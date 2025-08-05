The Manessah Connection, Inc

Offered by

The Manessah Connection, Inc

About this shop

Light UP Merch

In Pell City As It Is in Heaven item
In Pell City As It Is in Heaven
$25

As you wear this warm Gildan crewneck sweatshirt, join with others as we declare God's will be done in Pell City as it is in Heaven! Available in Adult Sizes Small-XL. No kids sizes available.

In Pell City As It Is in Heaven (Plus Size) item
In Pell City As It Is in Heaven (Plus Size)
$28

Our Gildan crewneck sweat shirt in Adult Plus Sizes 2XL and 3XL. No kids sizes available.

In Pell City As It Is in Heaven Hoodie item
In Pell City As It Is in Heaven Hoodie
$30

Choose this Gildan hoodie and join with others as we declare God's will be done in Pell City as it is in Heaven!

Available in Adult Sizes Small-XL. No kids sizes available

In Pell City As It Is in Heaven Hoodie (Plus Size) item
In Pell City As It Is in Heaven Hoodie (Plus Size)
$35

Our Gildan hoodie in Adult Plus Size 2XL and 3XL

No kids sizes available

In Pell City As It Is in Heaven Long Sleeve (Kids Sizes) item
In Pell City As It Is in Heaven Long Sleeve (Kids Sizes)
$20

Get this long-sleeve Gildan shirt for the kids and join with others as we declare God's will be done in Pell City as it is in Heaven!

Available in Kids Sizes S-XL

Pell City is the Lord's item
Pell City is the Lord's item
Pell City is the Lord's
$18

Our most popular design! Inspired by a declaration made by a student during our May 2024 Light Up gathering at the CEPA building. Available in Comfort Colors Adult Sizes S-XL.

Pell City is the Lord's (Plus Size) item
Pell City is the Lord's (Plus Size) item
Pell City is the Lord's (Plus Size)
$20

Our most popular design! Inspired by a declaration made by a student during our May 2024 Light Up gathering at the CEPA building. Available in Comfort Colors Adult Plus Size 2XL and 3XL.

Light Up St. Clair item
Light Up St. Clair item
Light Up St. Clair
$18

LIGHT UP St. Clair County with this Comfort Colors commemorative tee for Light Up St. Clair. Adult sizes Small-XL

Light Up St. Clair (Plus Size) item
Light Up St. Clair (Plus Size) item
Light Up St. Clair (Plus Size)
$20

LIGHT UP St. Clair County with this Comfort Colors commemorative tee for Light Up St. Clair.

Adult Plus Sizes 2XL and 3XL

Shipping/Handling
$7

$7.00 shipping and handling charge PER item.

Add a donation for The Manessah Connection, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!