Pale blue text reading "FRIENDS OF WAKE" is centered above yellow text reading "GUARDIAN AD LITEM" on a plain white background.
Friends of Wake County Guardian Ad Litem

Hosted by

Friends of Wake County Guardian Ad Litem

About this event

Light the Way Gala 2026

330 Gideon Creek Way

Raleigh, NC 27603, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Tickets include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, drinks, a photo booth, wine pull, and a silent auction. Seating is first come first serve and space is limited.

Light the Way Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Light the Way Package two tickets for include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, drinks, a photo booth, wine pull, and a silent auction as well as a donation to Friends. Donors at this level will be recognized on gala signage.

Scholarship Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Scholarship Table Sponsor includes 8 tickets and a reserved table at the event. All tickets for include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, drinks, a photo booth, a wine pull, and a silent auction, as well as a donation to the Babs Wagner Scholarship Fund that is awarded twice a year. Donors at this level will be recognized on gala signage.

Add a donation for Friends of Wake County Guardian Ad Litem

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