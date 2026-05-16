Blood Cancer United Inc

Hosted by

Blood Cancer United Inc

About this event

Light the Night Walk: Together for People of All Cancers

300 N McLean Blvd

Wichita, KS 67203, USA

Lantern Sponsor - Premium Sponsorship
$500

We will celebrate your sponsorship at this event with mentions, signage and social media posts/reels. This will help us with costs with the event, which we want to be free to those who attend.

Memorial Walk sponsor
$250

Your sponsorship will help offset any venue costs, including our equipment rentals.

Lantern purchase
Pay what you can

We want everyone to enjoy this memorial event. We will have lanterns for people to light up and carry as we walk. We ask for donations -- pay what you can. All of this will go directly to Blood Cancer United.

Memorial Mention - Video Sponsorship
$100

After the event, we will make a memorial video for social media. Here, we would love to honor your loved one with a mention and photograph, if you would like to be included here. We will have at least two social media posts with this -- a picture and video post, at a minimum.

Add a donation for Blood Cancer United Inc

$

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