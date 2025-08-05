Light UP Merch

Offered by
As you wear this warm Gildan crewneck sweatshirt, join with others as we declare God's will be done in Pell City as it is in Heaven! Available in Adult Sizes Small-XL. No kids sizes available.
Our Gildan crewneck sweat shirt in Adult Plus Sizes 2XL and 3XL. No kids sizes available.
Choose this Gildan hoodie and join with others as we declare God's will be done in Pell City as it is in Heaven!
Available in Adult Sizes Small-XL. No kids sizes available
Our Gildan hoodie in Adult Plus Size 2XL and 3XL
No kids sizes available
Get this long-sleeve Gildan shirt for the kids and join with others as we declare God's will be done in Pell City as it is in Heaven!
Available in Kids Sizes S-XL
Our most popular design! Inspired by a declaration made by a student during our May 2024 Light Up gathering at the CEPA building. Available in Comfort Colors Adult Sizes S-XL.
Our most popular design! Inspired by a declaration made by a student during our May 2024 Light Up gathering at the CEPA building. Available in Comfort Colors Adult Plus Size 2XL and 3XL.
LIGHT UP St. Clair County with this Comfort Colors commemorative tee for Light Up St. Clair. Adult sizes Small-XL
LIGHT UP St. Clair County with this Comfort Colors commemorative tee for Light Up St. Clair.
Adult Plus Sizes 2XL and 3XL
$7.00 shipping and handling charge PER item.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!