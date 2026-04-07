Light Up Little Italy

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About this event
Presenting Sponsor Package
Customized
Platinum Sponsor Package
Customized
Gold Sponsor
6 - VIP Featured Chef Dinner Tickets
Company Logo on Event Flyer
20 x 10 Event Space
3 Stage Announcements
Inclusion in Event Press Release
Thank You Post on Multiple Social Media Sites
50 Drink Tickets + 25 Wristbands
Silver Sponsor
4 – VIP Featured Chef Dinner Tickets
Company Logo on Event Flyer
20 x 10 Event Space
2 Stage Announcements
Inclusion in Event Press Release
Thank You Post on Multiple Social Media Sites
25 Drink Tickets + 10 Wristbands
Bronze Sponsor
Company Logo on Event Flyer
10 x 10 Event Space
1 Stage Announcement
Inclusion in Event Press Release
15 Drink Tickets + 6 Wristbands
Company Logo on Event Flyer
1 Stage Announcement
10 Drink Tickets + 4 Wristbands
Little Italy based business Vendor
Handmade goods or sole proprietor Vendor
Corporate (includes national franchises Vendor
Food Vendor
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