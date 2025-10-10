Light in the Dark: A Frontline Fundraiser for Ukraine

Knoxville, TN 37919, USA
Includes:
General admission
Ukrainian-inspired dinner
Light refreshments and wine
Access to all event activities
Need childcare? We’ve got you covered!
Enjoy the evening stress-free while your Pre-K through 5th graders have fun in our safe, fully supervised kids’ area.
Simply pack any snacks or food your child may need, and we’ll take care of the rest. To ensure a smooth check-in, please arrive 15–20 minutes early.
Childcare is just $5 per child (with parent-provided food), making it easy and affordable for the whole family to join us.
Premium Reserved Table for 6 guests.
Company logo featured prominently on:
- Event signage
- Event program
- Event website & social media
- Recognition from the stage during the event.
Opportunity to include branded materials in guest gift bags.
Tax-deductible contribution (minus goods & services value).
Reserved Table for 6 guests.
Company logo featured prominently on:
- Event signage
- Event program
- Event website & social media.
- Recognition during event announcements.
Opportunity to include branded materials in guest gift bags.
Tax-deductible contribution (minus goods & services value).
Reserved Table for 6 guests.
Company logo featured prominently on:
- Event program
- Event website & social media.
- Recognition during event announcements.
Opportunity to include branded materials in guest gift bags.
Tax-deductible contribution (minus goods & services value).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!