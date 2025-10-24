Light Keepers - Building Community Every Month

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Be recognized as a Light Keeper right away! Over 12 months, your steady support adds up to our Debut level ($250/year). Once you reach it, you’ll enjoy perks like priority waitlist placement, complimentary beverage/snack tickets, and additional recognition in our programs and website.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Your monthly commitment adds up to our Associate level ($500/year). As you reach this milestone, you’ll unlock early ticket access, special recognition, and more — while knowing your steady support is fueling the arts all year long.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join the Patron Path and, by year’s end, your giving will add up to $750. That means premium seating, program recognition, and more. Every monthly gift gets us closer to inclusive performances for all.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
As an Enthusiast Path donor, your giving will total $1,000 in a year — unlocking exclusive donor event invitations, premium seats, and recognition. Month by month, you’re making the arts shine brighter.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Your monthly gift adds up to $2,500 in a year. When you reach this level, you’ll be recognized on social media, enjoy premium seats, and be invited to a donor event with our cast.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
At this path, your monthly gifts of $292 add up to $3,500 over the year, making you a Spotlight Sponsor. Once your cumulative giving reaches this milestone, you’ll enjoy recognition on social media, newsletters, and programs, plus six premium seats with complimentary refreshments, priority ticketing, and your logo on the cover and ad inside the sponsored show program.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
At this path, your steady monthly support builds toward $5,000 over the course of a year. Once your cumulative giving reaches that milestone, you’ll be celebrated as a Show Sponsor — with recognition across social media, newsletters, and programs, plus a back-page ad in show programs.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing