Hosted by

Light the Way

About this event

Light the Way Golf Outing

1 Champion Dr

Oxford, MI 48371, USA

Individual Golfer
$175
Foursome Package (-$60 compared to individual)
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Clubhouse Takeover (sponsorship)
$5,000
  • Naming rights to the event clubhouse area
  • Branded registration & check-in experience
  • Sponsor logo on leaderboard/scoreboard
  • Award ceremony presenting sponsor
  • Premium logo placement on all event signage & marketing
  • Opportunity to speak during awards presentation
  • Two foursomes included ($1,320 value)
  • Premium swag bag branding
Beat the Course (sponsorship)
$1,500

Perks

  • Sponsorship of our “Beat the Course” competition
  • Contest signage
  • Sponsorship announcement for those that beat the course record
  • Premium logo placement on all event signage & marketing
  • One foursome included ($660 value)
  • Sponsor recognition during awards

Structure

  • All golfers participate in Beat the Course (63)
  • Each group that beats the course record will receive branded prize package (rounds of golf, gift cards, etc.)
Cigar Lounge (sponsorship)
$1,000

Perks

  • One complimentary foursome ($660 value)
  • Premium Sponsor Recognition
  • Social Media Recognition
  • Logo placement on event materials
  • Swag Bag inclusion (cigar cutters? matches?)
  • Sponsor recognition during awards

Structure

  • Branded cigar lounge/station
  • Opportunity to distribute cigars/accessories
  • Outdoor Lounge Signage and Engagement area
SWAG Bag (sponsorship)
$1,000

Perks

  • Logo placement on event materials and SWAG bags
  • Sponsor recognition during awards

Structure

  • Each golfer receives a small SWAG Bag with various items in it
    • Snacks, tees, sleeve of golf balls, etc.
  • This sponsorship supplies those bags with items
Longest Drive (sponsorship)
$300

Perks

  • Branding at Long Drive Hole
  • Opportunity for product sampling/demo
  • Contest signage
  • Sponsor recognition during awards

Structure

  • All golfers participate in longest drive
  • Longest drive from Men’s tees and Women’s tees will each receive a prize
  • There will be one longest drive hole
  • Golf ball must land on fairway to qualify
Closest to the Pin (sponsorship)
$300

Perks

  • Branding at Closest to the Pin Hole
  • Opportunity for product sampling/demo
  • Sponsor recognition during awards

Structure

  • All golfers participate in Closest to the Pin
  • Golf ball must land on green to qualify
Vegas Hole (sponsorship)
$300

Perks

  • Exclusive hole branding
  • Sponsor signage & table set-up
  • Engagement with every group
  • Opportunity for branded giveaways
  • Sponsor recognition during awards

Structure

  • Golfer will donate $10 to LTW to participate
  • If the golfer lands their single tee shot within 3-ft radius of the hole, they win a branded prize
Putting Contest (sponsorship)
$200

Perks

  • Exclusive practice green branding
  • Sponsor signage & table set-up
  • Engagement with every group
  • Opportunity for branded giveaways
  • Sponsor recognition during awards
  • Logo placement on event materials

Structure

  • Golfer will donate $10 to LTW to participate
  • Each participant will have 3 chances to make the putt
  • If the golfer sinks a putt from 35ft, they win a branded prize
Birdie Juice (sponsorship)
$300

Perks

  • Social Media Recognition
  • Logo placement on event materials
  • Chance to mingle with each participant and offer samples of product in a fun way

Structure

  • Table and Exlusive Signage on one Par 5 hole
  • Each group that birdies receives a non-alcoholic drink provided by sponsor
Breakfast (sponsorship)
$1,500

Branding at Breakfast Station (food provided by course)

Lunch (sponsorship)
$1,500

Branding at Lunch Station (lunch provided by course but paid for by SWAG)

Hole (sponsorship)
$200

Lawn signage at Tee Box

Raffle Basket (sponsorship)
$200

If you'd like to provide a basket of items instead, please let us know!

Each basket has a “provided by” announcement

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