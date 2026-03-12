Light of Cambodia

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Light of Cambodia

About this event

Sales closed

Light of Cambodia's Silent Auction

Mom's Easter-Themed Gift Set item
Mom's Easter-Themed Gift Set
$30

Starting bid

A sweet spring gift featuring a candle, tea, macarons, water bottle, and an Easter towel—cozy, cheerful, and thoughtful.

🐾 Pet Lover Gift Basket – $100 Vet Gift Card item
🐾 Pet Lover Gift Basket – $100 Vet Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Treat your furry friend to something special! This pet lover bundle includes a $100 gift card to Town & Country Veterinarians & Pet Resort, along with a basket of fun pet goodies including toys, treats, and cozy surprises for your four-legged companion. A perfect gift for any pet owner who loves spoiling their best friend.

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$75

Starting bid

A fun, movie night—includes a collectors book and Hitchcock stamp set, movie tickets, a movie-themed game and popcorn for the perfect cozy evening.

Spiritual Encouragement Basket item
Spiritual Encouragement Basket
$150

Starting bid

A meaningful set for quiet time and encouragement: a handmade quilt, a spiritual book, and a pen + journal—comfort for body and soul.

Beach Basket #1 item
Beach Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

Soak up the sun with this beach-ready set: towels, snacks, hat, water bottle, and sunscreen—everything you need for a relaxed day by the water.

Beach Basket #2 item
Beach Basket #2
$75

Starting bid

A beach day upgrade! Includes a cooler, towels, sunscreen, and an umbrella—ideal for longer days outside and staying comfortable.

Music Lessons Gift Certificate item
Music Lessons Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Two FREE 30-minute lessons in guitar, piano, violin, or voice with an experienced instructor. Perfect for beginners or anyone wanting to sharpen their skills!

High Springs Brewery Bundle item
High Springs Brewery Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with a High Springs Brewery gift certificate, plus branded glasses and 2 t-shirts to take home. Cheers to great local brews!

Buddies, Bullets, & BBQ item
Buddies, Bullets, & BBQ
$750

Starting bid

Gather your friends for a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience hosted locally in Newberry. This private event includes skeet, trap, and clay shooting with instruction, all equipment provided, and a delicious BBQ-style lunch.

Chick-fil-A Tailgate Package item
Chick-fil-A Tailgate Package item
Chick-fil-A Tailgate Package
$200

Starting bid

Bring the game-day vibes! This Chick-fil-A tailgate bundle - complete with gift cards, merch, and food for 25 people.

Luggage & Travel Set item
Luggage & Travel Set
$100

Starting bid

Travel in style with this complete travel essentials bundle! This set includes a durable rolling suitcase, carry-on luggage, packing cube organizer set, travel pillow, umbrella, and travel accessory organizer—everything you need to stay organized and comfortable on your next trip. Perfect for vacations, mission trips, or weekend getaways.

Classic Sterling Silver Cross – Large Pendant item
Classic Sterling Silver Cross – Large Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Make a statement with this timeless sterling silver cross pendant. A meaningful piece that pairs beautifully with any outfit and makes a wonderful gift.

Write & Send Stationery Bundle item
Write & Send Stationery Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Stay stocked and ready to send something kind—this set includes 100 Forever Stamps, a journal, notepad, pen, and a box of greeting cards. Great for anyone who loves handwritten notes.

Bath and Self-Care Gift Basket item
Bath and Self-Care Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little rest and refresh with this bath and self-care basket, filled with relaxing goodies for a spa-like night at home.

Refreshing Drink Basket item
Refreshing Drink Basket
$50

Starting bid

Perfect for hosting! Includes a beverage dispenser, lemonade, glasses, sparkling water, and snack mix—a ready-to-go setup for gatherings.

Local Framed Hand Painted Artwork item
Local Framed Hand Painted Artwork
$75

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.

Local Hand Painted Artwork item
Local Hand Painted Artwork
$40

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.

Local Hand Painted Artwork item
Local Hand Painted Artwork
$40

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.

Local Hand Painted Artwork item
Local Hand Painted Artwork
$40

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.

Small Local Hand Painted Artwork item
Small Local Hand Painted Artwork
$30

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind hand-painted piece by a local artist—a meaningful and unique addition to any home.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!