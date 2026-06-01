Light the Night for Hope Sponsorship

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About this event
Beaumont, TX
The Title Sponsor will receive top billing on advertising and promotional materials, including premier logo placement on event materials and t-shirts. The sponsor will also receive recognition on event signage, social media, and the organization's website, along with special acknowledgment during the event program as the presenting sponsor of Light the Night for Hope.
Premier recognition as a leading supporter of the event, including prominent signage, public acknowledgment, and social media recognition.
Recognition through event signage and social media promotions to help spread awareness throughout the community.
Provides approximately 10 hours of counseling services with a Licensed Professional Counselor for individuals experiencing suicidal ideation. Sponsors will be recognized on event signage and social media.
Recognition at hydration stations during the walk with sponsor signage and social media acknowledgment.
Supports suicide prevention and mental health education materials for students in grades K-12 and university settings. Sponsors will be recognized at the event and on social media.
Your logo will appear on the official event t-shirts worn by participants and volunteers.
Supports the candlelight vigil honoring lives affected by suicide. Sponsors will receive recognition at the candle station and on social media.
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