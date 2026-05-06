Light the Way Golf Outing

About this event
Perks
Structure
Perks
Structure
Perks
Structure
Perks
Structure
Perks
Structure
Perks
Structure
Perks
Structure
Perks
Structure
Branding at Breakfast Station (food provided by course)
Branding at Lunch Station (lunch provided by course but paid for by SWAG)
Lawn signage at Tee Box
If you'd like to provide a basket of items instead, please let us know!
Each basket has a “provided by” announcement
$
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