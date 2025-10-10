Light in the Dark: A Frontline Fundraiser for Ukraine

Need childcare? We’ve got you covered!

Enjoy the evening stress-free while your Pre-K through 5th graders have fun in our safe, fully supervised kids’ area.

Simply pack any snacks or food your child may need, and we’ll take care of the rest. To ensure a smooth check-in, please arrive 15–20 minutes early.

Childcare is just $5 per child (with parent-provided food), making it easy and affordable for the whole family to join us.