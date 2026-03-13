Light Up The Night Glow Dance

Student Tickets - TRES Students Only





Please Read and Acknowledge the Rules and Expectations:

1. Ticket Requirement: Every attendee (student and accompanying parent/guardian) must have a valid ticket for entry.

2. Student Supervision: All students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of the event. No drop-offs will be permitted.

3. Behavior Expectations: Students and guests are expected to demonstrate respectful behavior at all times. Disruptive behavior, including running, roughhousing, or inappropriate language, will not be tolerated.

4. Dress Code: Attire should be school-appropriate. Neon and glow outfits are encouraged, but costumes should not include masks, face coverings (except for medical reasons), or items that could be considered unsafe.

5. Arrival & Departure: Doors will open at 6:15pm, and event will run from 6:30 to 8:30pm. All attendees must leave the venue promptly at the end of the event.

6. No Outside Food or Drinks: Light refreshments will be provided. Outside food and beverages are not permitted unless medically necessary.

7. Photography & Media: The school may take photos and videos during the event for promotional purposes. If you do not wish for your child to be photographed, please notify the school administration in advance.

8. No Re-Entry: Once attendees leave the event, re-entry will not be permitted.

9. Health & Safety: Any child or guest feeling unwell should not attend. Please be mindful of others and follow any school health guidelines.

10. Final Authority: School staff and event volunteers have the final authority on all matters during the dance. Failure to comply with the rules may result in removal from the event.