page

1052 Cardinal Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA

Event Sponsor
$20,000

• ONE AVAILABLE

• Two VIP couch sectionals with prime center placement

• 40 tickets of entry

• Top brand visibility across all major LIFT events (including LIFTathon 2026, Annual Party, and VB2Philly Relay)

• Sponsored LIFTathon team and private table at the event

• Sponsored runner with live recognition at VB2Philly Relay

• Athlete program sponsorship (all athletes wear your logo at chosen partner program, e.g. Salvation Army, HER Shelter, or ForKids)

• Premier logo placement on all event materials

• Company banner displayed prominently at the event

• Opportunity for a representative to offer remarks at the event

• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets

• Social media engagement before and after the event

• Vendor table at the event if desired, with company info/swag displayed

• Unlimited drink tickets

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

• TWO AVAILABLE
• VIP sectional at the event with prime center placement
• 20 tickets of entry
• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Company banner displayed prominently at the event
• Opportunity for a representative to offer remarks at the event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• Vendor table at the event if desired with company info/swag displayed
• Unlimited drink tickets

Bar Sponsor
$5,000

• ONE AVAILABLE
• VIP couch sectional at the event
• 15 tickets of entry
• Prominent logo placement on event materials
• Company banner prominently displayed at event bar
• Logo placement on bar cups and napkins (provided by sponsor)
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• Unlimited drink tickets

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

• TWO AVAILABLE: Food Sponsor, Entertainment Sponsor
• VIP couch sectional at the event
• 15 tickets of entry
• Prominent logo placement on event materials
• Company banner displayed at the event
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• Vendor table at the event if desired
• Unlimited drink tickets

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• FIVE AVAILABLE
• VIP table at the event
• 10 tickets of entry
• Logo placement on event materials
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• 20 drink tickets

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

• 10 tickets of entry
• Logo placement on event materials
• Sponsor reference on LIFT website and social media outlets
• Social media engagement before and after the event
• 20 drink tickets

Friend of LIFT Sponsor
$500

• 4 tickets of entry
• Social media engagement
• Logo placement on event sponsor board
• 10 drink tickets

