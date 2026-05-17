About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and auditorium style general admission seating.
Step into a closer circle of the evening—reserved table seating, a deeper connection with the artists, and a more immersive view into their stories and journeys. Experience the heart of the showcase in a more personal, meaningful way. Enjoy the full program with this exclusive access.
Gather your friends, family, colleagues, or supporters and enjoy Light It Up together with our exclusive VIP Table Experience. This special group package includes a reserved VIP table for eight guests and all of the benefits included with individual VIP admission, creating the perfect way to celebrate and support emerging artists.
By purchasing a VIP table, you'll save $100 off the combined cost of eight individual VIP tickets while enjoying the event together from a premium reserved seating area.
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