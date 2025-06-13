Light the Spark —for testing only

Donated by Curt and Carol Hoffman | Total Value: $420
Looking for the perfect Northwoods escape? Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay at Sunset Cottages on Crooked Lake—a cozy, fully equipped lakeside retreat that offers the ideal setting to unplug and recharge. With peaceful mornings by the water, stunning sunsets, and easy access to outdoor adventures, it’s the perfect spot for a romantic retreat, family getaway, or solo reset. The cottage features a private dock, firepit (don’t forget the s’mores!), and access to Gilkey, Crooked, and Bass Lakes for swimming, kayaking, and fishing. This charming stay blends comfort, privacy, and a deep connection to nature. The package is valid through 2026, with dates to be mutually agreed upon with Carol; rules and restrictions apply. ✨ Don’t miss your chance to savor this peaceful slice of lake life!
🇮🇹 Homemade Italian Delivered 🍝
Donated by Julie & Phil Bronsteatter | Valid Summer 2025
Skip the cooking and treat your crew to a homemade Italian dinner for six—delivered right to your door (within 15 miles of Crooked Lake)! You’ll get a fresh garden salad, garlic bread or breadsticks, and your choice of baked mostaccioli or spaghetti & meatballs, all smothered in a rich, meaty sauce. Comes with a bottle of red wine (21+) or sparkling non-alcoholic beverage. Cozy. Comforting. Delicious. Just pick the date, and dinner is served!
Be the Grand Marshal of the Crooked Lake Parade
Donated by Crooked Lake Volunteer Fire Department
Wave to the crowd and ride in style—you’ll be the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Crooked Lake Parade! Climb aboard a big red fire truck with Chief Jamie Tilkens and lead the 4th of July weekend fun with star-spangled flair. This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes Grand Marshal honors and a spot in the parade lineup. Saturday, July 5, 2025 | ⏰ Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. 🚒🇺🇸🎆
VIP Fireworks Lounge at The Blind Walleye
Donated by Fred & Christine Chambers
🎆 Celebrate the 4th in style with a one-of-a-kind VIP Fireworks Lounge experience at The Blind Walleye—your own private, screened-in space right on the shoreline of Bass Lake. No crowds, no bugs—just front-row views and lakefront comfort. This exclusive package for 4 includes all-day lounge access, dinner from the Friday menu, and one Old-Fashioned per guest. 📍 The Blind Walleye | 🗓 July 4, 2025 | 🎇 Fireworks at dusk. Relax, sip, and sparkle—this is the best seat on the lake!
Capture The Moment
Donated by Amanda Vozka, Still Forever Photography | 💰 Value: $349
📸 Capture the moments that matter with a professional photo session for up to 6 people—a beautiful way to celebrate family, connection, and your love for the Crooked Lake area. This package includes a 1-hour session at the location of your choice (within 25 miles of Crooked Lake), 20 professionally edited images in a private online gallery, and flexible scheduling throughout 2025. Want to include more people? Amanda can tailor the session to fit your crew!
🎺 VIP Seats on the Parade Route! 🇺🇸
Donated by the Crooked Lake Community Center Renovation Board
🎉 Celebrate the 4th in comfort with VIP Parade Seating for you and up to 9 guests—no hauling chairs, no fighting for a spot! You’ll have reserved front-row seats right in front of the Crooked Lake Fire Department Community Center, plus snacks and refreshing drinks to keep the party going. 📍 Saturday, July 5, 2025 | ⏰ Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Just show up, sit back, and enjoy the fun!
