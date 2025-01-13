Light the Way Gala

VIP table of 8 includes reception, early access to auction and preferred seating
Table of 8 people
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
General Admission table of 8 people
VIP Ticket
$125
VIP ticket includes reception, early access to auction and preferred seating
General admission
$100
Individual Admission
PRESENTING SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Presenting Sponsor Benefits: 10 VIP tickets (full table).
*VIP hour access with exclusive silent auction preview and “Buy It Now” option
*Opportunity to speak at the event
*Dedicated e-blast to our database
*Logo prominently featured on all promotional materials, event website, program, etc.
*Full-page ad in the event program
*Recognition on social media and a link to your site from the ESF website for one year.
CHAMPION SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Champion Sponsor Benefits: 8 VIP tickets (table)
*VIP hour access
*Logo on all promotional materials, event website, and program
*Half-page ad in the program
*Logo displayed at the event
*Recognition on social media and a link to your site from the ESF website for one year
WARRIOR SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
"Warrior Sponsor Benefits: 6 VIP tickets
*VIP hour access
*Logo on promotional materials, website, and program
*Quarter-page ad in the program
*Recognition on social media and a link to your site from the ESF website for one year
AMBASSADOR SPONSOR
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ambassador Sponsor Benefits: 4 VIP tickets
*VIP hour access
*Logo on event program and website
*Quarter-page ad in the program
*Recognition on social media and a link to your site from the ESF website for one year
HERO SPONSOR
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Hero Sponsor Benefits: 2 VIP tickets
*VIP hour access
*Logo displayed at the event and listed on the website for one year
*Program listing
*Recognition on social media
Add a donation for Epilepsy Services Foundation Inc
$
