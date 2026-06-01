Rape and Suicide Crisis Center

Hosted by

Rape and Suicide Crisis Center

About this event

Light the Night for Hope Sponsorship

Riverfront Park

Beaumont, TX

Title Sponsor
$10,000

The Title Sponsor will receive top billing on advertising and promotional materials, including premier logo placement on event materials and t-shirts. The sponsor will also receive recognition on event signage, social media, and the organization's website, along with special acknowledgment during the event program as the presenting sponsor of Light the Night for Hope.

Event Sponsor
$5,000

Premier recognition as a leading supporter of the event, including prominent signage, public acknowledgment, and social media recognition.

Publicity Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition through event signage and social media promotions to help spread awareness throughout the community.

Survivor Support Sponsor
$1,000

Provides approximately 10 hours of counseling services with a Licensed Professional Counselor for individuals experiencing suicidal ideation. Sponsors will be recognized on event signage and social media.

Water Sponsor
$500

Recognition at hydration stations during the walk with sponsor signage and social media acknowledgment.

Youth Education Sponsor
$500

Supports suicide prevention and mental health education materials for students in grades K-12 and university settings. Sponsors will be recognized at the event and on social media.

T-Shirt Sponsor
$250

Your logo will appear on the official event t-shirts worn by participants and volunteers.

Candle Sponsor
$250

Supports the candlelight vigil honoring lives affected by suicide. Sponsors will receive recognition at the candle station and on social media.

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