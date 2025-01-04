Light, Camera, Joy! Benefit

This is a Single Seat General Admission ticket, granting you access to the event. Enjoy all the exciting moments and activities, while mingling with other attendees. This ticket offers a great way to experience the event and be part of the community.
This is a Single Seat General Admission ticket, granting you access to the event. Enjoy all the exciting moments and activities, while mingling with other attendees. This ticket offers a great way to experience the event and be part of the community.
Table Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Table Sponsor, this package includes 8 seats at a dedicated table, where you will be recognized as the sponsor. Enjoy the opportunity to host your guests in a prime location while supporting the event. This sponsorship offers great visibility and an exclusive experience for you and your group.
As a Table Sponsor, this package includes 8 seats at a dedicated table, where you will be recognized as the sponsor. Enjoy the opportunity to host your guests in a prime location while supporting the event. This sponsorship offers great visibility and an exclusive experience for you and your group.
Premium Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Premium Sponsor, this package includes 8 exclusive seats at a VIP table, where you will be recognized as the event's primary sponsor. Your logo will be prominently featured on major event signage, and you will receive special mention in the event program and other printed materials. This is a unique opportunity to elevate your brand visibility and enjoy an exceptional experience at the event.
As a Premium Sponsor, this package includes 8 exclusive seats at a VIP table, where you will be recognized as the event's primary sponsor. Your logo will be prominently featured on major event signage, and you will receive special mention in the event program and other printed materials. This is a unique opportunity to elevate your brand visibility and enjoy an exceptional experience at the event.
General Sponsor Donation
$100
Use this option If you desire to give a donation in increments of $100 but are unable to attend and are not able to fill a table.
Use this option If you desire to give a donation in increments of $100 but are unable to attend and are not able to fill a table.
Add a donation for Joy In The City
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