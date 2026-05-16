Light the Night Walk: Together for People of All Cancers

About this event
We will celebrate your sponsorship at this event with mentions, signage and social media posts/reels. This will help us with costs with the event, which we want to be free to those who attend.
Your sponsorship will help offset any venue costs, including our equipment rentals.
We want everyone to enjoy this memorial event. We will have lanterns for people to light up and carry as we walk. We ask for donations -- pay what you can. All of this will go directly to Blood Cancer United.
After the event, we will make a memorial video for social media. Here, we would love to honor your loved one with a mention and photograph, if you would like to be included here. We will have at least two social media posts with this -- a picture and video post, at a minimum.
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