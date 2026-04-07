Confraternity Of St Gabriel Inc

Hosted by

Confraternity Of St Gabriel Inc

About this event

Light Up Little Italy

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

Presenting Sponsor Package

Customized

Platinum Sponsor
$17,500

Platinum Sponsor Package

Customized

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Gold Sponsor

6 - VIP Featured Chef Dinner Tickets

Company Logo on Event Flyer

20 x 10 Event Space

3 Stage Announcements

Inclusion in Event Press Release

Thank You Post on Multiple Social Media Sites

50 Drink Tickets + 25 Wristbands

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Silver Sponsor

4 – VIP Featured Chef Dinner Tickets

Company Logo on Event Flyer

20 x 10 Event Space

2 Stage Announcements

Inclusion in Event Press Release

Thank You Post on Multiple Social Media Sites

25 Drink Tickets + 10 Wristbands

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Bronze Sponsor

Company Logo on Event Flyer

10 x 10 Event Space

1 Stage Announcement

Inclusion in Event Press Release

15 Drink Tickets + 6 Wristbands

Festival Friend Sponsor
$500

Company Logo on Event Flyer

1 Stage Announcement

10 Drink Tickets + 4 Wristbands

Vendor Little Italy based business
$300

Little Italy based business Vendor

Vendor Handmade goods or sole proprietor
$450

Handmade goods or sole proprietor Vendor

Vendor Corporate (includes national franchises)
$650

Corporate (includes national franchises Vendor

Vendor Food
$600

Food Vendor

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