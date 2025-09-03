Light of Hope 2025 Sponsor or Attend

Presenting Sponsor receives the following:



* Logo listing on all promotional materials

* Listed as the presenting sponsor in the event program

* Recognition on CASA website, Facebook, and Instagram

* Spotlight video on Facebook

* Private Tour and Lunch at CASA office for 4 guests

* Listing in event slideshow

* Logo on event signage

* Logo displayed on guest tables

* Verbal recognition at Light of Hope event

* Recognition Award for display in your office



Please email [email protected] the names of those who will attend the event.