Light the Way Gala

720 E Zack St

Tampa, FL 33602, USA

VIP Table of 8 people
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
VIP table of 8 includes reception, early access to auction and preferred seating
Table of 8 people
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
General Admission table of 8 people
VIP Ticket
$125
VIP ticket includes reception, early access to auction and preferred seating
General admission
$100
Individual Admission
PRESENTING SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Presenting Sponsor Benefits: 10 VIP tickets (full table). *VIP hour access with exclusive silent auction preview and “Buy It Now” option *Opportunity to speak at the event *Dedicated e-blast to our database *Logo prominently featured on all promotional materials, event website, program, etc. *Full-page ad in the event program *Recognition on social media and a link to your site from the ESF website for one year.
CHAMPION SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Champion Sponsor Benefits: 8 VIP tickets (table) *VIP hour access *Logo on all promotional materials, event website, and program *Half-page ad in the program *Logo displayed at the event *Recognition on social media and a link to your site from the ESF website for one year
WARRIOR SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
"Warrior Sponsor Benefits: 6 VIP tickets *VIP hour access *Logo on promotional materials, website, and program *Quarter-page ad in the program *Recognition on social media and a link to your site from the ESF website for one year
AMBASSADOR SPONSOR
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ambassador Sponsor Benefits: 4 VIP tickets *VIP hour access *Logo on event program and website *Quarter-page ad in the program *Recognition on social media and a link to your site from the ESF website for one year
HERO SPONSOR
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Hero Sponsor Benefits: 2 VIP tickets *VIP hour access *Logo displayed at the event and listed on the website for one year *Program listing *Recognition on social media
