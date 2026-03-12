Light of Cambodia's Silent Auction

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A sweet spring gift featuring a candle, tea, macarons, water bottle, and an Easter towel—cozy, cheerful, and thoughtful.
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Treat your furry friend to something special! This pet lover bundle includes a $100 gift card to Town & Country Veterinarians & Pet Resort, along with a basket of fun pet goodies including toys, treats, and cozy surprises for your four-legged companion. A perfect gift for any pet owner who loves spoiling their best friend.
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A fun, movie night—includes a collectors book and Hitchcock stamp set, movie tickets, a movie-themed game and popcorn for the perfect cozy evening.
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A meaningful set for quiet time and encouragement: a handmade quilt, a spiritual book, and a pen + journal—comfort for body and soul.
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Soak up the sun with this beach-ready set: towels, snacks, hat, water bottle, and sunscreen—everything you need for a relaxed day by the water.
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A beach day upgrade! Includes a cooler, towels, sunscreen, and an umbrella—ideal for longer days outside and staying comfortable.
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Two FREE 30-minute lessons in guitar, piano, violin, or voice with an experienced instructor. Perfect for beginners or anyone wanting to sharpen their skills!
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Enjoy a night out with a High Springs Brewery gift certificate, plus branded glasses and 2 t-shirts to take home. Cheers to great local brews!
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Gather your friends for a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience hosted locally in Newberry. This private event includes skeet, trap, and clay shooting with instruction, all equipment provided, and a delicious BBQ-style lunch.
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Bring the game-day vibes! This Chick-fil-A tailgate bundle - complete with gift cards, merch, and food for 25 people.
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Travel in style with this complete travel essentials bundle! This set includes a durable rolling suitcase, carry-on luggage, packing cube organizer set, travel pillow, umbrella, and travel accessory organizer—everything you need to stay organized and comfortable on your next trip. Perfect for vacations, mission trips, or weekend getaways.
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Make a statement with this timeless sterling silver cross pendant. A meaningful piece that pairs beautifully with any outfit and makes a wonderful gift.
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Stay stocked and ready to send something kind—this set includes 100 Forever Stamps, a journal, notepad, pen, and a box of greeting cards. Great for anyone who loves handwritten notes.
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Treat yourself to a little rest and refresh with this bath and self-care basket, filled with relaxing goodies for a spa-like night at home.
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Perfect for hosting! Includes a beverage dispenser, lemonade, glasses, sparkling water, and snack mix—a ready-to-go setup for gatherings.
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A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.
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