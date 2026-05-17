Frederic and Ronza CREATES Corporation

Hosted by

Frederic and Ronza CREATES Corporation

About this event

Light It Up!

1 Municipal Dr

Fishers, IN 46038, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and auditorium style general admission seating.

VIP Admission
$80

Step into a closer circle of the evening—reserved table seating, a deeper connection with the artists, and a more immersive view into their stories and journeys. Experience the heart of the showcase in a more personal, meaningful way. Enjoy the full program with this exclusive access.

VIP Table Experience (8 Guests)
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gather your friends, family, colleagues, or supporters and enjoy Light It Up together with our exclusive VIP Table Experience. This special group package includes a reserved VIP table for eight guests and all of the benefits included with individual VIP admission, creating the perfect way to celebrate and support emerging artists.

By purchasing a VIP table, you'll save $100 off the combined cost of eight individual VIP tickets while enjoying the event together from a premium reserved seating area.

Add a donation for Frederic and Ronza CREATES Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!