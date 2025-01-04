Light, Camera, Joy! Benefit

As a Premium Sponsor, this package includes 8 exclusive seats at a VIP table, where you will be recognized as the event's primary sponsor. Your logo will be prominently featured on major event signage, and you will receive special mention in the event program and other printed materials. This is a unique opportunity to elevate your brand visibility and enjoy an exceptional experience at the event.

As a Premium Sponsor, this package includes 8 exclusive seats at a VIP table, where you will be recognized as the event's primary sponsor. Your logo will be prominently featured on major event signage, and you will receive special mention in the event program and other printed materials. This is a unique opportunity to elevate your brand visibility and enjoy an exceptional experience at the event.

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