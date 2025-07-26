Grants premium entry with VIP first in line access to dinner and photo with Executive Director Shaun Parry & Governor Herbert. VIP amenities including 4 pre-event dance lessons for 1 couple.





Four Swing and Foxtrot lessons will be taught every Saturday, for four weeks before the gala. Promethean Spark Life Coaching methodology will be infused in the lessons as you learn how to navigate the dance floor to the live Big Band music that will be featured at the Ignite the Night Gala. These VIP lessons will be taught by, none other than, the Broadway dancer and former Ballroom 10-Dance National Champion, Shaun Parry, who happens to also be the Founder and Executive Director of Promethean Spark International.